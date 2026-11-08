2pm team news: Szoboszlai + Mukiele start, Estevao a sub

There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest on Sunday, as four more Gameweek 10 matches get underway at 14:00 GMT.

Manchester United v Aston Villa follows at 16:30 GMT, before we pause for the November international break.

TEAM NEWS

We start our team news round-up at the Amex, where Brighton and Hove Albion are unchanged from Gameweek 9.

Keith Andrews’ only alteration for Brentford sees Aaron Hickey come in for Mathias Jensen, who drops to the bench.

In south London, Dominik Szoboszlai returns to the starting XI for Liverpool. Trey Nyoni makes way in Andoni Iraola’s only change from last weekend.

Ryan Gravenberch, who missed Champions League duty, is absent again.

Crystal Palace’s four changes from Europe see Axel Disasi, Jefferson Lerma, Oscar Mingueza and Jorgen Strand Larsen replace Jaydee Canvot, Honest Ahanor, Anan Khalaili and the suspended Jean-Philippe Mateta.

At Portman Road, Daizen Maeda displaces Abdul Fatawu for Ipswich Town.

Bournemouth are unchanged from Gameweek 9. That means Alex Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi both start on the bench.

Finally, in the battle between Sunderland and Chelsea, Xabi Alonso brings in Pep Chavarria and Jordan Henderson.

Josh Acheampong misses out, while Estevao drops to the bench.

Moises Caicedo is fit to start in what appears to be a 4-3-3 formation.

Regis Le Bris makes three changes from the defeat to Coventry City.

Omar Alderete is suspended, while Chris Rigg and Nilson Angulo drop to the bench.

Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele and Chemsdine Talbi come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Andres, Gross, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Minteh, Kadioglu, Wieffer, Svoboda, Yalcouye

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Hickey, Janelt, Sangare, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Wilson, Anthony, Collins, Damsgaard, Diouf, Schuster

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Disasi, Lerma, Mingueza, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Canvot, Khalaili, Doucoure, Hughes, Chilwell, Osorio, McNeil, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Tsimikas, Munoz, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Davis, Luis, Palacios, Maeda, Enciso, Philogene, Emersonn

Subs: Furlong, Matusiwa, Fatawu, Flemming, Lukic, Greaves, Akpom, Scherpen, Clarke

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Christie, Adams, Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Cook, Soler, Scott, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Di Gregorio, Adli, Kroupi, Rodriguez

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, O’Nien, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Meunier, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Danso, Methalie, Rigg, Tutierov, Ahoka, Fofana, Angulo, Isidor

Chelsea XI: Penders, Palestra, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria, Caicedo, Lavia, Henderson, Palmer, Rogers, Neto

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Gusto, Anselmino, Nicoll-Jazuli, Barco, Quenda, Estevao, Welbeck, Emegha

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.