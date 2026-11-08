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Man Utd v Aston Villa team news: Tielemans starts

8 November 2026 394 comments
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Manchester United v Aston Villa rounds off Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

It is, of course, the final Premier League match before the international break.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick makes two changes from the team that beat Roma in midweek.

Ayden Heaven drops to the bench, while Carlos Baleba misses out due to injury.

Noussair Mazraoui and Youri Tielemans come into the side.

Lisandro Martinez serves a one-match ban after his sending-off in Gameweek 9.

For Aston Villa, Unai Emery brings in Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Leon Goretzka and Alysson.

Matty Cash, Joao Gomes and Emiliano Buendia make way, with Cash suspended.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui, Tielemans, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, De Ligt, Dorgu, Heaven, Santos, J Fletcher, Mount, Lacey, Zirkzee

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Lindelof, Harwood-Bellis, Pau, Maatsen, Kamara, Goretzka, Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi, Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Barkley, Buendia, Mbaye, Gomes, Madjo, Cisse, Hemmings

LIVE GAMEWEEK 10 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

2pm team news: x

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

394 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. have you seen cyan
    29 mins ago

    Glad for Man U. But they need that fire in their belly's all the time, not just when behind.

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  2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    29 mins ago

    Bruno ledge goal and assist

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    1. Utopsis
      3 mins ago

      Having dropped 0.3m in value, he owed me that

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  3. Nightcrawler
    28 mins ago

    that was an emery arsenal performance

    so open at the bac. united could have easily scored about 6 today. Shocking from villa

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    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      6 mins ago

      It’s why I’ll never get bored of how Arsenal now play, results in Titles instead of pure chaos

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    2. PartyTime
      5 mins ago

      Can hardly disagree. Early subs killed the tempo as well

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  4. _Greg
    27 mins ago

    Enjoyable game.

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    1. Utopsis
      just now

      Very.

      United resilience and fight is impressive, 2 games in succession.

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  5. have you seen cyan
    24 mins ago

    Regardless of what the result says. Man U won tonight.

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    1. PartyTime
      2 mins ago

      At least they're a point above Crystal Palace in 20th

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  6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    23 mins ago

    Mainoo has hit defcon in 6/6 starts, could he be an option?

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  7. Under my Cucurella
    20 mins ago

    I'm tempted by Hall to Van Hecke tonight to catch the price rise, but also would be setting up a benching headache for GW11. Appreciate any views on what I should do?

    A: Hall to Van Hecke now
    B: Roll

    Raya
    Cala DeC Silva
    Rogers Tav Mamzambi Gross
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    4.0 Mbeumo Hall Thomas

    1FT 0.2ITB (FH remaining)

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  8. Gooner Kebab
    17 mins ago

    Let me be the first one to ask..

    Palmer to Bruno?

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  9. have you seen cyan
    16 mins ago

    Vuskovic or De Cuyper. Need to do it tonight.

    I probably cap the winner.

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      9 mins ago

      I prefer Vuskovic overall but prefer De Cuyper as cap for upside

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      1. have you seen cyan
        7 mins ago

        Yea, ur right.

        IDK why, I just have bad feeling about De Cuyper. Injury or competition for spot coming.

        I think being sensible. I go Vuskovic for now, De Cuyper a week or two later.

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        1. Under my Cucurella
          1 min ago

          I own De Cuyper and I'm happy with him for now but if I could choose from a blank slate right now I'd go Vuskovic. Could you offer some thoughts on my post above?

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  10. Supersonic_
    16 mins ago

    GTG

    Verb
    De Cuyper Cal Konsa
    Tav Szob Gros Rogers
    Isak Jackson Haaland

    Leno Mbeumo Gvardiol Hall

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  11. Manani
    14 mins ago

    Choose 1:
    have Verb/Kinsky goalie

    A. Vuskovic
    B. De Cuyper
    C. Van Hecken
    D. Dasilva
    E. Muha

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    1. have you seen cyan
      12 mins ago

      I'm leaning to Vuskovic. Less risk than De Cuyper.

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      8 mins ago

      D

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  12. Deulofail
    10 mins ago

    Oh nice! Jackson haul!
    105pts this GW. 25pts from BB
    4.2m > 2.4m > 1.6m > 409k 🙂

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