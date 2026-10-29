Thomas, Amenda, Wright: Coventry injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

Thankfully for his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners, it sounds like Bobby Thomas‘ calf issue is not a serious one.

The Coventry City centre-half hasn’t even been ruled out of Gameweek 9, with further assessment to follow. But he nevertheless remains doubtful.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“Yeah, he’s got a small calf issue. So, thankfully, our fears in the beginning when you don’t know… you’re worried about that lower region of the leg around the Achilles, but it’s a small calf problem. So, we’re not sure about this weekend. We’ll see. We’ve got another 48 hours at the moment, but yeah, the injury is hopefully not a terrible one and we’ll see.” – Frank Lampard on Bobby Thomas

And was Frank Lampard hinting here that Stephen Mfuni, who replaced Thomas last weekend, is going to start on Saturday?

“Yes, and he’s shown in the moments he’s played, and he’s shown himself around the building, that he’s a fantastic young player that can play in various positions. Nicely confident, nicely humble and a really talented boy. So, yeah, opportunity.” – Frank Lampard on whether this weekend could be a big opportunity for Stephen Mfuni to stake a claim as a first-team regular

Luke Woolfenden (knee), Aurele Amenda (calf), Josh Eccles (ankle) and Haji Wright (quad) are still out, although the latter is back on the grass.

Lampard kept an unchanged XI last time out but may change things around this time.