Dugout Discussion

Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Calafiori + Tzolis start

1 November 2026 187 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The penultimate match of Gameweek 9 sees Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola’s men are six points behind Arsenal, having beaten Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 last time out.

Meanwhile, a win for the Gunners would put them three points clear at the top of the table.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes five changes from Gameweek 8.

Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres drop to the bench.

Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz come into the side.

Tzolis is back from a hamstring injury, while Calafiori, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke have shaken off their respective issues to start.

For Liverpool, Iraola brings in Trey Nyoni for Ryan Gravenberch.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz are both back on the bench, meanwhile.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Nyoni, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Tsimikas, Munoz, Gravenberch, Koumas, Ngumoha

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Calafiori + Tzolis start

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

187 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    10 mins ago

    Kerkez YC

    Open Controls
  2. Feanor
    10 mins ago

    Awful shot selection by Wirtz

    Open Controls
  3. F4L
    9 mins ago

    konsa with all the defcons today

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Only 2 last match then

      Open Controls
  4. Brosstan
    9 mins ago

    Madueke diving on a YC. Should he sent off but ref is too bad to realize

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    9 mins ago

    Ode could’ve sealed it then

    Open Controls
  6. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Pool - I’m on my knees!!! SCORE.

    Open Controls
  7. Fifa las vegas
    9 mins ago

    Konsa hauling again, Christ I’m missing out. Take Cala off and let Pool score please!

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      This, but after he gets his def con points!

      Open Controls
  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Konsa making a mockery of Gabriel's price
    10 points vs. 6!

    Open Controls
  9. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Benched Raya and Cala, rival started triple Arsenal defence, what do I know

    Open Controls
  10. Feanor
    4 mins ago

    Ref will do anything but let Liverpool make a tough tackle. Arsenal flopping like fish.

    Open Controls
  11. Brosstan
    4 mins ago

    Lewis Skelly gets a YC for standing still and Isak running into him. Wasn't even a FK

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      2 mins ago

      Ah yes we agree on something. Tbh MLS keeps his armed wrapped around him to stop him getting up. I thought that’s what the ref blew for. But can’t see how that would be stopping a break

      Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    4 mins ago

    Tzolis close

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      3 mins ago

      Ally save

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      3 mins ago

      hes been brilliant today

      Open Controls
  13. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Gakpo is the most secure Liverpool winger for minutes and he came off on 66. Just can't trust them going into the winter period.

    Open Controls
  14. Deulofail
    3 mins ago

    MLS yellow for being fouled by Isak!

    Open Controls
  15. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    it's just about time for cala to come off and then Isak get a brace

    Open Controls
  16. Brosstan
    3 mins ago

    Excellent save by Allison

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.