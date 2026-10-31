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Aston Villa v Fulham team news: Jackson starts

31 October 2026 313 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Good news for the new owners of the most transferred-in player ever in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – Nicolas Jackson starts tonight.

The Senegalese striker was bought by over 2.3 million managers in the lead-up to Saturday’s Gameweek 9 deadline. No one has ever amassed more ‘transfers in’ in a single Gameweek.

Some ambiguous press conference comments from Unai Emery and an absence from training photos set tongues wagging about his availability this evening, but he’s fit and he starts against Fulham.

Kick-off in tonight’s clash at Villa Park is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Emery makes just one change from Aston Villa’s last Premier League game, the 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Leon Goretzka starts, with Joao Gomes dropping to the bench.

There’s also just the one alteration from the Cottagers’ last Premier League outing at Coventry City.

Sander Berge, reduced to substitute duty because of illness in Gameweek 8, is back in the starting line-up. Hugo Larsson makes way.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen, Goretzka, Kamara, Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi, Jackson.

Subs: Bizot, Harwood-Bellis, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Garnacho, Mbaye, Madjo, Gomes.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Affengruber, Robinson, Charles, Berge, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Andersen, Tete, Angel, Palacios, Cairney, Larsson, Muniz, Kevin.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Jackson starts

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

313 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    52 mins ago

    Jacko play till the flag

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  2. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    51 mins ago

    suzuki -8pointer own goal while kinsky on bench

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    1. Differentiator
      31 mins ago

      Kinsky will autosub in for Suzuki's 0 pointer dw

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  3. have you seen cyan
    50 mins ago

    These are the moments when brilliant strikers shine. Get another Jackson.

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    1. Differentiator
      30 mins ago

      Yeah... but this is Jackson. Yellow card due

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  4. Lingardium Leviosa.
    48 mins ago

    What are Mbeumo holders doing?

    I have Gross, Barcola, Rodgers / Schade

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    1. TheSteel
      28 mins ago

      Sell for Spurs or Villa

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      1. Lingardium Leviosa.
        27 mins ago

        None of the Spurs mids are doing it for me and I already have Jackson

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        1. Lingardium Leviosa.
          25 mins ago

          Would go Tavernier but already have Evanilson, and ofc Halaand.

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        2. have you seen cyan
          25 mins ago

          Kudus might be a shrewd pick. If I sell Palmer, might get him, or double up on Bournemouth and get Kroupi. I'll probably wait until after the IB to decide. Need check spurs fixtures though, I didn't look that far ahead.

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    2. FantasyTony
      28 mins ago

      I am but mainly because of bigger fires to put out. He could have scored and got an assist today. Not much in it.

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      1. Lingardium Leviosa.
        17 mins ago

        Fixtures aren't bad but his form is stunted by an out of form team

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      Would keep for next at least
      Not many midfielders seem to be doing much
      He seems to get good chances every game even when Man Utd play rubbish, was a wonder save away from scoring today

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  5. g40steve
    48 mins ago

    Cashed out YC

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  6. Brosstan
    45 mins ago

    Picking ~70 min players will never be a good FPL strategy

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    1. FantasyTony
      2 mins ago

      I like it for defenders.

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  7. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    45 mins ago

    Keep Foden or sell?

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    1. FantasyTony
      44 mins ago

      What month is this?

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        just now

        Punted on him on WC

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      44 mins ago

      Rest of midfield:

      Palmer | Rogers | Tavernier | Groß

      Thanks

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    3. Lingardium Leviosa.
      44 mins ago

      Sell. City midfield is a minefield and Foden LW likelihood isn't as promising.

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        12 mins ago

        Best replacement up to 7ish

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          12 mins ago

          Tempted by Wirtz

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          1. Lingardium Leviosa.
            7 mins ago

            Belloumi maverick pick. Good fixtures after Ars

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    4. Brosstan
      42 mins ago

      Sell last month

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  8. Brosstan
    43 mins ago

    Where's the guy who was banging on about how Bou were overrated and would lose against Leeds? Even said "bookmark this" at one point...

