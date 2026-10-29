Scout Notes

FPL notes: Cherki + Foden’s full 90, Man City rests, Minteh mins

29 October 2026 58 comments
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Amongst Wednesday’s five all-Premier-League ties in the EFL Cup fourth round were Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion, plus Fulham v Crystal Palace.

Here are our latest Scout Notes, from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

RESULTS

ScoreGoalsAssistsLeading DefCons
Man City 2-2 Brighton
(4-3 pens)		Kovacic, Reis | Yalcouye, RutterFoden, Cherki | Rutter, HadjamAyari (14), Reis (12), Costinha (12), Yalcouye (12),
Guehi (11), Kovacic (11), Svoboda (11)
Fulham 0-1 Crystal PalaceNketiahMinguezaLerma (21), Richards (18), Ahanor (12),
Hughes (12), Bassey (9)

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamStarting XI changes
made from GW8		Players who kept their places
(mins played)		Other mins
Man City9Guehi (90), Cherki (90)Rulli (90), Reis (90), Kovacic (90), Foden (90), O’Reilly (87), Lewis (76), Allan (61), Bouaddi (45), Samba (45),
Ait-Nouri (45), McAidoo (45), Doku (29), Khusanov (14), Enzo (3)
Brighton8Gross (90), Ayari (90), Gomez (76)Steele (90), Costinha (90), Boscagli (90), Hadjam (90), Svoboda (85), Yalcouye (81), Rutter (81), Hinshelwood (76), De Cuyper (14), Minteh (14), Wieffer (9), O’Riley (9), Dunk (5)
Fulham6Bassey (90), Robinson (90), Bobb (82), Iwobi (72), Larsson (58)Lecomte (90), Andersen (90), Berge (90), Muniz (90), Tete (58), Palacios (58),
Castagne (58), King (58), Cairney (58), Garcia (18), Kevin (8)
Crystal Palace10Richards (90)Henderson (90), Lerma (90), Ahanor (90), Mingueza (90), Hughes (90), Osorio (77),
Guessand (77), Nketiah (71), Doucoure (61), Chilwell (61), Wharton (29),
Mitchell (29), McNeil (19), Kamada (13), Pino (13)

SCOUT NOTES

MANCHESTER CITY

  • Five key Man City players – Erling Haaland (£15.8m), Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), Ruben Dias (£5.5m), Josko Gvardiol (£5.7m) and Elliot Anderson (£6.3m) – were given the night off after the Gameweek 8 loss at Villa Park.

  • Nine changes were made, such as Gerónimo Rulli (£4.9m) coming in between the posts. Although the Argentine goalkeeper’s concessions saw City fall behind twice, he stopped successive Brighton penalties to ultimately win the shootout. Is Donnarumma still the main stopper after some shaky recent performances, Enzo?

“Absolutely no doubt. Saturday, Gigio plus 10.” – Enzo Maresca on Gianluigi Donnarumma remaining Man City’s first-choice goalkeeper

  • Then, it was Foden’s dangerous dribble that won Man City a free-kick on the edge of the area, which was taken by Rayan Cherki (£8.0m) and deflected in off the heel of Vitor Reis (£4.4m) – one of two City players to earn defensive contribution (DefCon) points alongside Marc Guehi (£6.0m). The latter kept his place despite a calamitous 45 minutes at the weekend.

“Rayan [Ait-Nouri] was good, Phil [Foden] was good, Mateo [Kovacic] was very good, Vitor [Reis] was very good. It’s good because some of them are not playing many minutes but it’s important that when we need them, they’re ready, and tonight they were ready.” – Enzo Maresca

“Tonight for me was very good. Phil has to continue in the same way because he’s working well and for sure he’s going to help us.” – Enzo Maresca

  • Still, the trouble with Foden for FPL managers is that we can’t predict his starts with any degree of certainty. He played the full 90 here, fielded as Man City’s right-sided midfielder but often drifting centrally alongside Cherki.

  • The Frenchman also played a full game, after being replaced by Foden at half-time on Saturday. He fired out a match-high six shots (only one being on target), while creating four for others.

  • Unused substitute Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m) is the main threat to Foden’s game time on the right, with Jeremy Doku (£7.5m) – who made a notable impact off the bench – surely a shoo-in to return on the left. As is often the case, that probably leaves Cherki and Foden competing for the number 10 role, which isn’t handy.

  • Elsewhere, things are a little easier to predict for Gameweek 9. We expect Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) and Anderson back in the engine room together, Haaland up top, Gvardiol at left-back instead of Nico O’Reilly (£6.2m), plus one of Rico Lewis (£4.3m) – who started here – or Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.3m) at right-back. 

