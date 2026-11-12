WSL Fantasy 2026/27: Expert team reveal for Matchweek 10

With nine rounds of WSL Fantasy complete, attention now turns to Matchweek 10.

Our expert Joe is back to reveal his latest squad, sharing his planned transfers, key selection decisions and captaincy thoughts ahead of the deadline.

Even 96 points last week wasn’t enough to prevent a red arrow for my team, but luckily it was only a small one, keeping me inside the top 25.

On paper, Matchweek 10 looks very tricky, with the top two in both the WSL and WSL2 facing each other, alongside several other tight clashes, including Arsenal hosting London City Lionesses.

With three transfers in the bank, here’s how I’m currently lining up for the penultimate week of this leg.

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

My goalkeeper rotation has been disappointing this leg. Only once has either goalkeeper returned more than three points when I’ve started them.

Despite that, I don’t see much reason to make changes. Both should start regularly and play on different days for the rest of the leg.

If I do make a move, Aston Villa’s Akane Okuma (£4.5m) would be my choice. She’s been superb this season.

DEFENDERS

Sandy Baltimore was one of my four transfers last week, and it turned out to be a fun punt! Despite an early substitution, she scored Chelsea’s only goal and returned nine points.

I’m not sure she’ll start against Manchester City on Saturday. Luckily, we’ll have 15 minutes between Chelsea’s team news and the deadline to decide.

Even if Baltimore starts on the bench, I may keep her. Plenty of premium defenders have difficult fixtures, and she can still cause problems as a substitute.

If I do sell, I’d likely bring in Caitlin Hayes (£5.5m) or Noëlle Maritz (£5.0m).

Despite a disappointing return last week, Ellie Carpenter remains the game’s highest-scoring defender by over 25 points.

Manchester City will provide a tough test, but Carpenter offers plenty of attacking threat and secure minutes. I can also make substitutions between Saturday and Sunday, so she’s an easy hold.

Manchester United continue their strong fixture run with a home match against Crystal Palace. Only Chelsea have kept more clean sheets this season, making Andrea Medina and Maya Le Tissier excellent options.

Medina’s place is a slight concern after she started on the bench last weekend. However, she came on at half-time, which gives me confidence she’ll start on Saturday.

If she doesn’t, I may switch to Hanna Lundkvist (£5.0m) or Anna Sandberg (£5.5m).

Leah Williamson completes my defence and currently sits last on my bench.

Arsenal’s defensive numbers remain strong, while Williamson contributed 17 defensive actions last week. Unfortunately, the Gunners keep finding ways to concede.

London City will provide a tough test on Sunday, but Williamson offers a decent substitute option if my Saturday players disappoint.

MIDFIELDERS

The incredible connection between Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw continued last week. Hemp assisted the Jamaica international for the fifth time in the WSL this season.

That takes her tally to five goals and six assists in eight league matches. Even with Chelsea up next, it’d be silly to sell someone in that sort of form.

An early goal against Tottenham helped Fran Kirby to an 11-point haul on Sunday, despite Brighton losing.

Liverpool have conceded at least twice in four consecutive WSL matches. That makes them appealing opponents for Kirby, who’s averaging 0.62 xG+xA per 90.

She’s in excellent form in front of goal and looks a great option this week, especially with a Saturday fixture.

No WSL2 player has scored more Fantasy points than Beth Lumsden this season. I was delighted to bring her in last week.

She offers several routes to points, regularly producing attacking and defensive actions. Lumsden also remains one of Newcastle’s biggest goal threats.

It’s first against second this week, with another huge derby awaiting. The clubs have even dubbed the fixture ‘El Lassico’.

Lumsden has fond memories of the Stadium of Light. She assisted off the bench there last season and scored twice in the teams’ first WSL2 meeting.

Newcastle will certainly want revenge after losing 1-0 in the League Cup last month.

Océane Hurtré looks unstoppable right now. Another goal on Sunday took her league tally to seven goals and two assists.

Birmingham face city rivals Aston Villa next. Only Charlton have conceded more expected goals than Villa, making this a fantastic fixture for Hurtré.

Daniëlle van de Donk came off at half-time last week with a slight injury concern. She’s appeared in training pictures since, so I’m hopeful she’ll be available.

London City face one of their biggest tests of the season at the Emirates. They’re still challenging for the European places, though, and showed their quality against Manchester City a few weeks ago.

They can certainly cause Arsenal problems, making Van de Donk a useful bench option if I need her.

FORWARDS

Khadija Shaw moved to the top of the Fantasy WSL points standings after her hat-trick last weekend. She’s now averaging exactly 10 points per matchweek.

Normally, I wouldn’t consider captaining someone away to Chelsea. However, Bunny feels inevitable this season, especially after resting in midweek.

My Saturday captaincy decision will likely come down to Shaw or one of my Manchester United defenders.

Elise Hughes was a disappointing punt last week. Sunderland scored four against Durham, but their striker wasn’t involved in any of the goals.

With Newcastle up next, I’m planning to sell her. Viviane Asseyi (£8.0m) looks my most likely replacement for a one-week punt.

She ranks fourth for xG in the WSL and faces Charlton on Sunday. They haven’t picked up a point this season, making Asseyi an appealing option.

She’ll also likely take my Sunday captaincy if I need her.

My thinking with Martha Thomas is similar to Lumsden. Sunderland are tough opponents, but both players have been in excellent form.

I’m happy to gamble on them continuing that form this weekend.

Both blank next week, so they’ll become priority sells then. That’s also why I’m hoping to roll two transfers this week.

Best of luck for Matchweek 10, everybody!