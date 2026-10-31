Aston Villa v Fulham team news: Jackson starts

Good news for the new owners of the most transferred-in player ever in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – Nicolas Jackson starts tonight.

The Senegalese striker was bought by over 2.3 million managers in the lead-up to Saturday’s Gameweek 9 deadline. No one has ever amassed more ‘transfers in’ in a single Gameweek.

Some ambiguous press conference comments from Unai Emery and an absence from training photos set tongues wagging about his availability this evening, but he’s fit and he starts against Fulham.

Kick-off in tonight’s clash at Villa Park is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Emery makes just one change from Aston Villa’s last Premier League game, the 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Leon Goretzka starts, with Joao Gomes dropping to the bench.

There’s also just the one alteration from the Cottagers’ last Premier League outing at Coventry City.

Sander Berge, reduced to substitute duty because of illness in Gameweek 8, is back in the starting line-up. Hugo Larsson makes way.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Torres, Lindelof, Maatsen, Goretzka, Kamara, Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi, Jackson.

Subs: Bizot, Harwood-Bellis, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Garnacho, Mbaye, Madjo, Gomes.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Affengruber, Robinson, Charles, Berge, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Andersen, Tete, Angel, Palacios, Cairney, Larsson, Muniz, Kevin.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.