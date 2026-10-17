Saudi Fantasy: Round 10 team reveals

Saudi Fantasy returns, with the next round getting underway soon.
With the deadline fast approaching and unexpected match postponements, we’ve asked our Fantasy experts to reveal their latest teams and explain the thinking behind their selections.
@DrWaleedKhokhar
NOTES
- Round 9 brought in 64 points, lifting me to around 5.5k overall. I also used the Loan Ranger chip to navigate the postponed fixtures. The return was fairly average, but I’ve managed to preserve my free transfers. That gives me more flexibility heading into the upcoming rounds.
- For Round 10, I’m sticking with the same squad and don’t plan to make any transfers.
- Marcin Bułka starts in goal, with Nawaf Boushal, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Malang Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly forming my back four.
- In midfield, João Félix, Crysencio Summerville, Rúben Neves, Iker Kortajarena and Julián Quiñones all retain their places. Ivan Toney leads the line on his own.
- Captaincy goes to Neves this week, with Toney taking the vice-captaincy. My bench also remains unchanged.
@hassanelolemy
NOTES
- For the upcoming round, I’m planning to save my free transfer and captain Rúben Neves. There isn’t much to think about this week, so I’ll keep things simple.
@FPLReaction
NOTES
- It’s a case of damage limitation this week, with the plan to play my Wildcard in the next round.
- Marcin Bułka will have to do in goal against Al-Nassr. Mohammed Al-Shamat is always a decent option in defence, and he lines up alongside Andrei Girotto and Merih Demiral.
- In midfield, I’m hoping Álvaro Medrán has recovered from his recent injury. Tijjani Reijnders and Crysencio Summerville also start, while Julián Quiñones should return from injury to complete the midfield.
- With Ivan Toney struggling with a hip injury, I’ve replaced him with Ollie Watkins and handed the Aston Villa forward the captaincy. Alexandre Lacazette and George Ilenikhena complete my attack.
- It’s far from an ideal team, and further injury setbacks could force my hand. I may even activate the Wildcard before the deadline if more bad news emerges. However, I’d much prefer to hold off until the next round.