  • Regardless of personnel, the fact that Man City twice fell behind and were on the back foot for large stretches – Brighton were superior for expected goals (xG, 2.03 vs 0.76), shots (17 to 13) and big chances (3 v 1) – means they’ll have to be careful against the same opponent for Saturday’s league rematch.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

  • Indeed, Fabian Hurzeler promised post-match that his side would be out to “take revenge” when they return to the Etihad Stadium.

  • The Brighton boss expects to have full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu (£4.4m) and midfielder Chema Andrés (£5.5m) available for selection on Saturday after the pair suffered hip injuries.

  • Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) made his first appearance of the campaign, coming off the bench late on for Diego Gomez (£5.0m). As for Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m), whose main left-wing competitor, Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m), isn’t due back until after the next international break, he made a cameo appearance and scored in the shootout.

  • Only Gomez, Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Yasin Ayari (£5.4m) kept their starting spots from Gameweek 8’s loss to Liverpool. The German had a moderately quiet evening, shooting twice – including one which went just wide of the post – and creating two chances, but with nothing to show for it.

  • Ayari, one of four Seagulls to hit the DefCon threshold, saw his penalty saved by Rulli. As did Lewis Dunk (£4.5m).

  • Meanwhile, fellow DefCon deliverer Malick Yalcouye (£4.5m) netted Brighton’s opener, smacking a close-range shot so hard that Rulli couldn’t keep it out.
  • Up top, Georginio Rutter (£5.3m) had a productive evening. His cross caused Yalcouye to break the deadlock, then scoring himself just minutes into the second half following a cutback. The French forward later forced a fingertip save from Rulli and also rounded the City stopper on another occasion before firing into the side netting.
  • Still, a full Rutter run-out plus the league form of Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m) suggests the latter should still be first choice. Kostoulas was given the night off on Wednesday.

  • Elsewhere, Jack Hinshelwood (£5.9m) got 76 more minutes under his belt as Brighton’s number 10. It’s good news for him personally, building fitness post-injury, but perhaps not a sign that he’ll start in Gameweek 9.

FULHAM

  • Fulham started well in this home London derby. But defenders Antonee Robinson (£4.4m), Joachim Andersen (£5.0m) and Kenny Tete (£4.4m) were unable to put away early shots on target from inside the box.

  • In fact, throughout the evening, the Cottagers couldn’t convert any of their 14 shots, of which only four were directed at the Crystal Palace goalmouth. 

  • Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) was responsible for Fulham’s fourth big miss, while Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) remains wasteful. The Spaniard’s late header needed a save.
  • Neither Garcia nor fellow substitutes like Josh King (£5.6m) could really impact the game. Winning Gameweek 8 scorer Oscar Bobb (£5.5m) probably posed the biggest threat, creating five chances.
  • None of the backline even hit the hypothetical DefCon threshold. Fantasy interest in Fulham should be minimal moving forward, as they’re about to face Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Man City and Bournemouth.

CRYSTAL PALACE

  • This was a small sigh of relief for Pierre Sage, whose side are struggling in the Premier League but now find themselves in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

  • Eddie Nketiah’s (£5.4m) deft flick from an Oscar Mingueza (£4.3m) cross was the difference maker, Palace’s sole first-half shot.

  • Indeed, the Eagles eked out a victory – extending their unbeaten streak at Craven Cottage to nearly 22 years – despite just 26% possession and four shots to Fulham’s 14. Furthermore, six penalty area touches fell well short of their hosts’ 29.

  • There probably aren’t many FPL lessons to be taken from this one, knowing Sage made 10 changes to the XI that started Gameweek 8’s loss to Newcastle. He handed Cheick Doucoure (£4.8m) his first competitive senior appearance since January 2025.

  • First-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson (£4.9m) was also back after nearly two months of injury. He made two particularly smart stops to deny Iwobi and Garcia. 

  • Chris Richards (£4.9m), gatherer of 18 DefCon actions, was the only mainstay from Sunday, and Palace’s backline did look more solid with experienced FPL midfielder Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) there too. Perhaps this duo, plus either Jaydee Canvot (£4.8m) or Axel Disasi (£4.4m), is the way forward.

  • Elsewhere, these events sparked clamour among some online Palace fans online for Oscar Mingueza (£4.3m). Since arriving in the summer, he has zero league starts to his name but assisted this winner. Could he soon get the nod over hitherto first-choice right wing-back Anan Khalaili (£5.0m)? Something to keep an eye on, perhaps.

