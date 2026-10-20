UCL Fantasy: Matchday 3 best captains

UCL Fantasy returns for Matchday 3, with another opportunity for managers to gain ground through their captaincy picks.

Here we take a look at the best captaincy options for both Tuesday and Wednesday, along with some differential picks for those who want to try an alternative strategy.

TUESDAY 20TH OCTOBER

BEST CAPTAIN

There isn’t one clear standout captaincy option on Tuesday, largely because of the uncertainty surrounding several of the leading forwards.

One of those is Erling Haaland (€11.1m), who would surely be among the strongest candidates if confirmed fit. The Norwegian picked up an ankle knock in his previous outing, leaving some doubt over his availability.

Manchester City host AEK Athens this week, a side that suffered a 3-1 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in Matchday 2. It’s a fixture that could provide plenty of opportunities for City’s attacking players.

Haaland has been in relentless goalscoring form, netting an incredible 15 goals across all competitions this season. His ability to produce multiple returns makes him difficult to overlook, particularly against weaker opposition.

However, the uncertainty surrounding his fitness makes him a slightly riskier captaincy option than usual. If positive team news emerges before the deadline, he could quickly become one of the most popular choices.

Another forward with significant potential is Serhou Guirassy (€8.6m), who faces Champions League newcomers Sabah.

Above: Guirassy’s league form this season

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to bounce back after their defeat to Bodø/Glimt in Matchday 2. A meeting with Sabah provides an excellent opportunity to return to winning ways.

Guirassy showed his goalscoring potential in the opening round, netting twice, but surprisingly failed to start the following match. That creates some uncertainty over his minutes, although there is an important advantage for UCL Fantasy managers this week.

Dortmund feature in one of Tuesday’s early kick-offs, meaning we will have access to the confirmed line-ups before the Fantasy deadline. If Guirassy starts, he could become one of the most appealing captaincy options on the opening night.

For managers looking for greater security over minutes, Donyell Malen (€6.5m) could be the answer.

Above: Top team projected goals for Matchday 2

The Roma forward served a domestic suspension in his previous match, so he should be fresh and ready to return to the starting XI. His form has also been outstanding, with eight goals and one assist in just eight appearances this season.

That includes a brace against Real Madrid in Matchday 2, highlighting his ability to deliver against even the strongest opposition.

Roma also have one of the standout fixtures of the round, hosting Slovan Bratislava. The Slovakian side have already conceded nine goals in their opening two Champions League matches, making them a team worth targeting.

With Malen in excellent form and facing such a vulnerable defence, he could be the safest route to a strong captaincy return on Tuesday.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

The uncertainty surrounding Haaland could make a Manchester City midfielder an interesting alternative, particularly Rayan Cherki (€7.0m).

After rotating his side in the previous match, Enzo Maresca could restore the Frenchman to the starting XI against AEK Athens. Cherki has already produced five goals and two assists for his club this season, highlighting his explosive attacking potential.

Liverpool’s Bradley Barcola (€7.0m) is another player worth considering after his remarkable hat-trick in Matchday 2.

The Frenchman initially struggled to settle following his summer move, but that performance could mark a turning point. Liverpool now host Villarreal, who conceded three goals away from home in the opening round.

Having scored six goals against LASK last time out, Liverpool will be confident of another strong attacking display. Barcola could certainly benefit if the Reds continue that form.

We also can’t forget about Lamine Yamal (€10.1m), who remains top of the projected Fantasy points rankings heading into Matchday 3.

Above: Midfielder projected points for Matchday 2

Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain, which looks like a difficult fixture on paper. However, the injury to Nuno Mendes could leave PSG particularly vulnerable down their left flank.

Yamal has the ability to exploit that weakness, and his multiple routes to attacking returns make him a strong captaincy contender despite the tougher opposition.

WEDNESDAY 21ST OCTOBER

BEST CAPTAIN

Taking into account minutes, form, opposition and penalty duties, Luis Suárez (€7.1m) looks like the standout captaincy option for Wednesday.

Sporting CP have made an excellent start to their Champions League campaign, winning both of their opening matches and scoring five goals. Those victories came against Galatasaray and Lens, making their performances even more encouraging.

Leading their attack is Suárez, who has played an important role in both wins. The Colombian forward scored in each match and continues to offer a reliable source of goals.

His wider form is equally impressive, with 10 goals and one assist across all competitions this season. That record highlights just how consistently he has delivered since the campaign began.

Above: Suárez’s domestic league data

Suárez also takes penalties, which adds another route to Fantasy points and strengthens his appeal as a captaincy option.

The fixture couldn’t be much better either. Sporting host LASK, who conceded six goals in their previous Champions League match and have shown significant defensive weaknesses.

Having already impressed against stronger opposition, Sporting will be confident of creating plenty of chances against the Austrian side.

With Suárez leading the line, taking penalties and arriving in excellent form, there is plenty to like about his potential this week. He looks like one of the more reliable captaincy options on Wednesday, with the potential for a significant haul.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

Suárez only narrowly edges out Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m), who could easily outscore the Sporting forward this week.

Above: Projected points for forwards ahead of Matchday 2

Real Madrid host RB Leipzig, whose away form has been particularly concerning. The German side have suffered 6-1, 4-1 and 3-1 defeats on their travels this season, suggesting another difficult evening could be ahead.

Madrid, meanwhile, have scored four goals in each of their previous two matches. Mbappé has been central to their attacking success, registering an incredible 12 goals and two assists across all competitions.

With Real Madrid scoring freely and Leipzig struggling away from home, the Frenchman could be an outstanding captaincy option.

Another player worth considering is Lens midfielder Florian Thauvin (€6.5m), who has several routes to Fantasy points.

The Frenchman takes penalties and set pieces, giving him plenty of opportunities to contribute. He also recorded more than 1.0 expected goal involvement (xGI) in his previous Champions League appearance.

Lens face Club Brugge this week, a side that have shown defensive weaknesses throughout the campaign. Thauvin’s underlying numbers and involvement in attacking situations make him an appealing alternative to the premium forwards.

Aston Villa’s attacking players should also be firmly in the captaincy conversation, particularly Nicolas Jackson (€7.0m).

The forward has scored four goals in his previous four matches, continuing his excellent start to the season. Villa have also been outstanding in Europe, scoring nine goals across their opening two Champions League fixtures.

Above: Jackson’s league data from the current campaign

This week they host Viking, who have conceded three goals in each of their first two matches. It’s another fantastic opportunity for Villa’s attack to deliver, and Jackson could be one of the main beneficiaries.