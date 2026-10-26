Scout Notes

FPL notes: More Muharemovic + Trafford joy, but DCL quiet

26 October 2026 104 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
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Sunderland and Leeds United shared an ugly goalless draw, bringing good news for owners of their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) defenders.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Stadium of Light.

FPL notes: 327

BONUS KING TRAFFORD

Anyone who had the misfortune of watching will rue the fact that those 90 minutes will never be given back.

But it brought further proof that Leeds’ backline is worthy of investment. It’s only conceded six goals all season – one fewer than Arsenal – so perhaps managers should consider a double-up.

Boasting a 10-point haul that bettered all other Gameweek 8 goalkeepers, James Trafford (£5.0m) stood out. Four saves put him on the second-most overall (30), including the one-on-one denial of Bryan Brobbey (£5.7m). No stopper has a higher save percentage (88.2%), showcasing why he’s knocking on Thomas Tuchel’s door to become England’s number one.

MASTERFUL MUHAREMOVIC

Of course, part of Trafford’s success is because there’s an excellent defence in front of him. A rearguard that improved throughout 2025/26 has been further enhanced by the arrival of Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m).

The Bosnian grabbed nine Sunday points, thanks to the clean sheet, 13 defensive contributions (DefCon), and a bonus. FPL’s seventh-highest scoring defender (43), Muharemovic is becoming a must-have, knowing only one of eight outings has ended with fewer than four points.

Muharemovic

A huge threat from set-pieces, it’s only a matter of time until Muharemovic finds the net. He missed a big chance against the Black Cats. Level with teammate Jayden Bogle (£4.7m) on seven penalty area shots, the duo sit amongst the game’s best defenders. Speaking of Bogle, the wing-back was a lively presence in attack, taking two shots.

STACH CAMEO, ELVEDI ILL

There were three injury doubts for Leeds. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) was the only one to start, but didn’t register a single shot. Noah Okafor (£5.8m) and Anton Stach (£6.0m) came on later.

Daniel Farke seemed pleased with a clean sheet in such windy weather, considering a lot of training was without several key players.

“On a warm, sunny Saturday or Sunday afternoon after a good training week, anyone can play proper football, but these games belong also to the Premier League.

“It was one of those days where you have to accept that you can’t shine that much football-wise, it’s more or less to dig in and grind out a result and fight for second balls and show steel. And this this what we what we did today.” – Daniel Farke

He also explained that Nico Elvedi’s (£4.5m) absence was “due to illness”.

BROBBEY BACK

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris was also happy, even though his Sunderland side remains bottom of the table. They narrowly outdid Leeds for shots (15 v 11) and expected goals (xG, 0.83 v 0.76).

“Today we saw a good Sunderland team, with fighting spirit, with togetherness, with intensity. I think we created chances as well, and it’s a question of small details. In the end, if you can’t win, don’t lose it.”
Regis Le Bris

As mentioned, Brobbey squandered his side’s best chance when he pounced on a defensive lapse, only to be denied by Trafford’s outstretched leg, and the Leeds keeper turned another of the Dutchman’s snapshots wide.

His 0.23 xG outdid Nilson Angulo (£5.0m, 0.16), although the latter racked up the joint-most shots of everyone (three), with one curler needing Trafford to be at full stretch. Differential centre-back Luke O’Nien (£3.9m) had his own trio of efforts, while accumulating 17 DefCon actions.

FPL notes: 329

Back after missing two Gameweeks, Brobbey is unquestionably the focal point of Le Bris’ attack. He’s being eased towards full fitness.

HIGH CEILING FOR ROEFS

At the back, owners of Nordi Mukiele (£5.4m) were denied a clean sheet when a blow to the throat forced his 52nd-minute removal. Post-match, it was labelled as a precautionary move, as he’s fine.

Robin Roefs (£4.9m) channelled his inner 2025/26 self with a fine display between the sticks. He saved three shots – including a big chance – to claim his second clean sheet of the campaign. Added to a couple of bonuses, Roefs earned nine points.

If the Black Cats continue to show such defensive resolve, Roefs could be a contender. But we’ll need to see a larger sample size from a side mired at the foot of the table and, after visiting Coventry City, their next few fixtures are not easy.

WILL LE BRIS TRUST HIS WINGERS?

Extreme, adverse conditions definitely affected the match, but there was very little creativity from Sunderland. Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m) set up four chances and his two shots included a badly wasted free-kick, while Granit Xhaka (£5.4m) underwhelmed, causing the crowd to ask for substitute Chemsdine Talbi (£5.2m), a winger who has barely featured this season.

Omitted from the Europa League squad because a move to Saudi Arabia looked likely, fans have been calling for his attacking qualities to be trusted over the more defensive-minded Trai Hume (£4.2m) or Thomas Meunier (£4.5m), who missed this match with an injury.