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    1. have you seen cyan
      42 mins ago

      Well you should have bookmarked it.

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      1. Brosstan
        34 mins ago

        Ill recognize him when I see him. Celtic player or something similar as grav

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  9. Essem
    42 mins ago

    Here is a question that reveals the absolute state my team is in.

    Khalaili to de Cuyper or
    Joao Pedro to Isak.

    De Cuyper would mean benching Gvardiol. Isak would mean benching MGW. I need answers now because another de Cuyper price rise would make me lose my mind.

    Thank you.

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    1. Lingardium Leviosa.
      32 mins ago

      MGW is trash pick atm on a trash side.

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      1. Essem
        12 mins ago

        MGW really is bad a bad pick yeah. Looks like it’s time for Isak. Can’t wait for him to get injured after I transfer him in!

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    2. have you seen cyan
      31 mins ago

      I might cap Isak next week, so get Isak.

      City lost their last two. They probably realise now they are getting relegated and maybe morale is down. I will go with that theory.

      NFO are garbage ofc, and Haaland probably scores. But I don't think I trust City at the moment.

      MGW owners are furious also, so he probably scores lol.

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      1. have you seen cyan
        16 mins ago

        Sorry this didn't really answer your question well lol. I think Isak can haul, but I also think City can concede.

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        1. Essem
          9 mins ago

          Haha yeah bad picks all around

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          1. have you seen cyan
            7 mins ago

            I think logic would dictate you assume a city cleanie, and Isak scores. But yea, not sure it turns out like that. Think city will concede is my gut feeling. But that's just me, bookies would disagree.

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            1. Essem
              4 mins ago

              I’ll get Isak. He will get injured and Gvardiol won’t even start the game I reckon. Thanks for the reply though! Appreciate it.

              Crazy to still not own de Cuyper. It is how it is.

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              1. have you seen cyan
                2 mins ago

                I don't own De Cuyper either. Think its the last saloon for Gvard. With two transfers I can do Gvard and Thomas to De Cuyper and Van Hecke, which seems like a no brainer.

                But I have no transfers.

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      2. Essem
        14 mins ago

        If I get Isak it means starting Gvardiol and benching MGW my man. My team is the worst.

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    3. tuturututu
      10 mins ago

      I would personally get onlz De Cuyper, I believe Pedro is back for Leeds

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      1. Essem
        5 mins ago

        This also makes a lot of sense.

        Get busy everybody. I’m gonna get priced out if I don’t make a decision. Team is in shambles. Season defining transfer this.

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  10. Zizou
    41 mins ago

    Was going to go Pedro to evanilson last week but rolled but think I might roll again. Would have a serious benching headache. Who else to bench???

    Verbruggan (BRE)
    Cala (HUL) Konsa (HUL) DeCuyper (BRE) Gvardiol (nfo)
    Palmer (sun) Rodgers (sun) Tavernier (ips) GroB (BRE) Manzambi (mun)
    Jackson (mun) Haaland(nfo)

    Tzol (ars) Egan (ars) Pedro (sun)

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    1. Lingardium Leviosa.
      10 mins ago

      Yikes. Manzambi but get the sofa.

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  11. Feanor
    40 mins ago

    City can’t keep a clean sheet but Forrest can’t score. Maybe I give Gvardiol another week

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  12. OLB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    36 mins ago

    Which option is better for med / long term :

    A) ( current is JP / Cherki / Vuskovic ) - keep and bench JP
    B ) swap to : Evanilson / Tav / Gabriel
    C ) swap to : Isak / Tav & keep Vuskovic

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  13. have you seen cyan
    35 mins ago

    Ok, I forgot Garnacho existed, or played for Villa.

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  14. g40steve
    34 mins ago

    Pau miss

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  15. FDMS All Starz
    30 mins ago

    How has Jackson looked?

    Worth still doing Pedro to Jackson or just get Isak instead?

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    1. Gudjohnsen
      just now

      Isak

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  16. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    29 mins ago

    Would you BB next week?

