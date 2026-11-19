Not sure which defenders or midfielders to start in Gameweek 11? Our projected defensive contributions (DefCon) could help you decide.

We’ll take a look at the top 10 defenders and midfielders expected to rack up DefCons this week, highlighting those with the best chance of earning additional FPL points.

GAMEWEEK 11: TOP 10 DEFENDERS + MIDFIELDERS PROJECTED DEFCONS

The graphic below highlights the top 10 defenders (left) and midfielders (right) most likely to secure DefCon points in the upcoming round.

These are taken from our Rate My Team (RMT) page.

These are based not just on a player’s propensity for amassing tackles, interceptions etc but also factor in the opposition (ie how many times players facing these clubs deliver DefCon points).

Budget defender David Affengruber (£4.6m) leads the way this week. The Fulham centre-back averages 11 defensive contributions per match this season, making him a strong candidate for DefCon points. Manchester City should dominate possession, giving him plenty of opportunities to add to his tally.

Everton duo James Tarkowski (£6.2m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) both make the top four. The pair regularly produce defensive contributions, although Tarkowski has missed the threshold in his last two matches. Overall, he’s collected DefCon points in half of his appearances. Branthwaite matches that record but averages more defensive contributions per 90 minutes. Players have scored more DefCon points against Everton’s Gameweek 11 opponents, Brentford, than any other team bar Tottenham Hotspur in 2026/27.

Speaking of Spurs, Dara O’Shea (£4.0m) and Ipswich Town face a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. O’Shea has collected DefCon points in just three matches but he has also recorded nine defensive contributions in five other games. That suggests he’s regularly coming close to the threshold.

Popular defender Tarik Muharemović (£5.1m) averages 11.2 defensive contributions per 90 minutes this season. He has returned something (eg clean sheet, DefCon points, assist) in every appearance so far. That consistency makes him one of the more reliable options for managers.

Ipswich Town’s Exequiel Palacios (£5.0m) is far out in front among midfielders. Over his last four matches, Palacios has made an impressive 53 defensive contributions, reaching the DefCon threshold in all four games. Factoring in the opposition (Spurs dishing out way more DefCon points to opponents than any other team), and it’s a good match-up.