UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Best differentials

With Matchday 4 approaching, UCL Fantasy managers will be looking for ways to gain an advantage over their rivals.

Here, we highlight five differentials worth considering for Matchday 4, including some in excellent form and others with fixtures too good to ignore.

ROBERT LJUBIČIĆ (€5.5m) – 0% SELECTED

LASK rank among the leading sides for projected goals this Matchday, which should come as no surprise. They host a struggling Slovan Bratislava side and have already demonstrated their attacking quality in Europe. The Austrian outfit scored three goals against both Liverpool and Sporting CP.

One player who could benefit is Robert Ljubičić (€5.5m). He scored against Liverpool and heads into this fixture in excellent form. A goal and an assist in his most recent outing further strengthen his appeal as a differential.

MAURO JÚNIOR (€4.0m) – 0% SELECTED

PSV have rarely looked convincing defensively in the Champions League, but their clean sheet away to Porto offered encouragement. Club Brugge visit this Matchday, with the Dutch side heading into the fixture following an emphatic 7-0 victory.

Budget defender Mauro Júnior (€4.0m) offers a potential route to points at both ends of the pitch. His price is appealing, but his attacking involvement makes him particularly interesting. Having scored recently, he has also been featuring in central midfield, adding another dimension to his Fantasy potential.

JACOBO RAMÓN (€4.0m) – 2% SELECTED

Como dismantled Manchester United last time out and head into Matchday 4 chasing a sixth successive victory in all competitions. Another clean sheet would also give them three shutouts in their previous four matches.

Defenders are proving difficult to select this week, with modest clean-sheet projections and rotation concerns across several teams. That makes Jacobo Ramón (€4.0m) particularly appealing at his price.

Upcoming opponents Lens have struggled so far, while Ramón offers more than just defensive potential. He scored in Matchday 3 and followed that up with another goal in a recent league outing.

MIKA GODTS (€5.9m) – 0% SELECTED

There is an obvious concern surrounding Mika Godts (€5.9m); he has yet to start a Champions League match this season. However, injuries to Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could open the door for the youngster.

His recent performances certainly strengthen his case for selection. Godts scored in the victory over Lyon before registering another goal and an assist in the following league match.

With his confidence high and attacking options potentially limited, Luis Enrique could hand him an opportunity. That would make Godts an intriguing differential capable of delivering a third successive attacking return.

MAXIMILIAN MITTELSTÄDT (€4.5m) – 2% SELECTED

Several budget defenders stand out ahead of Matchday 4, and Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4.5m) deserves consideration once again.

The Stuttgart left-back offers multiple routes to points thanks to his involvement in penalties and set pieces. That attacking potential makes him an attractive option beyond the usual clean-sheet considerations.

A trip to Galatasaray is far from straightforward, and Stuttgart could struggle to keep their opponents out. Nevertheless, Mittelstädt’s attacking responsibilities could tempt UCL Fantasy managers to bring him back into their squads.