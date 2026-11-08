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2pm team news: Szoboszlai + Mukiele start, Estevao a sub

8 November 2026 510 comments
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There’s plenty of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) interest on Sunday, as four more Gameweek 10 matches get underway at 14:00 GMT.

Manchester United v Aston Villa follows at 16:30 GMT, before we pause for the November international break.

TEAM NEWS

We start our team news round-up at the Amex, where Brighton and Hove Albion are unchanged from Gameweek 9.

Keith Andrews’ only alteration for Brentford sees Aaron Hickey come in for Mathias Jensen, who drops to the bench.

In south London, Dominik Szoboszlai returns to the starting XI for Liverpool. Trey Nyoni makes way in Andoni Iraola’s only change from last weekend.

Ryan Gravenberch, who missed Champions League duty, is absent again.

Crystal Palace’s four changes from Europe see Axel Disasi, Jefferson Lerma, Oscar Mingueza and Jorgen Strand Larsen replace Jaydee Canvot, Honest Ahanor, Anan Khalaili and the suspended Jean-Philippe Mateta.

At Portman Road, Daizen Maeda displaces Abdul Fatawu for Ipswich Town.

Bournemouth are unchanged from Gameweek 9. That means Alex Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi both start on the bench.

Finally, in the battle between Sunderland and Chelsea, Xabi Alonso brings in Pep Chavarria and Jordan Henderson.

Josh Acheampong misses out, while Estevao drops to the bench.

Moises Caicedo is fit to start in what appears to be a 4-3-3 formation.

Regis Le Bris makes three changes from the defeat to Coventry City.

Omar Alderete is suspended, while Chris Rigg and Nilson Angulo drop to the bench.

Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele and Chemsdine Talbi come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Costinha, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Andres, Gross, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Minteh, Kadioglu, Wieffer, Svoboda, Yalcouye

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Hickey, Janelt, Sangare, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Wilson, Anthony, Collins, Damsgaard, Diouf, Schuster

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Disasi, Lerma, Mingueza, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Canvot, Khalaili, Doucoure, Hughes, Chilwell, Osorio, McNeil, Nketiah

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Tsimikas, Munoz, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Davis, Luis, Palacios, Maeda, Enciso, Philogene, Emersonn

Subs: Furlong, Matusiwa, Fatawu, Flemming, Lukic, Greaves, Akpom, Scherpen, Clarke

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Christie, Adams, Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Cook, Soler, Scott, Gannon-Doak, Diakite, Di Gregorio, Adli, Kroupi, Rodriguez

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, O’Nien, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Meunier, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Danso, Methalie, Rigg, Tutierov, Ahoka, Fofana, Angulo, Isidor

Chelsea XI: Penders, Palestra, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria, Caicedo, Lavia, Henderson, Palmer, Rogers, Neto

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Gusto, Anselmino, Nicoll-Jazuli, Barco, Quenda, Estevao, Welbeck, Emegha

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

2pm team news: x

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

510 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Isak (c) saved the day.

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  2. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Can imagine Palmer to Wirtz gathering momentum over IB

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    1. Ignasi M
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      hmmmmmm not sure. It was Palace...who are utter trash. Lots of space today for Wirtz.

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      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Yes palace are dire but Wirtz flavor of week so you know how these things roll… patience for Palmer wearing thin

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          After captaining today, and any return at all would’ve been decent with Haaland blanking, I have no patience left for him. No obvious options except resorting to the boring Gross pick again either though

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          1. Fifa las vegas
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Can never catch a break when going against Haaland. Would’ve been such a good week with a return vs almost everyone else in my ML on Haaland.

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          2. have you seen cyan
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Might honestly be the time to just start capping defenders. Some ofc captained an Arsenal one this week and that was a pretty safe bet.

            A De Cuyper or Vuskovic captain next week could be a good move. I might do it, no obvious other picks.

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Palmer to anyone at this point

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Might need to take a hit to get Gross back and get rid of Palmer

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  3. Sandy Ravage
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Ja(c)kson FTW!

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    1. have you seen cyan
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      gl

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    2. Sandy Ravage
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Boom!

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  4. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Tav to Wirtz?

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    1. Ignasi M
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      No way - Tavernier still in top 3 for midfielders.

