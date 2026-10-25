Sunderland v Leeds team news: Calvert-Lewin + Brobbey start, Stach bench

On a very windy afternoon, last-placed Sunderland are welcoming Leeds United to the Stadium of Light, closing out Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8.

It kicks off at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

When speaking to the media on Friday, Daniel Farke raised doubts over the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor.

Well, the highly-owned FPL forward starts, while the other two are on the bench, replaced by Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson. Leeds also bring in Jaka Bijol for Nico Elvedi.

Meanwhile, Sunderland make their own three changes from Gameweek 7. Brian Brobbey is back, having missed the latest two league encounters. Luke O’Nien and Nilson Angulo come in, with Omar Alderete, Tymur Tutierov and the banned Kevin Danso making way.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, O’Nien, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fée; Rigg, Brobbey, Angulo

Subs: Ellborg, Methalie, Alderete, Diarra, Ahoka, Talbi, Fofana, Riquelme, Tutierov

Leeds United XI: Trafford; Justin, Bijol, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Zetterer, Cresswell, Bard, Longstaff, Gruev, Stach, Okafor, Bahoya, Nmecha

LIVE GAMEWEEK 8 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.