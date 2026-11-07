Arsenal v Hull + Fulham v Newcastle team news: Konsa starts

We’ve only got two Premier League matches taking place at the traditional 3pm GMT kick-off time – but there’s plenty of Fantasy interest in one of them as reigning champions Arsenal take on Hull City.

Fulham v Newcastle United is the afternoon’s other top-flight encounter.

TEAM NEWS

After some tinkering in the UEFA Champions League, Mikel Arteta reverts to the team that won at Liverpool last weekend.

Ezri Konsa starts for the Gunners after a brief midweek fitness scare.

There’s no William Saliba in the Arsenal squad, with Arteta explaining that he’ll instead get some minutes with the under-21s this weekend.

🎙️ On William Saliba: 💬 "He needs some minutes. Obviously, the Champions League allows you to bring more players into the bench, but we believe that it’s the best thing to do, to play some minutes on the weekend with under-21s and then be fully fit for the international break." — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2026

Opponents Hull make two changes, with one enforced due to Mohamed Belloumi‘s absence.

Ryan Giles also drops to the bench as Lucas Gourna-Douath and Mohamed-Ali Cho come in.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham are unchanged for their meeting with Newcastle.

In contrast, Matthias Jaissle makes four alterations from Monday’s defeat by Everton.

Yoane Wissa, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Murphy and Sean Steur all start, with Fabian Schar, Joe Willock and Anthony Elanga dropping to the bench.

Joelinton is out injured.

Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, Lewis Miley and, unexpectedly, Tino Livramento are all back from illness/injury and are among the visitors’ substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard, Madueke, Havertz, Tzolis.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly.

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Stroud, Slater, Iroegbunam, Gourna-Douath, McBurnie, Cho.

Subs: Butland, Giles, Thomas, Gelhardt, Hjerto-Dahl, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Mouzakitis, Vaz.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Palacios, Muniz, Kevin, Larsson, Angel, Sessegnon.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Steur, Gonzalez, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes, Osula.

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Botman, Schar, Toure, Elanga, Fernandez-Pardo, Willock, Miley.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.