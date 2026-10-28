FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 9?

28 October 2026 7 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players are about to score or assist in Gameweek 9.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive, not reactive, with their transfers.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table.

Naturally, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

GOALS IMMINENT

Rayan (£6.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) are the successes from last week’s table, with an honourable nod given to Josh King‘s (£5.6m) assist.

Ordered by xG delta, table number one shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

7 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    15 mins ago

    I thought Bruno Guimaraes silly little run up and stutter before that abomination of a penalty was more harmful to Arsenal than anything Max Dowman did last night. Arteta should give himself a wobble and remind himself how playing Kepa cost Arsenal before and now using Meslier is an even bigger crime against football.

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      11 mins ago

      it's the Carabao Cup man who the hell cares

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Imagine if N-Dot gets injured tonight....

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  3. Stranger Mings
    14 mins ago

    Start a) gross city b) barry eve. Thinking gross? Cheers

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  4. Stranger Mings
    13 mins ago

    Sorry corrected start a) gross city b) barry new. Thinking gross? Cheers

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    1. banskt
      2 mins ago

      Groß

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  5. banskt
    4 mins ago

    Before you ask, double Bournemouth is the way to go. Tavernier + Evanilson. Villa fixtures is a trap and Jackson is not the player most experts envision him to be. Stay safe.

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