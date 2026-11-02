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Newcastle v Everton team news: Osula fit, Elanga starts

2 November 2026 29 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Four days after they met in the Carabao Cup, there’s a switch rematch between Newcastle United and Everton.

The Toffees prevailed 3-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Thursday but we’re on Tyneside this evening, where the action gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides make two changes from their midweek cup clash.

The fit-again Anthony Elanga returns to the Newcastle line-up for the first time in nearly two months.

Joelinton is also back in Matthias Jaissle’s starting XI as Jacob Ramsey and Jacob Murphy drop to the bench.

William Osula is fit enough to start for the Magpies, having shaken off a twisted ankle.

That means that Yoane Wissa has to content himself with a place among the substitutes once more.

Lewis Miley and Mathias Fernandez-Pardo miss out yet again.

As for the Toffees, no surprise that Jack Grealish is not involved following last week’s breach of club discipline.

But Jarrad Branthwaite is back in the side after missing two league and cup games due to the concussion protocol.

Harrison Armstrong also returns to the line-up, with Tyler Dibling and Hayden Hackney making way.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Dibling, Johnson, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall, Gonzalez, Joelinton, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Osula.

Subs: Pope, Botman, Bamba, Wissa, Thiaw, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Ramsey.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Calafiori + Tzolis start Osula Elanga

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    28 mins ago

    Everton team news
    Grealish in the sports bar watching the game

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  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    27 mins ago

    Score draw please. No dogs in this fight..

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      1-1 with inconsequential scorrers

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        2-2 rather

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  3. Vasshin
    26 mins ago

    What can I do to make this team better?

    4ft and 0.0 in bank

    Kinksky
    Konsa calafiori Decuyper
    Odegard Mbuemo Rogers Palmer Tavernier
    Jackson Haaland
    Steele Pedro Mitchell Ajayi

    Thanks

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Has Grealish ate all the pies? Is he doing a Kalvin Phillips?

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  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    I wonder how many big chances Barry will miss tonight.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      3.

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      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        There you go, there is 1. He's the worst premier league striker I think I've ever seen. Absolutely hopeless.

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    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      18 minutes in and he hasn't even touched the ball once

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  6. F4L
    21 mins ago

    will it be lewis haul today?

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    1. RICICLE
      10 mins ago

      Hope so bud! He’s looking a bit slow down his side though

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      Just 0.04 xG for Everton so far, so the CS looks pretty nailed!

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  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    19 mins ago

    What's a "switch rematch"?

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    1. Gross Misconduct
      13 mins ago

      Read the next sentence.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Shouldn't it be a "swift rematch"?

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        1. Gross Misconduct
          just now

          Depends how fast the players are running.

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  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    GW10 Benching headache. Currently it's Muharemović, Davis and Gibbs-White.

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    1. RICICLE
      4 mins ago

      I feel like Muha is gonna score against Spurs, he’s nailed to start in my 11

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  9. Brosstan
    7 mins ago

    This game screams 0-0. Should have started Hall

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    1. RICICLE
      2 mins ago

      I can only hope so, I don’t trust either side to keep cleanies

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    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      It does as long as Newcastle keep sending in long high balls into a defence that heads them for fun and are about a foot taller than any of Newcastle forward line.

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  10. Brosstan
    5 mins ago

    Really wastes Barry A

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    1. Brosstan
      1 min ago

      Röhl *

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  11. Salalalalah
    4 mins ago

    Leeds or Bou defender for next few weeks?

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    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Either or think Bournemouth fixtures a bit more favourable tho

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    2. RICICLE
      just now

      Ideally both but has to be a BOU defender with slightly better fixtures

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  12. Brosstan
    1 min ago

    Lol Barry is such a massive donkey. Misses the ball and kicks the air 8 feet out...

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  13. lilmessipran
    1 min ago

    T Barry masterclass this..i started this dude over De Cuyper

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  14. Haalander
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Newcastle showing nothing going forward

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