  • Yeremy Pino (£5.5m) looked good after coming on, following a decent display last weekend. And Dwight McNeil‘s (£5.3m) cameo was also lively, delivering two shots on target and a big chance.

  • Still, Palace’s overall poor form and largely unappealing fixtures mean FPL interest should probably remain low. At least for the time being.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

58 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Is cherki gonna start this week?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Impossible to guess. I wouldn't be surprised if he plays 45 minutes and Foden also. For free I would sell him because of the roulette.

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  2. jonnybhoy
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Hi all. Whats to do? 2 FT 1.5ITB. Cautious Evanilson is likely to rise tonight so if I'm doing B would do tonight.

    Raya
    Egan Konsa Muhremovic
    Mbuemo Palmer Rogers Gross Tavernier
    Haaland Jackson

    4m De Cuyper Calafiori Wissa

    A) Roll
    B) Wissa to Evanilson and bench a midfielder
    C) Calafiori to Van Hecke/Silva/Vuskovic

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Tough one. I would either ditch Wissa to improve defence later, or roll if you plan to get Isak. Palmer would be the cash cow, but not this week.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      B bench Gross

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  3. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    I am wondering between Calafiori and Konsa, supposing I start Gvardiol and Hall. Vs Liv I think Konsa to be the safer pick and he might have better chance for CS. Since Gvardiol was rested with other best players and O'Reilly played 87 minutes, I expect Gvardiol to be certain starter. Or should I bench Groß?

    A) play Calafiori
    B) play Konsa
    C) play both and bench Groß
    D) play both and bench Hall

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    1. Bobby Digital
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

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      1. Bobby Digital
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        C*

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    2. z13
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      C

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      1. z13
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Hall has a good fixture, Arsenal still have 28% CS chance

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  4. Letsgo!
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    If i really want to do a -4
    Do you think saka to tel or kudus?
    Or even palmer??

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  5. The Philosopher
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    FPL site is done. Showing Man Utd fixture as red. LOL.

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  6. Karan_G14
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Cala Hall Muhremovic
    Palmer Rogers Mbuemo Groß King
    Haaland Jackson

    (4.0 Konsa Barry Mendy)
    2 FTs & 3.1m

    A) King ➡️ Tavernier/Manzambi
    B) Barry ➡️ Evanilson/DCL
    C) King & Barry ➡️ Tav/Manz & Evan/DCL (Bench Groß)
    D) King & Barry ➡️ Isak & Rudoni

    Appreciate your thoughts!

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    1. FPL Emu
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

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  7. FPL Emu
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    At this point, would you rather sell Pedro or Wissa for Jackson? I am not going to play Wissa anyhow this week, so doesn't really affect the 11, unless there's some injury crisis suddenly

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  8. Flynny
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Looking to buy a striker. Who is best choice?

    A....dcl - feels boring but safe

    B....evanilson - less boring and prob less safe!

    Thanks

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    1. Bobby Digital
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

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    2. theshazly
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

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  9. theshazly
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala* DeCuyper Davis Thomas*
    Barnes MGW Rogers
    Haaland Jackson DCL

    Subs : Cherki, Konsa, Gomez

    0 FT / 5.6 ITB as i already did JP > Jackson before price rises!

    But

    2 City vs. 3 Brighton
    2 Arsenal vs. Liverpool
    Thomas & Cala actually doubts
    MGW & DCL are shite
    Barnes not so convincing but okay

    Shall I ?

    A ) FH
    B ) WC straight away
    C ) Roll ? Is it G2G like this order ?
    D ) Something else

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  10. GoonerByron
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Having my worst start to a season ever, by a long way.

    How does this WC look? Any obvious changes?

    Kinsky
    Gabriel - Cash - Ajer
    Palmer - Rogers - Schade - Tavenier
    Haaland - Jackson - Evanilson

    Verb - Konsa - De Cupyer - Slater

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    1. z13
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes, it feels much like chasing points from the past tbh

      Cash, Ajer, Konsa and De Cuyper can all become defcon defenders. Konsa and De Cupyer are both going to be dropped out of their respective starting XIs soon.

      defcon guys like Muha, Silva, Tarko, Vuskovic, and Van Hecke.

      Schade can become Manzambi. You need Gross though, long-term.

