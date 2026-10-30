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FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

30 October 2026 62 comments
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The 11 remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 9 team news.

Mikel Arteta, Enzo Maresca, Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola are among the managers facing the media today.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from all of these head coaches, as they speak, in the article below. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

These pressers follow on from the nine we had on Thursday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 9 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Riccardo Calafiori (hip/ribs), Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and Declan Rice (hamstring) all trained on Friday.

“They all trained today. They will train tomorrow and if everything is okay, they will be available.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori, Christos Tzolis and Declan Rice

Noni Madueke (ankle) isn’t ruled out yet either, with his involvement hinging on Saturday’s final training session.

“We don’t know yet. We have a training session tomorrow. [Let’s] see if he can complete that full session tomorrow and after, we will know whether he’s available or not.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke’s availability

Bukayo Saka (quad) and William Saliba (back) remain out.

“Probably [he will be out until after the international break]. He needed another scan to see the amount of fluid that was there resolving. Afterwards, we will know more about it.

“Again, I don’t know [if he’ll miss England duty]. It looks like it but we’ll have to wait and see next week.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s appeal against Max Dowman‘s midweek red card has been rejected, so he begins a three-match ban.

CHELSEA

Xabi Alonso confirmed that Maxence Lacroix is out of Gameweek 9 with the hamstring issue he picked up in midweek and will not return before the international break.

“Max picked up an injury and we expect that he is not going to be ready before the international break. So, he will be a few weeks out.” – Xabi Alonso on Maxence Lacroix

Jorrel Hato is also now on the sidelines, along with Reece James (knee), Aaron Anselmino (unknown), Jamie Gittens (ankle) and, of course, Joao Pedro (quad). 

Moises Caicedo is fine after coming off against Liverpool on Wednesday, while Pep Chavarria (muscle) is back in the squad.

“No, no issue. He’s okay for tomorrow.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

 “Jorrel, no, but Pep Chavarria is back in the squad, yes.” – Xabi Alonso on his left-back options for Gameweek 9

There’s also “a chance” Emiliano Martinez (jaw) could return before the international break.

“Yes, there is a chance [Martinez could return before the break]. We need to still wait for next week, let’s see how things go, but there’s a chance.

“In case he’s ready to play, he will probably need a face mask.” – Xabi Alonso on Emi Martinez

Cole Palmer is, of course, available after serving a one-match ban in midweek.

LIVERPOOL

Andoni Iraola said Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Victor Munoz (knee) have “a chance” of being invovled against Arsenal on Sunday.

“I think they have a chance. They have a chance, but I don’t know for sure if they will be involved or not. We still have two days. So, I think we have a chance, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz

Florian Wirtz made a very swift recovery from the ankle issue he picked up in Gameweek 8 to feature in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee)  remain out.

With the schedule getting busy, Iraola says the regular rotation we’ve seen of late – more in midweek – will continue.

“I think you have to do a lot of the job with the analyst in the video room, with the board, without spending the legs. But I think our players are very used to it. So, a lot of the work is done and now it’s a more a matter of getting the decision right in terms of the loading, the freshening of the legs. I think we are changing a lot from game to game and I think we will continue this approach.” – Andoni Iraola on the busy schedule

MANCHESTER CITY

Enzo Maresca has a fully fit squad bar medium-term absentee Antoine Semenyo (knee).

“[Apart from] Antoine Semenyo, the rest, they are all available.” – Enzo Maresca

Matheus Nunes returns, then, after a brief absence.

More to follow

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Despite being forced off last weekend, James Maddison (groin) is fit to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Destiny Udogie (knee) is also available again after a recent absence.

Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Savinho (muscle), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain out.

Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended, too.

Quotes to follow

EVERTON

David Moyes’ Gameweek 9 presser was filmed straight after Thursday’s EFL Cup win over Newcastle United, who the Toffees coincidentally meet again on Monday.

The Everton boss confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite (concussion) “should” be fit for the rematch with the Magpies.

“Jarrad should have recovered from his concussion and also the timescale which we had to abide by.” – David Moyes

Vitalii Mykolenko was back from his own brief lay-off to play 86 minutes on Thursday.

Everton also appear to have come through part one of their double-header with Newcastle unscathed.

“I think so. I know we’re talking about Monday, so you never know exactly till you get them back in [on Friday] and see how everybody is, but hopefully things will be okay.” – David Moyes on if Everton came through their EFL Cup fourth-round tie without any fresh injuries

The big question, of course, is whether Jack Grealish will be available for selection. The midfielder was omitted from the cup squad “due to a breach of club discipline”, reportedly for missing a training session.

Moyes wouldn’t talk too much about it after the game, or expand on whether he’ll be available on Monday.

“You probably know I’m not gonna give any details, and it’s a club decision. So, I support the decision, but it’s a club decision.” – David Moyes on Jack Grealish’s omission

“I wouldn’t give any team news away.” – David Moyes when asked if Jack Grealish would be available in Gameweek 9

ASTON VILLA

The broadcast section of Unai Emery’s presser was short on team news.

