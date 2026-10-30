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FPL General’s Gameweek 9 team reveal

30 October 2026 133 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
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Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares the thoughts behind his latest decisions.

General, aka Mark, has three top-500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

Gameweek 8 Review

FPL General’s Gameweek 9 team reveal

Last time brought another small green arrow. The Troops now sit at 586k in the overall rankings, with the ship steadied after Gameweek 5’s Wildcard initially hit the rocks. 

I took my first hit of the season ahead of Gameweek 8, selling injured pair Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m). In came Morgan Rogers (£7.9m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) for a grand total of three points!

I was strongly considering a hit for David Raya (£6.2m) instead, which would’ve been even more painful because Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) somehow returned a nine-pointer. Instead, this goalkeeper switch is pencilled in for Gameweek 10 when Arsenal host Hull City.

So far, my favourite moment of the season was Neco Williams’ (£5.0m) goal. It’s rare nowadays to celebrate a differential scoring. Plus, it sounds like he won’t be injured for Gameweek 9, which is a big relief after seeing him go off. 

I still can’t believe that my four midfielders accumulated two points in total. All four of them are getting attacking returns this weekend, you heard it here first! 

It was Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m) who auto-subbed in for the injured Joao Pedro (£7.8m). Chelsea’s forward has – for the second time this season – already been shipped out….

Gameweek 9 Team

133 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tripleh123
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Who to keep for next few gameweeks?

    A. Gibbs White
    B. Mbeumo

    1. Petrovic
    2. Kinsky

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    1. Casual Player
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      B2

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    2. Azool
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      B

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    3. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      SELL BOTH A AND B.
      Keep 1 and 2.

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  2. The Philosopher
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    F it.
    Starting Gabriel, O'Nien and Davis and benching Calafiori and De Cuyper.

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Cala and De Cuyper will haul this weekend along with Davis.

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  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    A) Pedro -> Isak
    B) Pedro -> Jackson
    C) Slater -> Manzambi (bench Pedro)
    D) Save FT (start Davis [hul])

    Kinksy
    Calafiori, Hall, Mendy
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Cherki, Gross
    Haaland, Gonzalo, Pedro

    Leno, Davis, Konsa, Slater
    Bank 1.9m, 1FT, no chips

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Check out my reflections be.
      A OR B + C.
      Your priorities should be to get rid of Gonzalo, Pedro and Mbeumo immediately. Then leno, Hall and slater.

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  4. Norco
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Final WC 50/50 decision on the final three players; which would you prefer?

    1. Isak Manzambi (Bench/5th mid: Belloumi)
    2. Evanilson Palmer (Bench/5th mid: Rudoni)

    Kinsky / Trafford
    Gabriel Van Hecke Silva (Muharemović Vuskovic)
    Rogers Tavernier Groß ____ ____
    Haaland N.Jackson ____

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    1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Easiest A ever

      Palmer actually cold atm

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  5. Fred the Red
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone going with both Jackson and Manzambi?

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    1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Me

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      1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        And I have Suzuki as well

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    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yes. Had Manzambi for the last 2 GWs. unlucky to blank against ManC. Pedro to Jackson seemed the obvious move.

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  6. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    opinion on this FH team?

    Suzuki
    Gabriel, van Hecke, Davis
    Rogers, Palmer (v), Schade, Manzambi
    Haaland (c), Jackson, Marmoush

    subs: A. Palmer; Belloumi, Muharemovic, Mykolenko

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Porro over Van Hecke, Tavernier over Schade, Evanilson/Igor Thiago over Marmoush.

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    2. Wengers Apprentice
      3 mins ago

      Also in FH. I am not sure about having both Roger’s and Palmer myself. Chelsea aren’t quite the same attacking package without Pedro. So am continually transferring Roger’s to Mbeumo to MGW and then back to Roger’s again! I would not be selecting Marmoush in free hit though.

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  7. Absolutely Muñozed
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Pedro to
    1. Isak
    2. N. Jackson

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  8. Absolutely Muñozed
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper Munoz
    Palmer Rogers Cherki Gross
    Haaland Barry
    Sub- Pedro Konsa Slater
    3 FT and 2.2 itb

    What do with my 3 FTs

    want to do these 2 changes but for whom I need your input
    1. Pedro to Isak or Jackson?
    2. Cherki to Manzambi or Tavernier?

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    1. ‘Tis the Season
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      1 for me

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Get both Isak and Jackson over Pedro and Barry. You can revert back to Pedro in week 11 or 13 if he returns and scores.
      KEEP CHERKI AT ALL COST. Do slater to Tavernir or manzambi if you can or do Slater and Barry to Tavernier and Jackson.

