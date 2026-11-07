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Arsenal v Hull + Fulham v Newcastle team news: Konsa starts

7 November 2026 288 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We’ve only got two Premier League matches taking place at the traditional 3pm GMT kick-off time – but there’s plenty of Fantasy interest in one of them as reigning champions Arsenal take on Hull City.

Fulham v Newcastle United is the afternoon’s other top-flight encounter.

TEAM NEWS

After some tinkering in the UEFA Champions League, Mikel Arteta reverts to the team that won at Liverpool last weekend.

Ezri Konsa starts for the Gunners after a brief midweek fitness scare.

There’s no William Saliba in the Arsenal squad, with Arteta explaining that he’ll instead get some minutes with the under-21s this weekend.

Opponents Hull make two changes, with one enforced due to Mohamed Belloumi‘s absence.

Ryan Giles also drops to the bench as Lucas Gourna-Douath and Mohamed-Ali Cho come in.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham are unchanged for their meeting with Newcastle.

In contrast, Matthias Jaissle makes four alterations from Monday’s defeat by Everton.

Yoane Wissa, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Murphy and Sean Steur all start, with Fabian Schar, Joe Willock and Anthony Elanga dropping to the bench.

Joelinton is out injured.

Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, Lewis Miley and, unexpectedly, Tino Livramento are all back from illness/injury and are among the visitors’ substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard, Madueke, Havertz, Tzolis.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly.

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Stroud, Slater, Iroegbunam, Gourna-Douath, McBurnie, Cho.

Subs: Butland, Giles, Thomas, Gelhardt, Hjerto-Dahl, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Mouzakitis, Vaz.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Palacios, Muniz, Kevin, Larsson, Angel, Sessegnon.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Steur, Gonzalez, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes, Osula.

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Botman, Schar, Toure, Elanga, Fernandez-Pardo, Willock, Miley.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Lewin

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

288 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Does Dowman do well in ARS underage squads?
    He could do well on a mid table squad on loan

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  2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    19 on BB with one to go

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Team number 19 on BB is it?

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        59 mins ago

        😆

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    2. have you seen cyan
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Not sure you can play Davis and Rushworth and bench Konsa then claim that's the BB?

      Its not just you, but why does everyone do this and make out they had these great bench boosts. They play trash in their XI and bench some of their best players..

      Bench boost score is what your honest bench is, so yea Rushworth Davis and whoever else you have.

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        57 mins ago

        Rushworth and Kinsky both scored 2 so no difference there.
        Others fair enough but KDH was defo on my bench either way

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  3. have you seen cyan
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Last chance saloon for Gvard today I think. He is great, but ofc minuets risk. Too many other good defenders via for spots.

    A cs isn't enough, need like a 15 pointer.

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    1. Feanor
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I have him and Hall. Who to sell first?

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      1. have you seen cyan
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Got to be Hall I guess. But got a break, so I guess got to wait. Wont be surprised if Hall drops though lol.

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  4. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Tzolakis on 9 saves and 5 pts!

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    1. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Only 1bps short of bonus too

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  5. el polako
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Great win for Arsenal!

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  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    What did Timber do to earn 1 bps over Konsa?

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      More sideways passes

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  7. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Gabriel with last second header clearance!

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Should be on 10 now once it’s caught up with his 2 missing interceptions

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      1. AzzaroMax99
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Hope so!

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Yeah it’s just updated

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      2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Finally updated

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  8. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Wow. Cardiff winning 5-4 after trailing 4-1 to Burnley

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Championship is the new Premier League.
      Prem boring in comparison much better attacking in Champ

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      1. Not again Shirley
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Championship has been more interesting than the PL for years now (especially when it comes and attacking and well matched teams). Only thing interesting about PL is FPL.

        Being a season ticket tractor boy I can tell you that from experience.

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Some bright spark should create a Championship fpl!

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  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Arsenal 1-0 Hull is such an Arsenal scoreline lol

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      4 clean sheets in their last 4 Premier League games. Arsenal doing Arsenal things.

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  10. AzzaroMax99
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Any chance that Gabriel(C) gets DC points?

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    1. Shteve
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      He got them

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      1. AzzaroMax99
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yes! Thank you for the great news!!

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          PRAISED BE!

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      As my (c) I really hope so

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    3. lilmessipran
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Most of the cartel members dont own him, so be ready for him to magically lose 1 and end up with 9.

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      1. have you seen cyan
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yea the defcon police came for Cali last week. Might be Gabs turn tonight.

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        1. have you seen cyan
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Apparently counting to ten is difficult

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            I watched the game and counted 10 - it was missing 2 for quite a while then updated at full time.

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  11. RICICLE
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Double Brighton defence against Hull next, i should make up some points there

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  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    30 points from Raya, Konsa, Gab(c) with the rest of my team all left to play!

    Muharemovic 10 pointer 1st sub. Started Groß/Tav/Manzambi over him.

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    1. Calculated Risks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Ive bbd with Muharerovic and Tzolakis (5) with Manzambi left. Other one is Van Hecke (4). Could be worse! On 36 with 9 left (Isak C)

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  13. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Awesome gameweek so far, just need the big boys to deliver now

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  14. AzzaroMax99
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Tzolakis 1 bps!! What a keeper.

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  15. Bobby Digital
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Up to you Erling!

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    1. have you seen cyan
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I will allow him an assist for Gvard’s goal, but that’s it.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Should've gone Isak

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  16. Il Capitano
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Odegaard delivering 2 weeks after selling, ye fecker

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  17. Bobby Digital
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    That City lineup couldn't get much better on paper

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  18. The Philosopher
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Cherki starting the one week I benched him the fker

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  19. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Bias Alert!

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  20. Feanor
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Hall coming in for Gvardiol will help.

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