Williams, Ndoye, Jesus: Nott’m Forest injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Oliver Glasner confirmed that Neco Williams has trained all week despite coming off with an elbow injury last weekend.
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“He trained from day one. He fell on his nerve and he was numb to his fingers and he had a huge pain during the game.
“Everything is settled and he trained the entire week, so he is fine.” – Oliver Glasner on Neco Williams, via the Forest website
Meanwhile, Nicolás Domínguez (muscle) should train on Friday.
But Dan Ndoye is now a doubt. Nicolo Savona (knee) and Igor Jesus (calf) also remain unavailable, despite the former’s return to the grass.
“Savona and Igor are still out.
“Nicolás Domínguez is progressing very well. He will train for the first time tomorrow with the team. We will see if it is too early, but he should be fine for City.
“There is a doubt with Dan Ndoye. He felt some hamstring fatigue after the game throughout the week and after returning from Switzerland. Let’s see if he can train tomorrow with the team and do well without taking any risk. He will be available and if not, he will miss the game. But he should be fine for City.” – Oliver Glasner, via the Forest website