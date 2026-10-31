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Chelsea v Man Utd team news: Bruno + Cunha return to XI

31 October 2026 45 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Chelsea v Manchester United gets Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway at 12.30pm GMT today.

It’s probably fair to say that the feelgood factor is absent from these two clubs at present.

The hosts slumped to a rare home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and bowed out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday. They’re also without Joao Pedro, currently sidelined for a “few weeks”.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have lurched from off-field crisis to on-field disaster to leave Michael Carrick teetering on the brink.

TEAM NEWS

One of the United troublemakers is back off the naughty step this weekend. Bruno Fernandes is recalled and captains the side, after being an unused substitute last Sunday.

Lisandro Martinez and Matheus Cunha also return to the starting XI.

Youri Tielemans, Ayden Heaven and Mason Mount drop to the bench.

The fit-again Kobbie Mainoo is among the substitutes.

As for the Blues, there are four alterations from the midweek cup tie at Anfield.

Two are enforced, with Maxence Lacroix and Jordan Henderson absent through injury and illness, respectively.

Danny Welbeck and Malo Gusto drop to the bench, too.

In come Levi Colwill, Marco Palestra, a free-from-suspension Cole Palmer and, surprisingly, Estevao, who has really struggled for minutes under Xabi Alonso this season. This is the winger’s first start since the EFL Cup third round in early September.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Penders, Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra, Caicedo, Lavia, Neto, Estevao, Palmer, Rogers.

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Barco, Welbeck, Emegha, Quenda, Gusto, Chavarria, Nicoll-Jazuli, Subuloye.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Santos, Baleba, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Subs: Darlow, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Mount, Zirkzee, Tielemans, Heaven, Lacey, Mainoo.

45 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Decided not (c) Palmer, so a mega haul coming

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    1. jacob1989
      1 min ago

      At home, Haaland always best choice.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Looks like Jackson is fine. FML. 😡

    https://x.com/FPL_Harry/status/2116498622107852855

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      27 mins ago

      Thanks Virg.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        24 mins ago

        Enjoy the hatrick.

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          20 mins ago

          Can’t believe he jumped to over 25% ownership already. Seems like it won’t do much

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          1. g40steve
            18 mins ago

            Will not owning, enjoyed the extra £ as well

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    2. PartyTime
      12 mins ago

      Blocks auto subs. Nice!

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  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    55 mins ago

    1 to 6 in my ML transferred in Jackson. I habe gone for Isak. Lets see.

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    1. jacob1989
      36 mins ago

      I got isak and evanilson for a hit. Lets see if jackson can be consistent.

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      1. g40steve
        33 mins ago

        Ouch

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        1. RICICLE
          19 mins ago

          Ouch?

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          1. The Philosopher
            9 mins ago

            Hemorrhoids can be painful.

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  4. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    53 mins ago

    United will surprise us today I think

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    1. jacob1989
      9 mins ago

      By losing 4 or 5-0?

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        2 mins ago

        That wont be a surprise

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        1. JBG
          just now

          Exactly.

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  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    49 mins ago

    Top 10k effective ownership:

    Haaland 192%
    Rogers 85%
    N.Jackson 74%
    Palmer 67%
    Tavernier 63%
    Konsa 56%
    Raya 54%
    Groß 51%
    Calafiori 35%
    Hall 32%
    Muharemović 32%
    Calvert-Lewin 31%
    Van Hecke 27%
    Mbeumo 25%
    Kinsky 23%
    De Cuyper 21%
    Manzambi 21%
    Gibbs-White 19%
    Evanilson 19%
    Schade 18%
    Isak 16%
    Barnes 14%
    Gvardiol 14%
    Silva 14%
    Cherki 14%
    Gabriel 13%
    Barry 13%

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    1. PogChamp
      15 mins ago

      Rogers, Palmer and Konsa can do serious damage to my rank. I’m surprised Palmer’s EO is still so high. I guess that’s where a lot of the Saka money went.

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        9 mins ago

        You do realise Chelsea have utd

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  6. a wat di rass
    30 mins ago

    I've got a tenner on a Chelsea win, and Palmer cap. What could possibly go wrong?!

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      My condolences

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  7. Zalk
    25 mins ago

    Rogers, Palmer and Mbeumo...hoping for 4-4

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  8. Il Capitano
    13 mins ago

    Estevao lively

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  9. have you seen cyan
    12 mins ago

    The new ads are bad enough, but now the website is unresponsive on mobile. Every time you try click to view the new comments it just does nothing while the website is figuring out if it should spam another ad at you.

    As time goes by, there are just less and less reasons to use this site.

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    1. x.jim.x
      9 mins ago

      Been saying they’re “working on it” for over a year now - must be next on the list behind the “rogue mod” investigation

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      1. have you seen cyan
        7 mins ago

        Rogue mod xD

        That was funny, I saw that message and was like hmm this is weird

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        1. x.jim.x
          4 mins ago

          Looks like they take data leaks as seriously as the site upkeep, woeful

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    2. g40steve
      just now

      Brave browser

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  10. Atimis
    11 mins ago

    Somehow forgot to switch (c) from Jackson to Haaland, how cooked am I?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      “Somehow” mmhmm

      😉

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  11. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    9 mins ago

    Estevao G
    Neto A

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      3 mins ago

      Offside VAR

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  12. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Big Bruno miss

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  13. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Fernandes sitter!!!

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Such a good counter

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      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        That was some pass by Mbuemo

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  14. JBG
    5 mins ago

    Horrendous Bruno!

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    1. x.jim.x
      2 mins ago

      Is there a team in the league with thicker players than us?

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  15. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Mbuemo playing well. Bruno and Cunha have lost their first touch

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  16. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    just now

    United fans chanting for owners to be sacked

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