“It would have been good for him to get minutes in this competition [Europa League]. After that, we started with two wingers; we started with Nilson [Angulo] and Malick [Fofana], and we trust them, even though sometimes they are struggling

.“I am sure Chemsdine [Talbi] will get his opportunities as well. It was a strong choice to give him the opportunity [against Leeds] in a tight game, really intense.

“We know we have good wingers – I think you saw a good version of Nilson Angulo and, maybe three or four weeks ago, that wasn’t maybe the case. It is a question of support – for Chems and Malick, that is going to be the case.” – Regis Le Bris

104 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Supersonic_
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Verb
    Konsa Hall De Cuyper
    Tav Mbeumo Barnes Rogers
    Pedro Jackson Haaland

    Leno Gros Gvardiol Cal

    GTG ?

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    1. H Dog
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I’d lean towards Gvardiol over de Cuyper (home game)

      Gross a decent sub for Pedro, plus not sure who else I’d want if not Jackson if transferring out JP

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      1. Supersonic_
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        I just did ghis actually

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  2. Brosstan
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    How exactly is FPLs 7th highest scoring defender a must have? What about the 6 defenders who are better than him, including Bogle who is cheaper in the same team..

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    1. Funkyav
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      says "becoming a must-have" which you cant really argue with

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      1. Brosstan
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yes I can. Ignoring Bogle while touting Muha this hard stinks of someone who owns Muha themselves

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        1. x.jim.x
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          If only they'd mentioned Bogle immediately after that sentence you're crying about

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          1. Brosstan
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            As an afterthought while Muharemovic gets his own headlined paragraph and the article picture..

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            1. x.jim.x
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Despite the plethora of embarrassing posts, this might be your lowest moment

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              1. Brosstan
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Why? Because I think an article should fairly represent reality instead of excessively bigging up a player?

                Your posts over the last few days make it clear you're just a moron. Every single take is bad.

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                1. x.jim.x
                  2 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Because you're having a hissy fit over a player not being mentioned as much as another one in an article like you're his mum or something.

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                  1. Brosstan
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    Im sure you'd have no issues with an article touting Cunha as the best United pick while mentioning Mbeumo as an afterthought.

                    Also where's the hissy fit? Learn to argue without stooping to playground level insults and maybe someone on here would take you seriously

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    2. Haa-lala-land
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I prefer James Justin of all the Leeds defender options

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    3. z13
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      He gets defcon and has goal + assist threat AND plays for a good defence. No matter how much you hate routes to points, he is an excellent pick

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  3. H Dog
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Biggest issue? Used all chips and 0.6 ITB

    Tzolakis
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, Muha, Tark
    MGW, Palmer, Gross, Schade
    Haaland, Pedro

    Kinsky, De Cuyper, King, Walle Egeli

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    1. Brosstan
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Palmer is the biggest issue

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Palmer is a hold I think, home to Man Utd next, especially if Pedro is back. I know his stats are bad, but...
        Id lose MGW first. Its just not clicking. Get Tav/Rayan or Manzambi for him

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        1. Haa-lala-land
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          A reluctant hold, I mean of course

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    2. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Tark overpriced
      Palmer bin off
      Schade (I have) maybe fixtures
      MGW (on too early)
      Pedro (only issue if injured longer than 1 gw)

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  4. TheBear
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    WC G2G??

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Konsa Calafiori Silva Muha De Cuyper
    Tav Rogers Gross Manzambi 8.9 mid
    Jackson Isak Haaland

    Who is the best other mid for 8.9?

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    1. The Philosopher
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Personally I'm WCing in 10 so as to avoid the Liverpool-Arsenal fixture.

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    2. H Dog
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Questions over Cala might make Gabriel a better option?

      Then your player becomes 6.9ish which can be anyone (you’re already struggling with a bench)

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    3. x.jim.x
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Kudus for a laugh

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      1. TheBear
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        No Kudus!

        I would wait but team not great currently:

        Lammens Verbruggen
        Konsa Calafiori Davis Muha De Cuyper
        Bruno Rogers King Gross Manzambi
        JP Haaland Delap

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        1. x.jim.x
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Thought he looked alright against Chelsea and Palace are absolutely hopeless - would want an attacker against them. Other option is someone like Barcola I guess, and probably bench him against Arsenal.

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          1. Warby84
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Why would you bench him?

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  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Who are these grav-less article writers? Where are the big guns like Tom and Neale?

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    1. z13
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      It's a scout notes, it has all the information you need.
      I find these really informative and really whoever writes it, it's great

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Issues with this article:

        Did they watch Mother Farke's post match press conference? Where are the quotes on whether Wilson will keep his place? Did anyone do enough to keep Stach on the bench again?

        Is £3.9 O’Nien defender nailed going forward?

        Back in the day, Jonty would read your article and suggest changes and ask for a second draft before approving it and publishing it.

