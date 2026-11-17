Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL Milanista (aka Obay), who you can find here on X. He has six top 10k finishes to his name, as well as a further five in the top 25k.

With midfielders struggling to impress this season, Obay looks at four lower-owned, relatively inexpensive options who he fancies to deliver – and who could save you a bit of money in the process.

FLORIAN WIRTZ

Florian Wirtz (£7.2m) is an interesting differential heading into Liverpool’s home encounter with Manchester United. Despite his consistent returns, and quality and importance to the Reds’ attacking play, he remains relatively overlooked in FPL, with ownership of less than 6%.

The German international has demonstrated his ability to create opportunities for teammates, while also possessing the technical quality to find the back of the net himself. He has already recorded five assists this season, and his recent 13-point haul against Crystal Palace is an encouraging sign of his potential.

He also notched a brace last night against the Netherlands.

Above: Wirtz’s rate of attacking returns per 90 minutes is competitive among FPL midfielders

He’s one of just four Premier League players to pass the 20 mark for both shots (23) and chances created (23) in 2026/27.

Andoni Iraola seems to love him, too, as Liverpool’s only ever-present Premier League starter in midfield or attack this term.

With Liverpool at home to a Manchester United side still without a clean sheet (albeit under new management), Wirtz could be an excellent option for managers looking for a differential capable of producing a significant return.

There’s a decent run of matches to come right the way through to 2027, too.

JACK RUDONI

Despite being a penalty-taking regular starter and averaging 5.2 points per match in the last six Gameweeks, Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) still finds himself in just 1.3% of FPL squads.

The budget-friendly Coventry City midfielder could have a rewarding Gameweek 11, too, with his side welcoming Crystal Palace at home. The Eagles have conceded more goals (24) than any other team this season, although they do now have a new head coach in place.

What makes Rudoni particularly attractive is the combination of his price, attacking involvement and set-piece share.

Averaging 0.48 xGI per 90 minutes is a very exciting metric for a player priced at only £4.9m.

Above: Rudoni is among the leading £6.0m-and-under midfielders for xG and xA per 90 minutes

On everything from corners and crossed free-kicks to direct free-kicks and (potentially still) penalties, he’s racked up 10 shots and eight chances created over the last four Gameweeks alone.

For managers willing to look beyond the popular midfield options, or perhaps moving to a 4-4-2/4-3-3, Rudoni could prove to be a particularly rewarding selection.

And while he may spend plenty of time on your bench as a fourth/fifth midfielder, there are several starting opportunities in the coming five Gameweeks:

DIEGO GOMEZ

While there’s plenty of competition for the three Brighton and Hove Albion spots, Diego Gomez (£5.0m) deserves consideration.

Thanks to the exploits of several teammates, the Paraguayan midfielder has attracted relatively little FPL attention. His ownership sits at a low 4%, indeed, even among the top-ranking managers. However, an imminent price rise – his first of 2026/27 – suggests he’s finally turning heads.

Two goals, three assists and four defensive contribution (DefCon) points show that he has more than one route to delivering FPL points.

Capable of scoring the spectacular, he’s had a decent number of close-range attempts this season, too:

Above: Brighton players sorted by shots in the box this season

Brighton’s trip to Hull City kicks off a very decent run of fixtures for the high-flying Seagulls:

Gomez is an affordable option, particularly for those managers looking to take cash out of midfield. There haven’t been many big-money success stories in the engine room this season.

Fabian Hurzeler also loves the Paraguayan. He’s started 31 of the last 33 Premier League matches he’s been available for, and the only two benchings came off the back of returns from injury. Whether it’s on the right wing, in the ‘hole’ or anywhere else, Hurzeler tends to find a place for him.

A combination of Pascal Gross (£6.3m), Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m), Bart Verbruggen (£4.7m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m) will remain the most popular Brighton triple-up, but if, for instance, you’ve got longer-term reservations about De Cuyper’s game-time, Gomez is a differential way of maxing out on Albion assets.

MOHAMMED KUDUS

Not a name many are considering, Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) is nevertheless perhaps one of the more intriguing attacking differentials heading into the weekend.

He’s delivered an assist in each of his last three home fixtures, and he’s on home soil in three of the next four Gameweeks. Trips to Sunderland and Hull City complete a mostly favourable five-match run:

It starts with the visits of an Ipswich Town side yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

The Ghanaian’s direct style of play, ability to beat defenders and creativity in the final third have marked him out as one of Spurs’ stand-out players during their recent renaissance.

After working his way back from injury with a succession of fitness-boosting cameos, he’s now started the last five league matches. None of the other attacking midfielders, wingers or strikers at Roberto De Zerbi’s disposal has managed that.

Above: Spurs players sorted by xGI since Kudus returned to the starting XI after a long-term absence