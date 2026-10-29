FPL notes: Cherki + Foden’s full 90, Man City rests, Minteh mins

Amongst Wednesday’s five all-Premier-League ties in the EFL Cup fourth round were Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion, plus Fulham v Crystal Palace.

Here are our latest Scout Notes, from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

RESULTS

Score Goals Assists Leading DefCons Man City 2-2 Brighton

(4-3 pens) Kovacic, Reis | Yalcouye, Rutter Foden, Cherki | Rutter, Hadjam Ayari (14), Reis (12), Costinha (12), Yalcouye (12),

Guehi (11), Kovacic (11), Svoboda (11) Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace Nketiah Mingueza Lerma (21), Richards (18), Ahanor (12),

Hughes (12), Bassey (9)

SELECTION/ROTATION

Team Starting XI changes

made from GW8 Players who kept their places

(mins played) Other mins Man City 9 Guehi (90), Cherki (90) Rulli (90), Reis (90), Kovacic (90), Foden (90), O’Reilly (87), Lewis (76), Allan (61), Bouaddi (45), Samba (45),

Ait-Nouri (45), McAidoo (45), Doku (29), Khusanov (14), Enzo (3) Brighton 8 Gross (90), Ayari (90), Gomez (76) Steele (90), Costinha (90), Boscagli (90), Hadjam (90), Svoboda (85), Yalcouye (81), Rutter (81), Hinshelwood (76), De Cuyper (14), Minteh (14), Wieffer (9), O’Riley (9), Dunk (5) Fulham 6 Bassey (90), Robinson (90), Bobb (82), Iwobi (72), Larsson (58) Lecomte (90), Andersen (90), Berge (90), Muniz (90), Tete (58), Palacios (58),

Castagne (58), King (58), Cairney (58), Garcia (18), Kevin (8) Crystal Palace 10 Richards (90) Henderson (90), Lerma (90), Ahanor (90), Mingueza (90), Hughes (90), Osorio (77),

Guessand (77), Nketiah (71), Doucoure (61), Chilwell (61), Wharton (29),

Mitchell (29), McNeil (19), Kamada (13), Pino (13)

SCOUT NOTES

MANCHESTER CITY

Five key Man City players – Erling Haaland (£15.8m), Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), Ruben Dias (£5.5m), Josko Gvardiol (£5.7m) and Elliot Anderson (£6.3m) – were given the night off after the Gameweek 8 loss at Villa Park.

Nine changes were made, such as Gerónimo Rulli (£4.9m) coming in between the posts. Although the Argentine goalkeeper’s concessions saw City fall behind twice, he stopped successive Brighton penalties to ultimately win the shootout. Is Donnarumma still the main stopper after some shaky recent performances, Enzo?

“Absolutely no doubt. Saturday, Gigio plus 10.” – Enzo Maresca on Gianluigi Donnarumma remaining Man City’s first-choice goalkeeper

In came Phil Foden (£6.8m), too, after being forced to settle for a place on the bench in Gameweek 8 despite scoring four goals across his previous two matches in all competitions. The Englishman delivered a solid performance, reacting quickest to keep one play alive after claims of Brighton handball. He knocked the ball to Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), who rifled home a first-half equaliser from distance.

Then, it was Foden’s dangerous dribble that won Man City a free-kick on the edge of the area, which was taken by Rayan Cherki (£8.0m) and deflected in off the heel of Vitor Reis (£4.4m) – one of two City players to earn defensive contribution (DefCon) points alongside Marc Guehi (£6.0m). The latter kept his place despite a calamitous 45 minutes at the weekend.



“Rayan [Ait-Nouri] was good, Phil [Foden] was good, Mateo [Kovacic] was very good, Vitor [Reis] was very good. It’s good because some of them are not playing many minutes but it’s important that when we need them, they’re ready, and tonight they were ready.” – Enzo Maresca

“Tonight for me was very good. Phil has to continue in the same way because he’s working well and for sure he’s going to help us.” – Enzo Maresca

Still, the trouble with Foden for FPL managers is that we can’t predict his starts with any degree of certainty. He played the full 90 here, fielded as Man City’s right-sided midfielder but often drifting centrally alongside Cherki.

The Frenchman also played a full game, after being replaced by Foden at half-time on Saturday. He fired out a match-high six shots (only one being on target), while creating four for others.



