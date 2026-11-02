Newcastle v Everton team news: Osula fit, Elanga starts

Four days after they met in the Carabao Cup, there’s a switch rematch between Newcastle United and Everton.

The Toffees prevailed 3-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Thursday but we’re on Tyneside this evening, where the action gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides make two changes from their midweek cup clash.

The fit-again Anthony Elanga returns to the Newcastle line-up for the first time in nearly two months.

Joelinton is also back in Matthias Jaissle’s starting XI as Jacob Ramsey and Jacob Murphy drop to the bench.

William Osula is fit enough to start for the Magpies, having shaken off a twisted ankle.

That means that Yoane Wissa has to content himself with a place among the substitutes once more.

Lewis Miley and Mathias Fernandez-Pardo miss out yet again.

As for the Toffees, no surprise that Jack Grealish is not involved following last week’s breach of club discipline.

But Jarrad Branthwaite is back in the side after missing two league and cup games due to the concussion protocol.

Harrison Armstrong also returns to the line-up, with Tyler Dibling and Hayden Hackney making way.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Dibling, Johnson, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall, Gonzalez, Joelinton, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Osula.

Subs: Pope, Botman, Bamba, Wissa, Thiaw, Steur, Toure, Murphy, Ramsey.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 9 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.