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        1. z13
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Are you considering 3.9m O'Nien? Are you considering Harry Wilson?

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            I would consider a 3.9 Sunderland centre half who is great for DefCon and nailed as a 4th or 5th defender on wildcard, yes.

            I'm a Stach owner for my sins so whether or not Wilson keeps his place is important for me.

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            1. z13
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Good thing you watched Farke's presser then, you should be fine.

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              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                I shouldn't have to find the time to watch it. Scout is meant to be doing this type of thing for us as a part of the FPL service it provides and charges for.

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                1. z13
                  2 hours ago

                  You seem to have the time to complain for hours on end though

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    2. The Philosopher
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      He is rocky the 7th, played by Sylvester Stallone.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Incorrect. He is Anthony Ippolito who plays Sylvester Stallone in the new 'I play Rocky' movie.

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      He's been writing here for years.

      We're really scraping the barrel with some of the criticisms posted here and above.

      See ya tomorrow!

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        There are gaps in the article in terms of missing FPL talking points that wouldn't have happened with Neale.

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        1. Gazwaz80
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I love that you love Neale. It’s funny 😀

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            No one writes FPL content like him. He spots things noone else spots.

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          2. People in Preston
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Albeit in a slightly stalkerish way.

            If I was Neale, I'd already have reported s/he/it/them to the Police.

            It's kinda disturbing to watch sometimes.

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            1. People in Preston
              42 mins ago

              *Reply to Gaswaz80

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            2. Gazwaz80
              42 mins ago

              Maybe Neale has an alter ego 😉

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              1. People in Preston
                29 mins ago

                Oooh! 😮

                Neale is Virg! And Virg is Neale! Got you.

                Let's keep it between ourselves... 😉

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    4. el polako
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Moved to Hub?

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  6. FDMS All Starz
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on Gakpo at 7.1?

    Was inform before his injury and now fully back and Liverpool are purring with great fixtures from gw19

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Gw10*

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    2. Warby84
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I went Barcola

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    3. Funkyav
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      yeah on my watchlist for sure now he is back

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    4. F4L
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      i think maybe too much comp with barcola, ngumoha around and munoz to return and then ekitike the big return to come back, predicted to be moderately soon by what i last saw, before the big fixture pile up in December anyways

      unless of course you could argue gakpo is an iraola favourite, and the rest will just have to battle it out for time on the wings between them. could be the case, seems to have been so far this season

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  7. The Philosopher
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Only 5 changes I'd fancy making in WC10. Hold a WC for a bit more surely?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Aye. Get through the IB.

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  8. cruzex
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    What do you think about signing Kudus?

    I'm thinking of trading Cherky or Mbeumo for Kudus and trading Joao Pedro for Isak.

    Is signing Kudus a better option than Tel?

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  9. Haa-lala-land
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    What us going on with the Leeds midfielders?
    Stach, Wilson, Okafor need to enter the game soon.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Stach has been killing me all season. Think he becomes Tavernier this weekend. Leeds just don't score enough goals to bother with their attackers.

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Is Tav definitely the Bournemouth one?
        I know hes where the points have been, but Rayan is showing good signs if life and very often makes it to 90 minutes vs Tavs 70-90

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        1. People in Preston
          53 mins ago

          If Tav scores he always gets 2-3 BPs.

          It's some hidden FPL rule we're not privy to.

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        2. FDMS All Starz
          3 mins ago

          Ryan before last match was very wide and Tav was making the runs into the box, one to monitor if you can but with set pieces and possible occasional pens, Tav feels safer

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    2. F4L
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      yeah, i need stach badly to get some points soon. i dont know if hes a bench this gw, seems like the sorta fixture proof player to an extent.

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  10. F4L
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    its painful how a toss up 50/50 decision between kelleher and trafford in gw2 can backfire quite badly, quite quickly. i'll give kelleher 3 more GWs or so to get some meaningful points, but in the event he doesnt come through, between trafford and suzuki, who would you rate the best 5mil gk?

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    1. Nightcrawler
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Leeds have quality defenders so I'd rather have those over trafford. Do u have another cheaper playing keeper?

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      1. F4L
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        cheers, nah not really a fan of gk rotation

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    2. Haa-lala-land
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Ive been trying to decide between these two. Both good. I dont think id ever get a Villa defender, where as Leeds defenders seem great. So Suzuki. Fixtures seem alright, he showed Vs the 0-0 with Hull he can get save points in 'easier' fixtures on paper. And Vs a tough team, Villa seem the more likely than Leeds to get the 1-0 win.
      It might change later today, its close.

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      1. F4L
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        cheers

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  11. Nightcrawler
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Really annoying season. Feels like every week someone is getting injured who I need to replace. Cant save FTs at all.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I've had 5 FTs since we got back from the IB and I've also got a wildcard in big Andy's back pocket.

