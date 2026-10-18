3pm team news: No Brobbey, Cunha benched

Sunday’s Premier League football begins with three matches, all kicking off at 2pm BST:

TEAM NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion can, temporarily at least, go second in the table with a win in the A23 derby today.

Fabian Hurzeler rotated and managed minutes in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie against Kauno Zalgiris, so his starting XI more closely resembles the one sent out in Gameweek 6.

There is one change from that line-up, with Lewis Dunk in for the absent Pascal Struijk. Struijk had his one-match ban lifted for this match but is injured anyway.

As for Crystal Palace, there is again only one alteration from last weekend: Honest Ahanor in for Jefferson Lerma.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is among the substitutes after recovering from a medium-term hamstring injury. Ismaila Sarr, a starter in Europe in midweek, is also on the bench.

At Elland Road, Leeds United are unchanged for their clash with Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ boss Michael Carrick makes three tweaks from Gameweek 6, bringing in Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Diogo Dalot for Matheus Cunha, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw.

Shaw and Mainoo are unavailable, while Cunha drops to the bench.

As happened in Tuesday’s defeat in Madrid, it looks like we’re going to see Bruno Fernandes out wide – or perhaps up top.

Finally, on the south coast, Bournemouth’s Marco Rose indulged in some Europa League tinkering on Thursday and mostly goes back to his Premier League regulars here.

There is one change from the Chelsea mauling: Lewis Cook in for David Brooks.

Sunderland are without Brian Brobbey and Wilson Isidor, so rookie Tymur Tutierov follows up a run-out in Europe by making his first Premier League start.

There are two other alterations from Gameweek 6: Chris Rigg and Omar Alderete in for Nilson Angulo and the absent Thomas Meunier.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Cook, Rayan, Christie, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Di Gregorio, Adli, Brooks, Diakite, Gannon-Doak, Kluivert, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Soler.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Danso, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Rigg, Tutierov.

Subs: Ellborg, Ahoka, J Angulo, N Angulo, Diarra, Fofana, Methalie, O’Nien, Talbi.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Ayari, Andres, Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Svobada, Hinshelwood, Yalcouye, Costinha, O’Riley, Osman, Rutter.

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Canvot, Ahanor, Richards, Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Matthews, Mingueza, Osorio, Lerma, Hughes, McNeil, Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Longstaff, Wilson, Aaronson, Nmecha, Bijol, Bahoya, Bard, Gruev.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Santos, Baleba, Diallo, Tielemans, Fernandes, Mbeumo.

Subs: Darlow, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Mount, Rashford, Cunha, Zirkzee, Lacey, Amass.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 7 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.