Unused substitute Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m) is the main threat to Foden’s game time on the right, with Jeremy Doku (£7.5m) – who made a notable impact off the bench – surely a shoo-in to return on the left. As is often the case, that probably leaves Cherki and Foden competing for the number 10 role, which isn’t handy.

Elsewhere, things are a little easier to predict for Gameweek 9. We expect Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) and Anderson back in the engine room together, Haaland up top, Gvardiol at left-back instead of Nico O’Reilly (£6.2m), plus one of Rico Lewis (£4.3m) – who started here – or Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.3m) at right-back.



(£6.9m) and Anderson back in the engine room together, Haaland up top, Gvardiol at left-back instead of (£6.2m), plus one of (£4.3m) – who started here – or (£5.3m) at right-back. Regardless of personnel, the fact that Man City twice fell behind and were on the back foot for large stretches – Brighton were superior for expected goals (xG, 2.03 vs 0.76), shots (17 to 13) and big chances (3 v 1) – means they’ll have to be careful against the same opponent for Saturday’s league rematch.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Indeed, Fabian Hurzeler promised post-match that his side would be out to “take revenge” when they return to the Etihad Stadium.

The Brighton boss expects to have full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu (£4.4m) and midfielder Chema Andrés (£5.5m) available for selection on Saturday after the pair suffered hip injuries.



(£4.4m) and midfielder (£5.5m) available for selection on Saturday after the pair suffered hip injuries. Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) made his first appearance of the campaign, coming off the bench late on for Diego Gomez (£5.0m). As for Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m), whose main left-wing competitor, Kaoru Mitoma (£5.9m), isn’t due back until after the next international break, he made a cameo appearance and scored in the shootout.

Only Gomez, Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Yasin Ayari (£5.4m) kept their starting spots from Gameweek 8’s loss to Liverpool. The German had a moderately quiet evening, shooting twice – including one which went just wide of the post – and creating two chances, but with nothing to show for it.



(£6.2m) and (£5.4m) kept their starting spots from Gameweek 8’s loss to Liverpool. The German had a moderately quiet evening, shooting twice – including one which went just wide of the post – and creating two chances, but with nothing to show for it. Ayari, one of four Seagulls to hit the DefCon threshold, saw his penalty saved by Rulli. As did Lewis Dunk (£4.5m).

Meanwhile, fellow DefCon deliverer Malick Yalcouye (£4.5m) netted Brighton’s opener, smacking a close-range shot so hard that Rulli couldn’t keep it out.



(£4.5m) netted Brighton’s opener, smacking a close-range shot so hard that Rulli couldn’t keep it out. Up top, Georginio Rutter (£5.3m) had a productive evening. His cross caused Yalcouye to break the deadlock, then scoring himself just minutes into the second half following a cutback. The French forward later forced a fingertip save from Rulli and also rounded the City stopper on another occasion before firing into the side netting.

Still, a full Rutter run-out plus the league form of Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m) suggests the latter should still be first choice. Kostoulas was given the night off on Wednesday.



(£5.8m) suggests the latter should still be first choice. Kostoulas was given the night off on Wednesday. Elsewhere, Jack Hinshelwood (£5.9m) got 76 more minutes under his belt as Brighton’s number 10. It’s good news for him personally, building fitness post-injury, but perhaps not a sign that he’ll start in Gameweek 9.

FULHAM

Fulham started well in this home London derby. But defenders Antonee Robinson (£4.4m), Joachim Andersen (£5.0m) and Kenny Tete (£4.4m) were unable to put away early shots on target from inside the box.



(£4.4m), (£5.0m) and (£4.4m) were unable to put away early shots on target from inside the box. In fact, throughout the evening, the Cottagers couldn’t convert any of their 14 shots, of which only four were directed at the Crystal Palace goalmouth.

Alex Iwobi (£5.4m) was responsible for Fulham’s fourth big miss, while Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) remains wasteful. The Spaniard’s late header needed a save.



(£5.4m) was responsible for Fulham’s fourth big miss, while (£6.0m) remains wasteful. The Spaniard’s late header needed a save. Neither Garcia nor fellow substitutes like Josh King (£5.6m) could really impact the game. Winning Gameweek 8 scorer Oscar Bobb (£5.5m) probably posed the biggest threat, creating five chances.

None of the backline even hit the hypothetical DefCon threshold. Fantasy interest in Fulham should be minimal moving forward, as they’re about to face Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Man City and Bournemouth.

CRYSTAL PALACE