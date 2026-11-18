Ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we take a look at the sides with the best clean sheet odds.

Each week, we use the Fantasy Football Scout Fixture Ticker to assess every Premier League team’s projected clean sheet chances.

The percentages give FPL managers another useful tool when weighing up their defensive picks, transfers and starting XI decisions.

GAMEWEEK 11: CLEAN SHEET PERCENTAGES

SUMMARY

No side has kept more clean sheets (seven) or conceded fewer big chances (12) than Arsenal this season. So, no surprise to see the Gunners joint-top of the clean-sheet projections heading into Gameweek 11. Up next is Newcastle United, who rank among the four worst sides for big chances created (20).

Meanwhile, Manchester City host Fulham in what looks like a presentable opportunity for Enzo Maresca’s side to bounce back from an iffy run of results. The Cottagers have scored zero or one goal in each of their last seven league matches.

Tottenham Hotspur could make it three clean sheets in four league outings when they face Ipswich Town in Gameweek 11. Across the season, Spurs rank among the top four sides for expected goals conceded (xGC), with 12.04.

Brighton and Hove Albion have recorded more clean sheets than any other side across the previous six Gameweeks. The second-placed Seagulls could take their season tally to a league-leading eight against Hull City. Their opponents rank 20th for expected goals from open play (5.92), further boosting Brighton’s clean-sheet prospects.

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Brentford, Bournemouth and Liverpool are the only other sides with clean-sheet probabilities above 30%. Bournemouth are arguably the most relevant for engaged FPL managers, with plenty in the community turning their attention towards the Cherries’ defensive assets.

LOOKING AHEAD

Arsenal top the clean-sheet projections, as expected. The Gunners’ fantastic start to the season, combined with their excellent underlying defensive numbers, suggests they can continue delivering shutouts for FPL managers. Their toughest upcoming test is undoubtedly the clash with Manchester City.

For Manchester City, the meeting with Hull City stands out as their best opportunity for a clean sheet. However, fixtures against Fulham and Leeds United also look promising. Neither side has been particularly convincing in attack this season.

FPL managers will be pleased to see Brighton among the top three. The Seagulls face two promoted sides, while their meetings with Everton and Newcastle United also look favourable. With all the extras (eg attacking threat, DefCons) and the fixtures improving, Brighton defenders are excellent long-term holds.

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur complete the top six. Villa have managed just two clean sheets all season and rank 18th for xGC, highlighting the need for defensive improvement. Liverpool and Spurs, meanwhile, have both recorded four shutouts, offering slightly more encouragement for managers considering their defensive assets.