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      1. Nightcrawler
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Yes but u dont have points judging by your posts. Have to strike a balance

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Yes. I'm ranked 1.5 million. What's your point?

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          1. Nightcrawler
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            I can save FTs by doing nothing but it's not going to get me points. So your reply made no sense

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  12. Winging it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Considering using the FH this week, is it viable?

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    1. Nightcrawler
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      No there aren't any easy games for anyone really. Could be a disaster of a FH

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      1. Winging it
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Fair enough. Quite like a couple of fixtures Spurs , Villa and Coventry. Could also see Bournemouth V Leeds having goals.

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        1. JBG
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Yeah those players can bang this GW, so why not.

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        2. Haa-lala-land
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Great week to FH, especially f you already own 2-3 Arsenal

          Spurs, Villa, Bmouth all coming into form. Throw in a Rudoni and an Enciso, et voila.

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  13. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    What do with Palmer?
    Think I'll hold if Pedro is back.
    Best replacement?
    Already own Tavernier Mbuemo Rogers & Groß

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    1. Kroenius
      20 mins ago

      I'm keeping him no matter what cuz if JP isn't injured,I'd rather sell other players (Thiaw,Guéhi,King) and if JP is out for more than 2 weeks, I'm selling him first. That's just me personally though.

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    2. Warby84
      15 mins ago

      Hold has a rest then playing relegation fodder

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    3. Fiasco da Gama
      3 mins ago

      Luxury sell. I reckon most team have more immediate issues. Manzambi or Dewsbury-Hall for me. Rice could be a sneaky one but very boring.

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  14. PogChamp
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Muharemovic is a superb option but so is Bogle, Justin, Konsa, Gab, Virgil, Jacquet, Hill, Silva etc. I wish I had the courage to play a back 4.

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      59 mins ago

      532 or 523 feels ideal to play this year.
      5 playing 6-8 mil mids, rotating the juicy fixtures. The defence will sort itself out. Youre right, easier said than done though.

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      1 min ago

      Team of the year so far has a formation of 5-2-3, I think 4 at the back should become a regular with how often some defenders hit DC, if more attackers hit form then may change but at this moments defenders feel more consistent than the attackers

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  15. JBG
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    No Calafiori in training pics.

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    1. People in Preston
      36 mins ago

      It's Monday.

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      1. JBG
        22 mins ago

        Hopefully it will be the same friday

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  16. Gazwaz80
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I’m very pleased with myself that if I was in ‘The great and the good’ league, I would be topping it leapfrogging the wonderful Joe 🙂

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  17. cruzex
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    What do you think about signing Kudus?

    I'm thinking of trading Cherky or Mbeumo for Kudus and trading Joao Pedro for Isak.

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    1. cruzex
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Sell Mbeumo or Cherky?

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      1. JBG
        21 mins ago

        Both, but probably Mbuemo first, imo.

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      15 mins ago

      Kudus seems more of a creator than a goal scorer if you are happy with that then go for it, expect more assists than goals

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    3. grooveymatt65
      1 min ago

      Don't sell Mbeumo, possible new manager bounce and hes nailed, Cherki isn't nailed enough.

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  18. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Who's the best Bournemouth defensive player to own out of Hill, Truffert, or Silva?!

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    1. Warby84
      just now

      Truffert

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  19. mad_beer ✅
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Lot's of hate in here today. Bad GW vibes.

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  20. Old Wulfrunian
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Mitchell->Hill/Van Hecke and bench Konsa or save ft?

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  21. FDMS All Starz
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who would you sell first if money isn’t a factor?

    A) Palmer
    B) Rogers
    C) Mbeumo

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    1. JBG
      just now

      C

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  22. Machine Gun Skelly
    30 mins ago

    If I have Trafford, I should go with Silva over Muharemovic right?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      6 mins ago

      Yeah

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  23. Ignasi M
    28 mins ago

    Pedro's injury isn't that bad people - he'll be back in game week 10 or 11. Pleura around the knee is just inflammation. Technically he can play asap but he'll be having painkillers to manage the pain, where the level of pain car vary. I've had it before and mine was just uncomfortable. I was 100% after two weeks of rest. Don't sell Pedro.

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    1. Machine Gun Skelly
      just now

      Oh fairs

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  24. Machine Gun Skelly
    23 mins ago

    Is there any point in selling JP when I can just bench him this week? The thing is, I have 5fts, and Jackson looks like a great pick. How long will he be out for, anyway?

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    1. Ignasi M
      14 mins ago

      I've brought in Jackson as my 3rd striker.

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      1. Machine Gun Skelly
        3 mins ago

        My third striker's DCL, and honestly, I think he's been a pretty good pick.

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        1. Ignasi M
          3 mins ago

          Yeah - tried and tested.

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