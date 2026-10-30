FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The 11 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 9 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola are among the managers facing the media today.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches, as they speak, in the article below. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

These pressers follow on from the nine we had on Thursday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s FPL Press Conferences 🚨 ⬜ 10am – Arbeloa

🍬 12.30pm – Moyes

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

🚜 1.30pm – O’Neil

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

🔵 1.30pm – Maresca

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery

⚫ 2pm – Jaissle https://t.co/OQVGkcKhd0 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 30, 2026

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Riccardo Calafiori (hip/ribs), Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and Declan Rice (hamstring) all trained on Friday.

“They all trained today. They will train tomorrow and if everything is okay, they will be available.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori, Christos Tzolis and Declan Rice

Noni Madueke (ankle) isn’t ruled out yet either, with his involvement hinging on Saturday’s final training session.

“We don’t know yet. We have a training session tomorrow. [Let’s] see if he can complete that full session tomorrow and after, we will know whether he’s available or not.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke’s availability

Bukayo Saka (quad) and William Saliba (back) remain out.

“Probably [he will be out until after the international break]. He needed another scan to see the amount of fluid that was there resolving. Afterwards, we will know more about it. “Again, I don’t know [if he’ll miss England duty]. It looks like it but we’ll have to wait and see next week.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s appeal against Max Dowman‘s midweek red card has been rejected, so he begins a three-match ban.

CHELSEA

Xabi Alonso confirmed that Maxence Lacroix is out of Gameweek 9 with the hamstring issue he picked up in midweek and will not return before the international break.

“Max picked up an injury and we expect that he is not going to be ready before the international break. So, he will be a few weeks out.” – Xabi Alonso on Maxence Lacroix

Jorrel Hato is also now on the sidelines, along with Reece James (knee), Aaron Anselmino (unknown), Jamie Gittens (ankle) and, of course, Joao Pedro (quad).

Moises Caicedo is fine after coming off against Liverpool on Wednesday, while Pep Chavarria (muscle) is back in the squad.

“No, no issue. He’s okay for tomorrow.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

“Jorrel, no, but Pep Chavarria is back in the squad, yes.” – Xabi Alonso on his left-back options for Gameweek 9

There’s also “a chance” Emiliano Martinez (jaw) could return before the international break.

“Yes, there is a chance [Martinez could return before the break]. We need to still wait for next week, let’s see how things go, but there’s a chance. “In case he’s ready to play, he will probably need a face mask.” – Xabi Alonso on Emi Martinez

Cole Palmer is, of course, available after serving a one-match ban in midweek.

LIVERPOOL

Andoni Iraola said Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Victor Munoz (knee) have “a chance” of being invovled against Arsenal on Sunday.

“I think they have a chance. They have a chance, but I don’t know for sure if they will be involved or not. We still have two days. So, I think we have a chance, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz

Florian Wirtz made a very swift recovery from the ankle issue he picked up in Gameweek 8 to feature in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.

With the schedule getting busy, Iraola says the regular rotation we’ve seen of late – more in midweek – will continue.

“I think you have to do a lot of the job with the analyst in the video room, with the board, without spending the legs. But I think our players are very used to it. So, a lot of the work is done and now it’s a more a matter of getting the decision right in terms of the loading, the freshening of the legs. I think we are changing a lot from game to game and I think we will continue this approach.” – Andoni Iraola on the busy schedule

MANCHESTER CITY

Enzo Maresca has a fully fit squad bar medium-term absentee Antoine Semenyo (knee).

“[Apart from] Antoine Semenyo, the rest, they are all available.” – Enzo Maresca

Matheus Nunes returns, then, after a brief absence.

More to follow

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Despite being forced off last weekend, James Maddison (groin) is fit to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Destiny Udogie (knee) is also available again after a recent absence.

Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Savinho (muscle), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain out.

Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended, too.

Quotes to follow

EVERTON

David Moyes’ Gameweek 9 presser was filmed straight after Thursday’s EFL Cup win over Newcastle United, who the Toffees coincidentally meet again on Monday.

The Everton boss confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite (concussion) “should” be fit for the rematch with the Magpies.

“Jarrad should have recovered from his concussion and also the timescale which we had to abide by.” – David Moyes

Vitalii Mykolenko was back from his own brief lay-off to play 86 minutes on Thursday.

Everton also appear to have come through part one of their double-header with Newcastle unscathed.

“I think so. I know we’re talking about Monday, so you never know exactly till you get them back in [on Friday] and see how everybody is, but hopefully things will be okay.” – David Moyes on if Everton came through their EFL Cup fourth-round tie without any fresh injuries

The big question, of course, is whether Jack Grealish will be available for selection. The midfielder was omitted from the cup squad “due to a breach of club discipline”, reportedly for missing a training session.

Moyes wouldn’t talk too much about it after the game, or expand on whether he’ll be available on Monday.

“You probably know I’m not gonna give any details, and it’s a club decision. So, I support the decision, but it’s a club decision.” – David Moyes on Jack Grealish’s omission

“I wouldn’t give any team news away.” – David Moyes when asked if Jack Grealish would be available in Gameweek 9

ASTON VILLA

The broadcast section of Unai Emery’s presser was short on team news.

We weren’t expecting much anyway. Other than medium-to-long-term absentees Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) and Amadou Onana (knee), we’re not aware of any issues for the Villans at present.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Much like David Moyes above, Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle opted to film his Gameweek 9 presser straight after full-time on Thursday. That section was, again, embargoed till today.

In the eight-minute-long press conference, Jaissle couldn’t give much of an update on Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (illness) and Lewis Miley (muscle).

“Sorry, right now, I cannot give you an update on them. Hopefully, they can make progress in the next days to be able maybe to make it in the squad but right now, I cannot update you, really.” – Matthias Jaissle on Mathias Fernandez-Pardo and Lewis Miley

Jaissle had earlier confirmed that William Osula was taken off at half-time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a twisted ankle.

“Will Osula was not able to continue. He twisted his ankle in that occasion when he took the shot. “It’s too early at the moment [to know if he’ll be fit for Monday].” – Matthias Jaissle on William Osula

Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (unspecified) remain out.

BRENTFORD

Yehor Yarmolyuk serves game three of a three-match ban on Wednesday but Vitaly Janelt is available again after serving his one-match suspension in Gameweek 8.

Rico Henry (hip) and Kaye Furo (knee) remain out, while Keith Andrews explained that Fabio Carvalho‘s recent absence is down to a knock. He won’t be back before the November internationals.

Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are back on the grass and closing in on returns.

FULHAM

Following the EFL Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, Alvaro Arbeloa says he had no new concerns for the trip to Aston Villa.

“No new injuries.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

That doesn’t quite give the all-clear to David Affengruber, who finished the win over Coventry City with “some pain”. He missed out against Palace, but it did sound more like of a breather for the centre-back.

The Cottagers will definitely be without one player: Ryan Sessegnon completes a three-match ban, following his dismissal in Gameweek 7.

Arbeloa confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe is fit, despite not being involved in the last three league and cup squads.

IPSWICH TOWN

Saka Lukic (groin) has been back on the grass today and Gary O’Neil will make a late call on the midfielder’s involvement against Hull City on Saturday.

Everyone else is fit.