Why haven’t the FPL auto-subs been processed yet?

With the last match of Gameweek 9 now behind us, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers may be wondering why the game hasn’t finished updating, Gameweek scores aren’t yet locked – and why non-playing players like Joao Pedro (£7.7m) haven’t been auto-subbed out.

That’s because of a new approach in 2026/27.

LATER ‘LOCKDOWN’

The Gameweek “lockdown”, when player scores become final and auto-subs are processed, is now later.

This will now happen the morning after the final match of the Gameweek. In this case, that’ll be Tuesday morning – so there shouldn’t be too long to wait now.

Previously, this happened one hour after the final whistle of a Gameweek’s last match.

Once the revised bonus/DefCon scores are finalised (usually around 9am GMT), auto-subs will then kick in over the next few hours.

WHY ARE FPL DOING THIS?

This should reduce the number of occasions when a player has missed out on/gained extra bonus/DefCon points due to the previously swift Gameweek cut-off.

Maxence Lacroix (£5.9m), for example, should have gained DefCon points from his Monday night fixture in Gameweek 3 last season, but the upgrade from nine contributions to 10 only happened after the Gameweek was locked.

The delay to ‘lockdown’ in 2026/27 should allow ample time for those Opta tweaks to filter through.