UCL Fantasy: Matchday 3 Best and worst fixtures

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy returns for Matchday 3, bringing another set of fixtures for managers to target.

Some teams have particularly favourable match-ups, while others face much tougher tests.

In this article, we’ll use our UCL Fantasy Toolkit and Fixture Ticker to identify the teams with the best and worst fixtures, helping managers plan their transfers and team selections ahead of the deadline.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Roma arguably have the best fixture on paper this week as they host Slovan Bratislava. The Italian side lost their previous match 4-3 to Real Madrid, but there were plenty of positives to take. They now face a Bratislava side who have already conceded nine goals in the competition.

Manchester City will also be looking to bounce back after their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Fortunately, they face considerably weaker opposition this week, with AEK Athens travelling to the Etihad Stadium.

LASK have endured a woeful start to their Champions League campaign. They lost to AEK Athens before suffering a heavy 6-3 defeat against Liverpool. That makes them a team worth targeting, particularly with Sporting CP coming into the clash following a 2-0 win at Lens. The Portuguese side also have home advantage this time around, giving them another reason for optimism.

One of the biggest shocks of Matchday 2 came when Inter suffered a 4-3 home defeat against Club Brugge. The Italian giants will be eager to respond against Shakhtar Donetsk. Although Inter are technically playing away, their opponents continue to host their European fixtures at Stamford Bridge. That removes some of the usual challenges associated with an away trip.

Viking pushed Bayern Munich all the way when they hosted the German giants in Matchday 2. However, they now travel to England to face Aston Villa, who dismantled Fenerbahçe 6-0 at Villa Park. With back-to-back home fixtures, Villa have an excellent opportunity to collect another three points.

Several other sides could also attract investment from UCL Fantasy managers. Liverpool host Villarreal, while Real Madrid welcome RB Leipzig to the Bernabéu. Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis and Napoli also have favourable fixtures, giving managers plenty of options ahead of the deadline.

WHO HAS THE WORST FIXTURES?

Several teams face particularly difficult fixtures in Matchday 3, including Slovan Bratislava, AEK Athens, LASK, Shakhtar Donetsk and Viking. We’ve already covered their opponents in the favourable fixtures section, but all five look like teams to avoid investing in this week.

One side facing a particularly tough test is RB Leipzig, who travel to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid. The German side have made a poor start to their Champions League campaign, including a heavy 4-1 defeat against Como. With Madrid’s fantastic attacking options and home advantage, Leipzig could be in for another difficult evening.

It’s also difficult to see Sabah getting much joy against Borussia Dortmund this week. The Azerbaijani side may have home advantage, but Dortmund possess considerably more quality across the pitch. This looks like a brilliant opportunity for the German giants to rack up goals and potentially keep a clean sheet.

Despite an impressive 3-1 victory over Napoli last time out, Villarreal face a much tougher challenge in Matchday 3. A trip to Anfield is rarely straightforward, particularly against a Liverpool side capable of producing fantastic attacking performances. The Spanish side have shown they can cause problems, but their defensive assets look like risky investments this week.

Elsewhere, Feyenoord face a difficult trip to Real Betis, who will be hoping to make home advantage count. The Dutch side could struggle to contain their opponents, making them another team worth avoiding. Bodø/Glimt also have a tough assignment against Napoli in Italy. The Norwegian side face a significant challenge, particularly from a defensive perspective.