We weren’t expecting much anyway. Other than medium-to-long-term absentees Matteo Ruggeri (hamstring), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) and Amadou Onana (knee), we’re not aware of any issues for the Villans at present.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Much like David Moyes above, Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle opted to film his Gameweek 9 presser straight after full-time on Thursday. That section was, again, embargoed till today.

In the eight-minute-long press conference, Jaissle couldn’t give much of an update on Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (illness) and Lewis Miley (muscle).

“Sorry, right now, I cannot give you an update on them. Hopefully, they can make progress in the next days to be able maybe to make it in the squad but right now, I cannot update you, really.” – Matthias Jaissle on Mathias Fernandez-Pardo and Lewis Miley

Jaissle had earlier confirmed that William Osula was taken off at half-time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a twisted ankle.

“Will Osula was not able to continue. He twisted his ankle in that occasion when he took the shot.

“It’s too early at the moment [to know if he’ll be fit for Monday].” – Matthias Jaissle on William Osula

Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (unspecified) remain out.

BRENTFORD

Yehor Yarmolyuk serves game three of a three-match ban on Wednesday but Vitaly Janelt is available again after serving his one-match suspension in Gameweek 8.

Rico Henry (hip) and Kaye Furo (knee) remain out, while Keith Andrews explained that Fabio Carvalho‘s recent absence is down to a knock. He won’t be back before the November internationals.

Antoni Milambo (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are back on the grass and closing in on returns.

FULHAM

Following the EFL Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, Alvaro Arbeloa says he had no new concerns for the trip to Aston Villa.

“No new injuries.” – Alvaro Arbeloa

That doesn’t quite give the all-clear to David Affengruber, who finished the win over Coventry City with “some pain”. He missed out against Palace, but it did sound more like of a breather for the centre-back.

The Cottagers will definitely be without one player: Ryan Sessegnon completes a three-match ban, following his dismissal in Gameweek 7. 

Arbeloa confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe is fit, despite not being involved in the last three league and cup squads.

IPSWICH TOWN

Saka Lukic (groin) has been back on the grass today and Gary O’Neil will make a late call on the midfielder’s involvement against Hull City on Saturday.

Everyone else is fit.

62 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    58 mins ago

    Hello

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    1. Holmes
      37 mins ago

      hey hey hey

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    2. Jafooli
      29 mins ago

      Is it Mee you’re looking for?

      Think he’s retired?

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      1. keithl007@yahoo.com
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        I can see it in your eyes

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  2. Big W
    55 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A) Cala
    B) Konsa
    C) Bodle
    D) Hall

    Im thinking Konsa after cala has trained

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      50 mins ago

      B

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    2. Utopsis
      17 mins ago

      C

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  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    52 mins ago

    On WC is Konsa worth it or are there better alternatives at the 4.5 price point that are either not Leeds or Tottenham DFs

    Any ideas would be welcomed

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    1. Jafooli
      35 mins ago

      Konsa is still great value…

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    2. Bobby Digital
      34 mins ago

      Saliba is expected back in December, so Konsa should be starting for a while yet...

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    3. H Dog
      26 mins ago

      Konsa is the best, alternative is find money for DEFcon defender at 5m

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    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      Yes for sure

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    5. PogChamp
      23 mins ago

      Can’t really go wrong with Konsa.

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  4. Jafooli
    51 mins ago

    Cherki to get a start this GW? Lots of competition…

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    1. Bobby Digital
      49 mins ago

      Yeah that City midfield is a minefield atm.

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    2. H Dog
      42 mins ago

      Played 90 midweek, I’d expect a benching

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    3. Utopsis
      17 mins ago

      Flip a coin

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  5. Big W
    44 mins ago

    Bogle > Silva FT? or is it a sideways move? (have DCL)

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    1. Cloudvalley
      8 mins ago

      no stress
      roll instead, bogle spurs home next gw

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      7 mins ago

      Majorly backwards move for this GW, considering Leeds will beat them.

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  6. JBG
    39 mins ago

    Bench 1 out of these:

    Calafiori (Liv away)*
    Giles (Ips home)
    MGW (Bre away)
    Barry (New away)

    *already starting Gabriel

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      39 mins ago

      Barry

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    2. H Dog
      37 mins ago

      Giles - I’d suspect both sides go for it knowing it’s one of the most likely wins of the season

      Could be convinced by Cala due to doubts but maybe start and Giles 1st sub

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    3. Utopsis
      16 mins ago

      Giles without question

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  7. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    39 mins ago

    1FT & 2.3 ITB. All chips still available but was trying to hold WC until international break.
    Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa N.Williams
    Rogers Mbuemo Palmer Odegaard Grob
    Haaland Pedro
    (Magure-Thomas-Kusi-Asare)

