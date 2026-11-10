WUCL Fantasy Matchday 4: Team reveal

With the UEFA Women’s Champions League returning for Matchday 4, our WUCL Fantasy expert Joe shares his latest team, transfer plans and the players he’s backing ahead of the deadline.

It’s been a pretty crazy start to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Fantasy season! My Wildcard last week helped me score over 100 points for the third consecutive matchday, lifting me to 80th in the world.

Matchday 4 looks particularly tricky, with neither Barcelona nor OL Lyonnes playing on Tuesday. There are also a few suspension and rotation concerns to navigate, so here’s how my team is shaping up.

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

I’m more than happy with my goalkeeper rotation of Ayaka Yamashita and Lena Pauels. Both cost just €4.0m, allowing me to invest more money elsewhere. They also play on different days this week and next, which is ideal for substitutions.

Both have favourable fixtures this week, while Pauels showed her value against Arsenal last time out. Despite conceding three goals, she made an impressive 10 saves to finish with four points.

DEFENDERS

Both Veerle Buurman and Kadeisha Buchanan delivered last week. Buurman finished just one ball recovery short of a double-digit haul, while Buchanan’s late goal helped her to an excellent 14 points.

Chelsea’s rotation is always difficult to predict, but I’m hoping both start against BK Häcken. The Blues have looked solid defensively throughout this Champions League campaign, and we’ll have their line-up before the deadline.

If either defender misses out, Ellie Carpenter (€5.0m) looks like my preferred replacement.

It was great to have Wendie Renard back in my team last week. She should be a comfortable hold for the remainder of the league stage, provided she avoids injury or suspension.

Her ball-recovery potential is excellent, and she also confirmed she’s still on penalties at the weekend. Renard stepped up and scored despite both Melchie Dumornay and Ada Hegerberg being on the pitch.

Selma Bacha is on my bench for now, although she’s another excellent option this week. Like Chelsea, Lyon have yet to concede in the league stage, making a defensive double-up particularly appealing.

My punt on Kim Everaerts was disappointing last week. OH Leuven conceded five against Servette despite going into the match as favourites.

With HB Køge up next, keeping her wouldn’t be a disaster if other issues take priority. However, I’ll probably look to move her on if I have a spare transfer.

A Roma defender such as Elisabetta Oliviero (€3.9m) is one possibility, with Servette up next. I’m also considering Marit Bratberg Lund (€4.3m), who takes both free-kicks and penalties for Benfica.

Alternatively, I could target Real Madrid’s defence, as they play on the opening day in both Matchdays 4 and 5.

MIDFIELDERS

Clara Mateo was sent off against BK Häcken last week and is suspended for Matchday 4. She’ll probably be my priority sale, which is frustrating given her favourable fixtures against HB Køge and Servette in Matchdays 5 and 6.

Linda Caicedo (€8.5m) would be my preferred replacement, although I’d need to downgrade elsewhere to afford her. She’s also an injury doubt, which complicates matters.

Other names on my shortlist include Aoba Fujino (€5.0m), Annalena Rieke (€5.1m) and Linda Dallmann (€6.6m).

Ideally, I’d like someone playing on Tuesday, as my squad is already heavily weighted towards the second day.

My plans for Sandy Baltimore are similar to those for the Chelsea defenders. If she starts, I’m more than happy to keep her, particularly with penalties in her locker.

A lot depends on how many of my Chelsea players make the starting XI. If one or both defenders are benched, I’d prioritise selling them over Baltimore. I feel the French international has a better chance of delivering something as a substitute.

If I do sell her, a sideways move to Wieke Kaptein (€6.2m) is tempting. She’s already won Player of the Match in two of Chelsea’s three Champions League fixtures.

However, the uncertainty surrounding minutes in Chelsea’s midfield is a concern. We also won’t have their line-up before next week’s deadline, so I may be better off looking elsewhere.

Klara Bühl missed Bayern Munich’s weekend match against Werder Bremen but has travelled with the squad to Paris.

She’s been outstanding this season, registering 10 goals and nine assists, and should be another excellent option if fit to start.

Despite facing a Pot 1 opponent, Caroline Graham Hansen and Clàudia Pina are my two main candidates for the second captaincy opportunity.

Barcelona’s match against Arsenal has moved to Thursday, but unfortunately, that doesn’t give us another substitution or captaincy window between Wednesday and Thursday.

Both players have already delivered 20-point hauls this season, so it’s a difficult decision. I’m leaning towards Graham Hansen, though, particularly after we confirmed last week that she’s on penalties.

FORWARDS

There’s not much overthinking required with my forwards this week!

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw simply can’t stop scoring. She’s found the net 12 times in eight league starts, including a hat-trick on Saturday.

Manchester City’s clash with Inter Milan is a crucial one for the Citizens, who have drawn all three Champions League matches so far. I’m hoping that means a strong starting XI.

After her latest hat-trick, Shaw is an easy choice for my Tuesday captaincy.

Ewa Pajor is another straightforward selection. Barcelona are favourites against Arsenal and will be looking for revenge after their defeat in the final.

Pajor has both scored and assisted in all three league-stage matches so far. Hopefully, she can keep that remarkable run going on Thursday.

Melchie Dumornay starts on my bench for now, although it would take some huge scores from my Tuesday players to keep her there.

She’s blanked in the last two matchdays, but those are the only occasions in her last 11 starts for Lyon that she’s failed to score. That’s an incredible record.

It’s frustrating that we can’t make changes between Wednesday and Thursday. I’d have loved another captaincy opportunity on Wednesday, and Dumornay would have been my pick.

Best of luck for Matchday 4, everybody!