UCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Best Wildcard team

With Matchday 4 approaching, UCL Fantasy managers may be considering whether now is the right time to activate their Wildcard chip.

Here, we put together our best Wildcard team for Matchday 4, focusing on players who could deliver both immediate returns and long-term value.

Remember, managers still putting the finishing touches to their squads can also get plenty of help with our UCL Fantasy Toolkit.

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker, Rate My UCL Team feature and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 4 squads.

BEST WILDCARD TEAM

SUMMARY

GOALKEEPERS

Finding two affordable goalkeepers who rotate well and offer clean-sheet potential is particularly tricky at this stage. However, Leipzig’s Maarten Vandevoordt (€4.6m) and Stuttgart’s Dennis Seimen (€4.5m) provide a budget-friendly combination.

DEFENDERS

Cheap defenders are a major theme in our Wildcard draft. Sporting CP’s Sergi Altimira (€4.0m) and Dortmund’s Joane Gadou (€4.0m) remain appealing budget options. Napoli centre-back Rafa Marín (€4.5m) also benefits from an excellent fixture run, aside from a difficult trip to Manchester City. Meanwhile, Stuttgart’s Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4.5m) offers additional attacking potential through penalties and set pieces.

Our only premium defender is Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi (€6.0m). The Moroccan recently scored a hat-trick in Ligue 1, highlighting his attacking threat. His ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch gives him multiple routes to points.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona have looked vulnerable defensively, but their attacking quality remains exceptional. Two of Europe’s standout performers, Raphinha (€9.7m) and Lamine Yamal (€10.2m), are therefore straightforward inclusions. Doubts surrounding other premium midfielders strengthen their appeal, particularly following Michael Olise’s (€9.2m) weekend injury.

Como’s Nicolás Paz (€7.0m) remains another excellent option, combining creativity with a genuine goal threat. His outstanding 20-point return last time out underlined his potential. Lens midfielder Florian Thauvin (€6.7m) also offers plenty of value through penalties and set pieces.

Viking have shown considerably more attacking threat than many expected. Their talisman, Zlatko Tripić (€5.8m), takes set pieces and remains central to their attack. With several promising fixtures ahead, he could prove an excellent differential.

FORWARDS

We’ve invested heavily in attack, partly due to the lack of convincing premium options elsewhere. Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (€11.1m) provides coverage of an outstanding attack with an appealing fixture run ahead.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m) is another premium forward worth backing. The Frenchman has already registered four goal contributions in this season’s Champions League and has favourable fixtures approaching.

Completing our attack is Sporting CP’s Luis Suárez (€7.3m), arguably the standout mid-priced forward. Having scored in every Champions League match so far, he offers impressive consistency alongside his explosive potential.