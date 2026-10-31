Chelsea v Man Utd team news: Bruno + Cunha return to XI

Chelsea v Manchester United gets Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway at 12.30pm GMT today.

It’s probably fair to say that the feelgood factor is absent from these two clubs at present.

The hosts slumped to a rare home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and bowed out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. They’re also without Joao Pedro, currently sidelined for a “few weeks”.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have lurched from off-field crisis to on-field disaster to leave Michael Carrick teetering on the brink.

TEAM NEWS

One of the United troublemakers is back off the naughty step this weekend. Bruno Fernandes is recalled and captains the side, after being an unused substitute last Sunday.

Lisandro Martinez and Matheus Cunha also return to the starting XI.

Youri Tielemans, Ayden Heaven and Mason Mount drop to the bench.

The fit-again Kobbie Mainoo is among the substitutes.

As for the Blues, there are four alterations from the midweek cup tie at Anfield.

Two are enforced, with Maxence Lacroix and Jordan Henderson absent through injury and illness, respectively.

Danny Welbeck and Malo Gusto drop to the bench, too.

In come Levi Colwill, Marco Palestra, a free-from-suspension Cole Palmer and, surprisingly, Estevao, who has really struggled for minutes under Xabi Alonso this season. This is the winger’s first start since the EFL Cup third round in early September.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Penders, Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra, Caicedo, Lavia, Neto, Estevao, Palmer, Rogers.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Barco, Welbeck, Emegha, Quenda, Gusto, Chavarria, Nicoll-Jazuli, Subuloye.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Santos, Baleba, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Subs: Darlow, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Mount, Zirkzee, Tielemans, Heaven, Lacey, Mainoo.