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  9. ‘Tis the Season
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Team selection help please chaps

    Raya
    Calaflori Egan muharemovic
    MGW Sangare Rogers Taverneir Gross
    Haaland Izak

    Bench - Wissa Dsilva De Cryper

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    1. GCHILD2K16
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Get rid of Sangare and Wissa like 4 weeks ago ;-p
      Remove MGW but otherwise good.

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  10. GCHILD2K16
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    PLAYERS TO TARGET FOR WEEK 9+
    KEY TO SUCCESS: PLAY THE FORM NOT PREMIUMS, PRICE OR FIXTURES EXCEPT HAALAND.
    SHORT - MED TERM: DEFENDERS WITH ASSISTS OVER THE SEASON:DEF CONS WINS

    MANCHESTER CITY [WWWWWWWL]:
    In week 8, Despite people flooding in post his midweek hattrick, Phil Foden was bench for the 2-0 loss at Aston Villa. Ilman Ndiaye started in his stead and Rayan Cherki got subbed after 45mins due to being on a yellow card. Marc Guehi with another mistake and Josko Gvardiol were poor again and with free scoring Brighton up next, just avoid their defence. They beat Brighton mid week on penalties in the caraboa cup but expect this game to have more goals.
    BUY: ILLMAN NDIAYE, JEREMY DOKU
    HOLD: ERLING HAALAND [Rested midweek], RAYAN CHERKI, PHIL FODEN.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: ENZO FERNANDEZ, AYYOUB BOUADDI.
    SELL: JOSKO GVARDIOL, MARC GUEHI, NICO O’REILLY, ANTOINE SEMENYO [Injured, out 8-9 weeks]

    ARSENAL [WWWWLWWW]:
    Another win and another clean sheet with goals from Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Malghaes with Ricardo Calafiori suffering a minor injury at the end of the game. Liverpool up next reduces their clean sheet odds significantly. Diabolic performance and deserved loss to Fleetwood in mid week with much of the starting XI eventually coming on is not a surprise to anyone who has read my article telling you that the last 3 wings were lucky and this would catch up with Arsenal at some point. Kai Havertz missed about 8 chances and Victor Gyokeres whilst scoring a lucky goal was poor too showing that neither should ever be arsenal's leading strikers and need to be replaced years ago already.
    BUY: KONSA or GABRIEL. [Goals or Defensive contributions]
    HOLD: RAYA, CALAFIORI [Fit to play according to Arteta]
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: NONI MADUEKE, EZE.
    SELL: SAKA [Thigh injury], ODEGARD, WHITE, HAVERTZ, GYOKERES.

    LIVERPOOL [DDWDWLWW]: Own goal from Pascal Gross from a Florian Wirtz off target shot and a Bradley Barcola to Isak finish secured a 2-0 win and a fortuitous 4th clean sheet in 5 games for Virgil, Araujo and Jacquet. Told you all to get on the Isak and Jacquet/Araujo train 3 weeks ago. Arsenal up next so clean sheet unlikely but good fixtures after. Win on penalties at Chelsea mid week in the Caraboa cup will increase the confidence of their players.
    BUY: GAKPO, BARCOLA.
    HOLD: ISAK, VVD, JACQUET
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: MUNOZ, SZOBOSLAI [Back from injury and could be invovled according to Iraola, NGUMOHA, WIRTZ [Flagged- Injury].
    SELL: FRIMPONG.

    BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION [WLDWWWWL]: Loss to Liverpool was expected as was the mid week loss to Man City in the Caraboa Cup so nothing to panic about. Man City are up next again in the league so avoid their defence, but their attacking players remain attractive. Rush to Vuskovic hence the price rice is strictly for defensive contributions.
    BUY: HINSHELWOOD
    HOLD: DE CUYPER, GROSS, VUSKOVIC [for DefCons], VERBRUGGEN [BENCH].
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: GOMEZ, KOUSTOLAS.
    SELL: THE REST

    CHELSEA [WWLDLWWL]:
    Despite expectations of an easy win against spurs as usually and with Joao Pedro unfit due to injury in training [and now out for few weeks at least til wk 11 and maybe until wk 13 with a thigh injury according to Xavi Alonso]. Chelsea imploded with Palmer getting a red card for 2 petulant offences and Morgan Rogers for the 2nd week in a row avoiding a red card. As expected with the recommendation to avoid their defence, Mike Penders scored an own goal to confirm the 2-0 loss. Loss at Liverpool on penalties in the caraboa cup tempers the likelihood of a convincing win at man united this weekend.
    BUY: NONE
    HOLD: MORGAN ROGERS, COLE PALMER.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: PEDRO NETO, MOISES CAICEDO, COLWILL.
    SELL: REECE JAMES, ESTEVAO, JOAO PEDRO [4 -6 WKS]

    ASTON VILLA [LLDLWWWW]:
    As per week 5, with their players back from injury, Aston Villa are back and 4 consecutive wins ensued. As suggested in week 5, Manzambi and N.Jackson are must haves and they continued to score with Manzambi [2G, 2A] and Jackson [4G] including 2 goals at Man City in week 8. Yes they lost 3-0 to Bournmouth in Caraboa Cup but normal service will resume at Fulham.
    BUY: N.JACKSON, MANZAMBI.
    HOLD: BUENDIA [On penalties and corners], BARKLEY, McGINN.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: ALLYSON, SUZUKI, CASH
    SELL: NONE.