      And a plan (sorry if i'm overdoing it) to get J Pedro back by GW16

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Agree with a lot of this, a WC now would be a great time to jump on Silva, Muha, Van Hecke ahead of Cash, Ajer. Not a fan of Schade either and agree with Manzambi ahead of him. I don't think Palmer is worth it either. Plenty to like outside of that

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  11. Silecro
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Which one to sell first? Other two will need to start this week

    A) King
    B) Barnes
    C) Schade

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    1. tuturututu
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      A

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    2. z13
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Off fixtures only, King

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    3. Stranger Mings
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

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  12. Under my Cucurella
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    5 questions! Appreciate any answers

    Is this a good move to make with 2FT?

    JP MGW > Isak Manzambi

    MGW has been unlucky so is he worth another chance?
    Is it 1 week too early for Isak?
    Is Manzambi and Jackson too much Villa attack?
    Is that defence good enough for this week? Can upgrade Davis with the spare change afterwards

    Raya
    Hall DeC Davis
    Rogers Mbuemo MGW Tav Gross
    Haaland Jackson

    4.0 Cala Thomas JP

    2FT 1ITB

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      I like the JP > Isak move, but not MGW > Manzambi.

      MGW the far superior footballer, but unfortunately is coached by the re-incarnation of Satan himself.

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Unfortunately I'm 0.5 off the straight swap or that would be a no brainer

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    2. Bobby Crush
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      no
      yes
      yes
      yes
      yes

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  13. Letsgo!
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Saka to rayan or kudus for -4

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    1. Bobby Crush
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      who is on your bench?

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    2. Stranger Mings
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      No

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  14. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Somebody needs to make a gambling platform for FPL predictions

    I'd throw every last penny in my bank account on a N. Jackson 2-pointer this weekend after all these price rises

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    1. banskt
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      it would be nice to gamble on a gamble.

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    2. Udo
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Haha, I've that feeling too!

      Said that I brought him in for JP. To my defence I plan to keep him until mid Dec at least.

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  15. Jet5605
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    3FT and 0.9ITB. Is DCL to Eva too sideways or worthwhile? BOU fixtures look much better.

    Raya
    Cala - Van Hecke - Hall
    Palmer - MGW - Rogers - GroB
    Haaland - Jackson - DCL

    Lecompte - Sangare - De Cuyper - Konsa

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Leeds comfortably beat Bournemouth this weekend and DCL scores, fwiw.

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    2. Udo
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I would rather consider that kind a move in ur mid MGW or Sangare to a Bou mid sounds way more sensible to me. But thats just me looking at ur team in general.

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  16. Scotty Dog
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    A) Verbruggen/De Cuyper
    B) Raya/Konsa

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    1. Bobby Crush
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      b

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  17. Jona_Sheehy
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    For my free hit team play:
    A. Evanilson
    B. Kudus

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      B, easily

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    2. tuturututu
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      I am going with Evanilson

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    3. Bobby Crush
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      a

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  18. umerlfc
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    MGW -> Manzambi if you already have Jackson?

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Considering the same to free up funds for JP to Isak. But I have a feeling MGW gets that return he's been waiting for this week and the double Villa attack feels a bit of a risk to dive into. I still might do it before the deadline

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    2. Bobby Crush
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      probably not

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    3. Stranger Mings
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      No

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  19. Pumpkinhead
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Question for Spurs fans

    1. I own Solanke. I know Mads being out doesn’t impact his position but one less starter could mean the numbers work out and he start. Do we know why he was benched last game?

    2. Porro. I haven’t watched Spurs much this season but his minutes are all over the places. Has he been injured or out of favour?

    I’m considering FH and want to know your thoughts on keeping Solanke and punting on Porro

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    1. Bobby Digital
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      1. Solanke competes for minutes with Marmoush

      2. Porro has been injured

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    2. have you seen cyan
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Solanke is pretty bad. Will always be a big minutes risk. Porro first choice when fit.

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  20. Bobby Crush
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Hello everyone!

    Could you offer any advice on my line up? There are no FT's left, so wondering about the starters/subs.

    Raya
    Guehi, MDC, Muha
    Enzo, Rogers, Manzambi, Hinshelwood
    Isak, Haaland C, Jackson

    Davis, Calafiori, Hughes

    I guess starting Davis is an option, but over who?

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    1. Gubby-Allen
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I would leave as it is but if forced Hinshelwood probably.

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    2. Udo
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I'd play Cala over Guehi, life is for the living and fun.

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  21. Bigler
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Which one to play this week?

    A) Ajer
    B) Calafiori
    C) Konsa

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    1. Stranger Mings
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

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  22. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Awful commentary team on Sky for the Everton v Newcastle game
    That's commentator & co commentator
    Also listening to the background sounds I don't think they are even in the ground

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