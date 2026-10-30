FPL General’s Gameweek 9 team reveal

Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares the thoughts behind his latest decisions.

General, aka Mark, has three top-500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

Gameweek 8 Review

Last time brought another small green arrow. The Troops now sit at 586k in the overall rankings, with the ship steadied after Gameweek 5’s Wildcard initially hit the rocks.

I took my first hit of the season ahead of Gameweek 8, selling injured pair Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m). In came Morgan Rogers (£7.9m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) for a grand total of three points!

I was strongly considering a hit for David Raya (£6.2m) instead, which would’ve been even more painful because Antonin Kinsky (£4.4m) somehow returned a nine-pointer. Instead, this goalkeeper switch is pencilled in for Gameweek 10 when Arsenal host Hull City.

So far, my favourite moment of the season was Neco Williams’ (£5.0m) goal. It’s rare nowadays to celebrate a differential scoring. Plus, it sounds like he won’t be injured for Gameweek 9, which is a big relief after seeing him go off.

I still can’t believe that my four midfielders accumulated two points in total. All four of them are getting attacking returns this weekend, you heard it here first!

It was Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m) who auto-subbed in for the injured Joao Pedro (£7.8m). Chelsea’s forward has – for the second time this season – already been shipped out….

Gameweek 9 Team