Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 9: Expert team reveals

Sponsored by tattico.com

Gameweek 9 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the midweek deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

With very little time between deadlines, I won’t make too many changes to my team this week. Instead, I’ll start saving free transfers ahead of the inevitable chaos of the international break.

My squad looks well positioned for the midweek fixtures, although I have a benching headache between Gonçalo Ramos , who has struggled for form recently, and Alessandro Bastoni , who could face rotation against Venezia ahead of the derby.

, who has struggled for form recently, and , who could face rotation against Venezia ahead of the derby. Captaincy is another interesting decision. I’m currently torn between Antonio Raimondo and Donyell Malen, who both have favourable home fixtures. I’m becoming increasingly impressed with Frosinone’s attack, so Raimondo is particularly tempting.

A strong Gameweek 8 saw me score 62 points and climb to 12th in the world! With such a quick turnaround before the midweek fixtures, rotation could be a concern.

In goal, I’m starting Edoardo Corvi over Christos Mandas . Lazio have the stronger defence, but I’m backing Corvi’s home fixture this week.

over . have the stronger defence, but I’m backing Corvi’s home fixture this week. I’m lining up with a back five, as all my defenders have favourable fixtures. Going without Roma defensive coverage could hurt, but I don’t think it’s worth making a transfer when Federico Dimarco , Bremer , Jhon Lucumí , Strahinja Pavlović and Giovanni Di Lorenzo all look like solid options.

, , , and all look like solid options. My three-man midfield consists of Nico Paz , Mattia Zaccagni and Idrissa Touré , with Davide Frattesi and Éderson providing good bench cover.

, and , with and providing good bench cover. Up front, Donyell Malen and Marcus Thuram both retain their places.

and both retain their places. Captaincy comes down to Dimarco and Paz, particularly after both enjoyed a rest at the weekend. I’m currently leaning towards Dimarco because of his fixture and multiple routes to points.

Once again, I’m planning to roll my free transfer rather than make an unnecessary change. Good luck, everyone!

We have a very quick turnaround ahead of the midweek fixtures, so I’ve used one of my free transfers to replace Vasilije Adžić with Giacomo Calò . His form has been excellent this season, and so much of Frosinone’s attacking play goes through him.

with . His form has been excellent this season, and so much of Frosinone’s attacking play goes through him. In goal, I’ll be starting Christos Mandas , with Elia Caprile providing backup.

, with providing backup. My defence consists of Amir Rrahmani , Bremer , Nuno Tavares and Federico Dimarco . Rrahmani missed the weekend’s match through illness, so hopefully he’ll recover in time for the midweek fixture. Mario Gila drops to the bench after picking up a knock.

, , and . Rrahmani missed the weekend’s match through illness, so hopefully he’ll recover in time for the midweek fixture. drops to the bench after picking up a knock. In midfield, I’m starting Nico Paz , Mattia Zaccagni , Andy Diouf and new signing Calò. Franco Mastantuono remains on the bench.

, , and new signing Calò. remains on the bench. Up front, Marcus Thuram and Donyell Malen both start, while Gustavo Varela drops to the bench.

and both start, while drops to the bench. Thuram gets the captain’s armband this week, with Calò taking vice-captaincy duties.