    A. Pedro - Jackson?
    Anything else? Any advice short or long term would be greatly appreciated.

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    1. H Dog
      19 mins ago

      I’ve played all my chips but think I’d end up with close to your team if I did

      Pedro is probably the transfer this week, then I’d look at either Bournemouth mid or Brighton defender next week. GW11 international break is when I’d consider the wildcard but maybe hold it for longer

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Thank you mate I appreciate that. I was thinking my team is in a bit of a mess tbh ha ha

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  8. H Dog
    39 mins ago

    -4 to get Tavernier for King? Or hold king until after Newcastle home? Also have schade so could bring Tavernier in for him

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Id hold, I wouldn't -4 for that switch this week mate

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  9. Ray85
    38 mins ago

    Is - 4 from JP to Jackson worth it or just play Thiago?

    Planning to WC soon

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      Play Thiago

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      1. Ray85
        5 mins ago

        Meant Barry!

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    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      Play Thiago

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    3. H Dog
      18 mins ago

      Jackson would have to outperform Thiago by 6 points or more, with the planned WC I’d take Thiago out then

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      1. Ray85
        11 mins ago

        Sorry that meant to say Barry!

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        1. H Dog
          9 mins ago

          Still the same advice, although less likely to take out Barry on wildcard

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  10. The Mighty Whites
    32 mins ago

    Start 2 defenders:
    De Cuyper / Calafiori / Muharemovic / Thomas

    Start 1 midfielder:
    Gross / Rudoni

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    1. H Dog
      15 mins ago

      Cala and Muha

      Gross

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      1st 2 and Grob

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  11. mrpink32
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    31 mins ago

    Would you keep de cuyper on a wildcard?

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    1. Pedersen
      30 mins ago

      I would. Not many much better

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    2. H Dog
      29 mins ago

      On WC I’d get Vuskovic for medium term

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    3. Utopsis
      14 mins ago

      I'd keep until he becomes a problem - playing OOP in free scoring team

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        This

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  12. Richm
    31 mins ago

    Play 2 from: A konsa B de Cuyper C calafiori
    D Leif Davis? Thanks

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    1. H Dog
      13 mins ago

      Not easy - AC but Davis first sub

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  13. Pedersen
    30 mins ago

    Raya
    Cala - Hall - Cuyper
    Gross - Palmer - Rogers - King
    Haaland (C) - Jackson - JP

    4.0 - Affengruber - Egan - Slater

    Affengruber to
    A) Muharemovich
    B) Silva
    C) Van Hecke
    D) Someone else? (Max 5.4m)

    1ft. 0.9m itb. Thanks

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    1. H Dog
      25 mins ago

      With JP out and Fulham/Newcastle fixtures soon to turn this player will probably be needed to start each week

      I say that because there is a stretch soon where leeds’ fixtures go one good one bad, but muha can still score points due to defcon, so I’d go A

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      1. Pedersen
        just now

        Thanks. Yes for the next 2 gws they would need to play. After that we have break and enough FTs to change team up again

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      A

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      1. Pedersen
        just now

        Thanks Rama

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  14. Gudjohnsen
    30 mins ago

    Start Konsa or De Cuyper?

    Have Verbruggen and Calafiori.

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      30 mins ago

      Konsa

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    2. Ray85
      25 mins ago

      One Arsenal defender and De Cuyper

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    3. Utopsis
      14 mins ago

      MDC

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  15. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    Which of these 3 would you bench?

    Konsa De Cuyper Robinson.

    Playing Gabriel + Egan

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      DC

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  16. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 mins ago

    Correct defs benched?

    Raya
    Calafiori Muha Hall
    Mbeumo Rogers Tavernier Palmer Gross
    Haaland Jackson

    Forster, Davis De Cuyper Valle-Egeli

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    1. PogChamp
      just now

      Yeah. It’s between Gros and De Cuyper who to bench.

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  17. el polako
    7 mins ago

    I just don’t trust anything that Arteta says.
    Especially before a important game.

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  18. LosOpKop
    1 min ago

    Bench one:

    A) Konsa (liv)
    B) Calafiori (liv)
    C) Egan (IPS)

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    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      I could see Arsenal v Liverpool being a high scorer. I'd bench Konsa as Calafiori could get an attacking return.

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  19. STHH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    WC. I prefer to have a strong bench to allow rotation.

    Kinsky / Verbruggen
    Muharemovic / Tarkowski / Silva / Konsa / De Cuyper
    Manzambi / Kudus / Mbeumo / Tavernier / Gross
    Isak / N.Jackson / Haaland

    Worth doing Mbeumo and De Cuyper to Rice and Calafiori?

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  20. Nespinha
    1 min ago

    Stuck, opinions?:

    A) Jackson + Tavernier

    B) Evanilson + Manzambi

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    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      A looks way better. Manzambi still a bit of a differential and Evanilson is a bit patchy.

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