    BRENTFORD [WDDDWDLD]: Boring 1-1 draw with Hull thanks to O.Dango goal from an Igor Thiago assist after conceding a McBurnie penalty. Schade has been off the boil lately. Lack of form to continue in their 3-2 thrashing by Sunderland in the Caraboa Cup.
    BUY: IGOR THIAGO,
    HOLD: SCHADE, KEAN LEWIS-POTTER, DAMSGARD.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: AJER, VAN DEN BERG.
    SELL: SANGARE.

    EVERTON [WDDDWDLL]:
    No Jarred Branthwaite [in concussion protocol] or Jack Grealish [disciplined for missing a training session] for the arsenal game and 2-0 loss ensued at Arsenal with Theirno Barry wasting a glorious chance to level matters at 1-1. Poor Newcastle Utd up next who they beat 3-1 in mid week in the Caraboa cup.
    BUY: NONE.
    HOLD: THIERNO BARRY, TARKOWSKI, BRANTHWAITE, DEWSBURY-HALL
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: JACK GREALISH
    SELL: PICKFORD.

    LEEDS UNITED [WDDWDLDD]: A drab 0-0 draw with bottom of the table Sunderland tells you all you need to know about Leeds. 3rd clean sheet might explain why some are rushing for Muharemovic however with Bournemouth, Spurs and Chelsea up next, I’d avoid that defence or their attackers.
    BUY: NONE
    HOLD: MUHAREMOVIC, BOGLE, JUSTIN,
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: TRAFFORD.
    SELL: HARRY WILSON, DCL.

    AFC BOURNEMOUTH [LDDDLLWW]: Whilst one Brazilian Rayan was profligate in front of goal wasting 3 glorious chance after scoring the first goal, another Brazil Evanilson rounded the on rushing lammens to score a beauty from a tight angle to complete the rout. Result was a rampant 3-0 demolition of a disjointed Man United with Rayan and my recommendations Tavernier and Evanilson scoring again and defensive contributions galore for Hill and co. Leeds, Ipswich and NFO next as part their good fixture run until week 16 makes their key assets in defence and attack a buy. Another 3-0 win at Aston Villa follow in mid week during the Caraboa cup shows Bournmouth are really in good form.
    BUY: EVANILSON, HILL/SILVA[for Defcons], TRUFFERT [for Assists].
    HOLD: TAVERNIER, PETROVICH
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: RAYAN, KROUPI JNR[Likely to be sub for next few games], KLUIVERT
    SELL: none

    MANCHESTER UNITED [LWDLDDDL]: Lucky to escape with just a 3-0 battering by Bournemouth due to profligate finishing by Rayan and it is not looking good for Carrick who may be sacked by the time you are reading this. Benching Bruno Fernandes was a colossal mistake, and the player have downed tools. This is relegation form in case it was not clear.
    BUY: NONE.
    HOLD: NONE.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: MBEUMO.
    SELL: ALL - BRUNO FERNANDES, SHAW, MAGUIRE, LAMMENS

    NEWCASTLE UNITED [DWDLWLLW]: Surprise 2-0 win at a piss poor Crystal Palace team won’t make their assets viable. Tough fixtures ensue until week 14/15.
    BUY: NONE.
    HOLD IF DESPERATE: AMAR DEDIC, HARVEY BARNES.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: HALL, LUKAS HORNICEK.
    SELL: WISSA, THIAWs.

    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR [LLDDLDWW]:
    Unexpected win at Chelsea with Tel scoring and Fernandez putting in a good performance. Poor Crystal Palace up next represents a good chance for a 3rd straight victory.
    BUY: PEDRO PORRO, MOHAMMED KUDUS.
    HOLD: ANTOINE KINSKY, JAN VAN HECKE.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: MATHYS TEL, OMAR MARMOUSH, DOMINIC SOLANKE, JAMES MADDISON, ANDY ROBERTSON, DEJAN KULUSEVSKI.
    SELL: SAVIO [Injured for few weeks], ARCHIE GRAY [Likely to loss place to Porro].

    HULL CITY (PROMOTED) [WWDDLDLD]: Unlucky to just get a draw at Brentford but this will be them now for the rest of the season aka conceding, scoring a few, draws and lose with the odd wins resulting in relegation or just avoiding it due to Palace, Sunderland, & Coventry.
    BUY: NONE.
    HOLD: MOHAMMED BELLOUMI, KONSTANTINOS TZOLAKIS.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: JOHN EGAN/ MENDY[INJURED], JOE GELHARDT
    SELL: MCBURNIE, SLATER.

