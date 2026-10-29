Tavernier, Kroupi, Scott: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott (tendon) is back on the grass and set to train fully next week, potentially returning in Gameweek 10.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“He’s on the pitch, he works hard, he has no problems. He didn’t train with the team so far, but I’m quite sure that he’s going to do it the next couple of days and then we’re going to see: is it worth bringing him back before the international break in the squad or do we do it after the international break to be maybe more reasonable? “It could be an option.” – Marco Rose on Alex Scott

Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) is also on the cusp of a competitive comeback and getting game time with the under-21s.

Another Cherry who has returned recently, Eli Junior Kroupi, has enjoyed two cameos in league and cup this week. Marco Rose has confirmed that he’s not yet ready to start, however.

“We still need to build up his game time. I’m really happy to have him back, to have his quality, but he knows he has to be patient in this situation and not get in a difficult situation with another injury. We need to get him fit, in a good spot, with more and more match time, and in between, good sessions of training. “We’re going to get him in a good spot the next couple of weeks and then he’s ready to start again. If he stays healthy, then I hope he’s going to go on a run.” – Marco Rose on Eli Junior Kroupi

Alex Toth (hamstring) and Julian Araujo (thigh) remain out.

Rose’s assertion that the Cherries have “no new injuries” should assuage any fears over Marcus Tavernier, who was taken off at half-time in the EFL Cup.

The Bournemouth boss also confirmed that Djorde Petrovic remains his “clear number one”.