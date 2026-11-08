Man Utd v Aston Villa team news: Tielemans starts

Manchester United v Aston Villa rounds off Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

It is, of course, the final Premier League match before the international break.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick makes two changes from the team that beat Roma in midweek.

Ayden Heaven drops to the bench, while Carlos Baleba misses out due to injury.

Noussair Mazraoui and Youri Tielemans come into the side.

Lisandro Martinez serves a one-match ban after his sending-off in Gameweek 9.

For Aston Villa, Unai Emery brings in Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Leon Goretzka and Alysson.

Matty Cash, Joao Gomes and Emiliano Buendia make way, with Cash suspended.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui, Tielemans, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, De Ligt, Dorgu, Heaven, Santos, J Fletcher, Mount, Lacey, Zirkzee

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Lindelof, Harwood-Bellis, Pau, Maatsen, Kamara, Goretzka, Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi, Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Mbaye, Gomes, Madjo, Cisse, Hemmings

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.