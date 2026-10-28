Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 9?

In ‘Goals Imminent’, we look at the underlying statistics to predict which players are about to score or assist in Gameweek 9.

That way, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can be proactive, not reactive, with their transfers.

Marc and Joe have a regular Fantasy Football Scout podcast that discusses these underachievers, using the latter’s popular data table.

Naturally, we’ll try to distinguish between poor finishers and those who have just been unfortunate.

GOALS IMMINENT

Rayan (£6.3m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) are the successes from last week’s table, with an honourable nod given to Josh King‘s (£5.6m) assist.

Ordered by xG delta, table number one shows players who’ve accumulated at least 10 shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.