Williams, Ndoye, Jesus: Nott’m Forest injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Oliver Glasner confirmed that Neco Williams has trained all week despite coming off with an elbow injury last weekend.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“He trained from day one. He fell on his nerve and he was numb to his fingers and he had a huge pain during the game. “Everything is settled and he trained the entire week, so he is fine.” – Oliver Glasner on Neco Williams, via the Forest website

Meanwhile, Nicolás Domínguez (muscle) should train on Friday.

But Dan Ndoye is now a doubt. Nicolo Savona (knee) and Igor Jesus (calf) also remain unavailable, despite the former’s return to the grass.