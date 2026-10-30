Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

30 October 2026 132 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on benching decisions, transfers, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 9 team news: Friday’s injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

132 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Heavy Cream
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Play MGW or Kostoulas? Will be playing Gros.

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    1. JBG
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Probably MGW, Brentford looking pretty poor atb atm

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      MGW

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  2. Wet Bandits
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Currently -8 this week. Had in my head I'd be pulling my WC, but on the fence! Is Gabby a must if on WC?

    -8 has me here;

    Verb, Kink
    Cali, Konsa, Tark, Gvardiol, DeCyper
    Rice, Rogers, Gross, Tav, Schade
    Haaland, Jako, Isak

    WC ideas...?

    Verb, Kink
    Gabby, Konsa, Silva, Muhamerovic, DeCyper
    Kudus, Rogers, Gross, Tav, Manzambi
    Haaland, Jako, Isak

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    1. Azool
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Much better to play the wc than take a -8. That’s what it’s for

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  3. tuturututu
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Please help

    A) Evanilson, Gabriel

    B) Thiago, Gvardiol/Hall/Egan or some other defender

    This is rest of my FH team

    Suzuki
    Van Hecke, Silva, x
    Palmer, Rogers, Tavernier, Manzambi
    Haaland, Jackson, x

    Kinsky, Hall, Belloumi, Ajer

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    1. Bobby Digital
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      A

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  4. Jona_Sheehy
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Is Manzambi a good pick for my free hit?
    Or is he in risk of minutes.

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    1. tuturututu
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      both

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    2. JBG
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      He will start, but might get subbed around 70mins, earlier if you're unlucky

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