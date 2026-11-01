Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Calafiori + Tzolis start

The penultimate match of Gameweek 9 sees Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola’s men are six points behind Arsenal, having beaten Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 last time out.

Meanwhile, a win for the Gunners would put them three points clear at the top of the table.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes five changes from Gameweek 8.

Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres drop to the bench.

Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz come into the side.

Tzolis is back from a hamstring injury, while Calafiori, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke have shaken off their respective issues to start.

For Liverpool, Iraola brings in Trey Nyoni for Ryan Gravenberch.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz are both back on the bench, meanwhile.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Nyoni, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Tsimikas, Munoz, Gravenberch, Koumas, Ngumoha

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.