    NOTTINGHAM FOREST [LDDWLLLD]: £13mil salary for Oliver Glasner and still only one win. As suggested after week 4, avoid Morgan Gibbs-White and Rory Delap and they’ve blanked ever since. Brighton, Man city, Bournemouth and Chelsea up next will lead to more losses and blanks for their players. This is relegation form and I can’t scream avoid loud enough.
    BUY: NONE.
    HOLD: MUNOZ.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: MURILLO, IGOR JESUS.
    SELL: MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE, NICO WILLIAMS, RORY DELAP.

    CRYSTAL PALACE [LLWLDWLL]: This is relegation form. Palace is so poor. A manager change might be necessary to get the players playing again. Eddie Nketiah got the only goal in a 1-0 win at Fulham in the Caraboa cup but with an inform Spurs up next followed by Liverpool in Week 10, I would avoid getting any of their assets.
    BUY: NONE.
    HOLD: NONE.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA, KAMADA, JEREMY PINO, STRAND LARSEN.
    SELL: CANVOT, RICHARDS.

    IPSWICH TOWN (PROMOTED) [WLLWLWLD]:
    BUY: ZIAN FLEMMING [On penalties].
    HOLD: LEIF DAVIES, DAIZAN MAIDA.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: FATAWU, ABDOUL OUATTARA
    SELL: ISSA DIOP.

    SUNDERLAND [LWDLLLLD]: What happened to Sunderland?. From the surprise package of last season to relegation form and bottom of the table. Surprise 3 - 2 win at Brentford in the Carboa cup and promoted Coventry up next could make them seem attractive but Form and subsequent fixtures don’t help. AVOID AVOID AVOID.
    BUY: NONE
    HOLD: NONE.
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: DAN BALLARD, BROBBEY.
    SELL: TRAI HUME, KEVIN DANSO.

    FULHAM [LLLDDLWW]: 1-0 win at Coventry thanks to my recommendation Oscar Bobb who shimmy sent the defender to shops before slotting home and finally an assist from Josh King. Tough fixtures until week 20 means its best to sell all players.
    BUY: NONE.
    HOLD: NONE.
    CONSIDER HOLDING [If lack of Free Transfers]: ALEX IWOBI, OSCAR BOBB, ROBINSON.
    SELL: JOSH KING, GONZALO GARCIA, LENO, CASTAGNE.

    COVENTRY CITY (PROMOTED) [LLLLWWLL]: Tough loss to Fulham conceding late with potential injury to Bobby Thomas. Awesome fixtures up next until week 13.
    BUY: JACK RUDONI
    HOLD: BOBBY THOMAS [Unless injured long term].
    CONSIDER [If desperate or lack of funds]: THOMAS-ASANTE, VAN EWIJK
    SELL: THE REST.

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  11. TheBear
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    On WC and currently on:

    Kinsky
    Silva Muha Gabriel
    Kudus Tav Rogers Manzambi
    Jackson Haaland Isak

    Verbruggen, Gross, De Cuyper, Konsa

    0.2 ITB left, GTG?

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  12. aapoman
    59 mins ago

    Top of the morning gents

    3ft and 1.5itb

    Raya
    Konsa Muharemovic Mendy
    Palmer Rogers MGW Gross
    Haaland Jackson Gonzalo

    4.0; DeCuyper, Calafiori*, Stach*

    Is it stupid to sell Calafiori? Feel like his minutes will go down now. They'e got 3 players fighting for the left back spot.
    So thinking about: Mendy + Calafiori -> Van Hecke + Silva

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    1. Cowboy John
      12 mins ago

      Not sure I'm a fan of those two transfers when you've got other issues in your team.

      Calafiori > A Silva is fine.

      How about?

      Stach > Taverner/Manzambi/other
      And bench Gonzalo?

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  13. Bigler
    46 mins ago

    Would you do Ajer>Silva for free?

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    1. Lucky Z
      37 mins ago

      No

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    2. CherryBoys
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Yes

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  14. Lucky Z
    40 mins ago

    Bench one, Cala and Thomas are not fully fit obviously:

    A. Cala Liv
    B. Thomas SUN
    C. Davies Hul

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  15. Rice Krispie
    6 mins ago

    GOOOOOAALLLLLL....... GOOOOOAALLLLLL.....JACK RUDONI!!!! He shoots from 35 yards it smashes off the cross bar and hits him square in the face and it loops over Roefs' head. That's two goal for Rudoni this afternoon. What a performance from the former AFC Wimbledon starlet

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    1. Rice Krispie
      6 mins ago

      Just posting this now as I'll be out later.

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  16. a wat di rass
    1 min ago

    morning ladies

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