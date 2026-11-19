Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 11?

We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections and may be updated closer to the deadline

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (£15.8m) tops the table as the only player over 1.0 projected attacking returns. The Norwegian has frustrated FPL managers with back-to-back blanks recently, but this week’s fixture offers encouragement. Fulham rank among the six worst sides for big chances conceded, so Haaland could return to goalscoring form.

Teammates Jérémy Doku (£7.5m) and Rayan Cherki (£7.9m) also feature in the top six. Consecutive league defeats raise some concerns about City’s form, but their attacking numbers remain impressive. Only Brighton have scored more goals than Enzo Maresca’s side this season.

Cole Palmer (£9.8m) is another player testing the patience of FPL managers. The Chelsea penalty taker has managed just one attacking return in his last four matches. He’s also registered less than 0.30 expected goal involvement (xGI) in four of his previous five outings. A meeting with Leeds United offers little encouragement either, with their opponents ranking among the five best sides for expected goals conceded (xGC).

Four consecutive league starts seem to suggest Liverpool’s Alexander Isak (£9.3m) is back to full fitness. His upcoming opponents, a clean-sheet-less Manchester United, have recently changed managers, which could make an initially appealing fixture less predictable. However, with three goals in four matches and seven for the season, the Swedish international will fear no one.

Brighton’s Pascal Groß (£6.3m) unsurprisingly makes the top 10 ahead of a favourable clash with Hull City. The German has already registered an impressive 10 attacking returns this season, while Hull’s defensive dip – no clean sheet in seven – only strengthens his appeal. The veteran is one of the few well-owned FPL assets who didn’t have international duty, too.

Morgan Rogers (£8.2m) also features in the projections. Much like Palmer, he’s struggled to deliver recently, managing just one attacking return across his previous four matches.