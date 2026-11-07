Nottm Forest v Man City team news: Cherki + Guehi start

There’s one more Premier League game to come today: Nottingham Forest v Manchester City.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Despite last Saturday’s post-game rant and pledge to “change things”, Oliver Glasner has made only two alterations to his Forest XI.

Daniel Munoz and Ryan Yates come into the side, with Ola Aina and Dan Ndoye making way.

Munoz had only been on the bench in Gameweek 9 for fitness reasons.

As for the visitors, Enzo Maresca makes three alterations to the side that beat RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku come in for Matheus Nunes, Nico O’Reilly and Phil Foden.

It means that Marc Guehi and Rayan Cherki both start, having dropped to the bench in City’s last Premier League outing.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Munoz, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, McAtee, Yates, Schlager, Gibbs-White, Delap.

Subs: Victor, Diomande, Netz, Sangare, Hudson Odoi, Ndoye, Wood, Jesus, Kalimuendo.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Reis, Nunes, Bouaddi, O’Reilly, Allan, Foden, Lewis.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.