    Rushworth | Tavernier | Jackson | Davis

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    1. tuturututu
      12 mins ago

      No

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      1. tuturututu
        11 mins ago

        Gw11 looks tempting to me for BB

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        1. have you seen cyan
          10 mins ago

          Yea, GW11 bench boost is my plan. I just need to fix Thomas. He might be back by then, but I think I want a better player anyway.

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          1. have you seen cyan
            7 mins ago

            Only issue with GW11 bb I just noticed is that its the return from IB. Might be injuries that scupper it.

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            1. tuturututu
              4 mins ago

              Yes you are right, I have Thomas as well, hope he is back by then

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  17. have you seen cyan
    28 mins ago

    I need an Isak hatti tomorrow I think I think for a green. But I have two arse defenders, so IDK, what I want really 🙁

    7 points off safety.

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    1. JBG
      13 mins ago

      I need a Gabriel goal, defcon points and CS.

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      1. tuturututu
        12 mins ago

        I need all that except for CS because everyone has Arsenal defenders

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  18. Differentiator
    26 mins ago

    Jackson looked absolute garbage apart from that one goal which was crap defending

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    1. JBG
      23 mins ago

      Back to his "best" you say?

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    2. Brosstan
      23 mins ago

      Donkey player looks garbage, what a surprise

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    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      Back to João Pedro for me eventually I think

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  19. FantasyTony
    22 mins ago

    Gvardiol and Schade > van Hecke and Tavernier

    That makes a lot of sense right?

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    1. Brosstan
      22 mins ago

      Missed the Van Hecke haul

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    2. have you seen cyan
      21 mins ago

      Yea, looks good.

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    3. F4L
      19 mins ago

      yeah

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  20. F4L
    22 mins ago

    wish arbeloa wouldnt sub bobb and king off by 75-80 everytime like its a contractual obligation. oh well, 1 loss in 6 and was leading in that match in the 87th minute

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  21. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    16 point goal,for villa duo

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  22. F4L
    17 mins ago

    with leeds having a pretty nice run of fixtures using rotation to skip the few tough ones, is dcl a better buy this gw than barry?

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    1. F4L
      10 mins ago

      *spurs h
      cov h
      ipswich h
      fulham h
      hull a
      everton h

      6 fixtures would play dcl in the next 10. but then again does he stay fit

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      1. have you seen cyan
        7 mins ago

        U can only afford DCL? I don't think he is a terrible pick. But when was the last time he scored in an away game? DCL is a rotation player imo, play him at home only.

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        1. F4L
          2 mins ago

          yeah selling mateta (d'oh!) , 6.7mil to play with. dont want evanilson really as i have rayan already, dont want a double up tbh. barry and dcl got mins and potentially pens on their side as well

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  23. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    Currently on Haaland Jackson DCL

    A. DCL > Isak
    B. Keep that 3 for now

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  24. Ajax Hamsterdam
    14 mins ago

    On BB - 1 ft. Not touching my front line

    Kinsky Leno
    Cala Konsa Davis de Cuyper muha

    Assuming cala is fit to play.

    A Davis to a hill
    B David to tark
    C Cala to gab
    D a keeper to Raya

    A and s mean bench headaches most weeks but good on BB.

    Cheers and gl !(I'll need it lol)

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  25. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    De Cuyper the highest point scorer this season on 69 overtaking Haaland on 68.

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    1. have you seen cyan
      9 mins ago

      Playing 4 or 5 at the back is so boring, and I never consider it. But perhaps its the way.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Is it actually boring?

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        1. have you seen cyan
          1 min ago

          Maybe boring isn't the word. But the people who play 4 or 5 at the back take umbrellas out on a rainy day. The rest of us just wear coats.

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  26. Brosstan
    10 mins ago

    End of the road for MGW.. Bugger off useless trashbin player

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    1. F4L
      5 mins ago

      ryan yates' fault today , what can you do 😥

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      But should we ditch Gvardiol before him?

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