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    2. F4L
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      gonna look at wirtz if he scores again soon, think that was his first since april in the league

      wirtz when hes on it is sauce personified tbf, will get if it clicks for him. at a much better price this season at least

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        53 mins ago

        Yes exciting player when on it, I’ll probs just go Szob though

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  5. have you seen cyan
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Imagine how good your rank would be if you recognised 5 at the back early was a good strat and had played Raya, Konsa, Cali, Vuskovic, De Cuyper, and Silva every week.

    You'd probably be top 20k no matter how the rest of your team did.

    I think I will switch to the triple arse and the two brighton soon. Palmer can do one.

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    1. Ignasi M
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yeah, exactly my thinking. Was just tinkering with this now (3 Arsenal and 2 Brighton defence)

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      1. Ignasi M
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I mean 3 Brighton .

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      2. have you seen cyan
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Annoyingly I only have 1 transfer and money constraints, so going to take weeks to actually switch to four at the back without any hits. I want my wc back 🙁

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    2. RICICLE
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Agreed, I’ll be definitely playing at least 4 at the back from now on

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    3. swanseag55
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      I’m really considering this. Tempted to do Cali to Vuskovic as surely Cali will miss a game over next 6-7 Gameweeks and coming off early. Could back fire but Vuskovic on fire

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  6. JohnnyCroat
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    A few minor points gains at the end - LFC losing the CS, Tavs getting the Defcon.

    Still a red arrow but one Nicholas F. Jackson yet to play. Just need a solitary return probably, to nab green.

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    1. have you seen cyan
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Depends how far off a red you are, Jackson pretty highly owned. Probably need like two returns to get any decent gain from him really.

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  7. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Davis Defcon

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  8. Ignasi M
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    I'm giving MGW one more week - he needs to score next week otherwise he's a sell

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    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      If Delap can get confidence now after those goals he could output

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    2. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I'd keep after Bournemouth, he has a nice fixture run. Don't ditch right before Chelsea and Hull!

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    3. Bobby Digital
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Not much out there around that 8.0m price

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  9. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    75 with Jacko to come. But still Muhamrovic and Gross 10 pointers on bench

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    1. Ignasi M
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      wow brutal! 66 with Jacko to play but I have a -4.

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    2. Fifa las vegas
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      49 with Jackson and Manzambi 🙁

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Sorry, typo, 40!

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  10. JBG
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Palmer and Rogers aren't playing dumb and dumber CB pairing every GW.

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    1. Ignasi M
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      it's crazy how bad chelski have been since Pedro's been out.

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      1. JBG
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Rogers and Palmer weren't even any good against MU, it's just Maguire and Martinez was there

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  11. have you seen cyan
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Think I will play Kinsky over Raya next week. Anyone else thinking the same? Will still play Konsa and Cali though.

    Not that I think Newcastle are any good. But spread the risk I guess.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Was going to play Kinsky over Verbruggen but not so sure now

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      1. have you seen cyan
        44 mins ago

        I'd play Verb out of those two.

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    2. have you seen cyan
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Actually. Think I will just play Raya.

      Ipswich score every game. Newcastle been bad. Ipswich might be a tough game for Spurs.

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  12. Manani
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    best defender not from Arsenal?

    got Kinsky/Verb as goalie if that matters

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Silva Vuskovic Muharemovic Jacquet Van Hecke

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  13. Caligula's third favou…
    2 hours ago

    Big mistake bringing Hinshelwood in a few weeks ago (just to be different). Will sell for Rudoni and free up a Brighton slot to do Hall to Vuskovic and switch to 433.

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  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Thoughts on Konsa > Vuskovic

    Would you wait until Saliba returns and then reassess?

    Currently have Gabriel Konsa Silva Muharemovic Van Hecke

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  15. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Just seen a stat, Konsa has hit Defcon 4/8 games for Arsenal, in 2 years at Villa he hit it 4 times in 2 years.

    How bizarre is that?!

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  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Has the United match started yet?

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  17. have you seen cyan
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Villa on target for approximately 45 goals

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  18. Ignasi M
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Jackson. World class. 71 points baybeeee

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  19. have you seen cyan
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    After the 24/25 season. I really thought Amad would kick on and become a star of the PL. Hasn't worked out like that though.

    Does he need to leave Man U to fulfil his potential?

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  20. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    YESSS

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