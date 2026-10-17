Saudi Fantasy: Round 10 team reveals

Saudi Fantasy returns, with the next round getting underway soon.

With the deadline fast approaching and unexpected match postponements, we’ve asked our Fantasy experts to reveal their latest teams and explain the thinking behind their selections.

NOTES

Round 9 brought in 64 points, lifting me to around 5.5k overall. I also used the Loan Ranger chip to navigate the postponed fixtures. The return was fairly average, but I’ve managed to preserve my free transfers. That gives me more flexibility heading into the upcoming rounds.

For Round 10, I’m sticking with the same squad and don’t plan to make any transfers.

Marcin Bułka starts in goal, with Nawaf Boushal , Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat , Malang Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly forming my back four.

starts in goal, with , , and forming my back four. In midfield, João Félix , Crysencio Summerville , Rúben Neves , Iker Kortajarena and Julián Quiñones all retain their places. Ivan Toney leads the line on his own.

, , , and all retain their places. leads the line on his own. Captaincy goes to Neves this week, with Toney taking the vice-captaincy. My bench also remains unchanged.

NOTES

For the upcoming round, I’m planning to save my free transfer and captain Rúben Neves. There isn’t much to think about this week, so I’ll keep things simple.

NOTES