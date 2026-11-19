MLS Fantasy returns for the Round of 32 play-offs, with just four teams in action. We’ve asked our experts to reveal their plans ahead of the deadline.
In this article, several experienced managers share their team selections, key decisions and strategies for navigating the opening round of the play-offs.
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@dmpwright
- I’m not expecting clean sheets in either Wildcard fixture, so I’ve prioritised bonus-point potential with my goalkeeper and defender selections.
- In midfield, Evander and Albert Rusnák are locks, as is Cristian Roldan given his reliable points floor. Iván Angulo and Saba Lobjanidze offer more upside, although Angulo showed earlier in the season that he can deliver a decent floor too, depending on his role. I could also turn to Stijn Spierings if I decide to prioritise another consistent points scorer.
- Up front, Antoine Griezmann and Martín Ojeda are also locks. My final forward spot will go to someone from the second Wildcard fixture. I’m currently leaning towards Morgan Guilavogui for his points floor, but Dejan Joveljić remains an option given his favourable home matchup.
@GarethWills10
- This is our first time taking part in the MLS Fantasy play-offs, and the opening round gives us a very small slate to work with. Just four teams are in action, so I’ve spread my picks across all four, with a preference for Orlando City and Real Salt Lake.
- In goal, I’m going with Andrew Thomas and Maxime Crépeau. My defence consists of Jackson Ragen, Luc de Fougerolles and Noël Caliskan, with David Brekalo and Teenage Hadebe also available if I need them.
- In midfield, I’ve selected Albert Rusnák, Evander, Juan Sanabria, Iván Angulo and Saba Lobjanidze.
- Up front, I’ve doubled up on Orlando City with Martín Ojeda and Antoine Griezmann. Real Salt Lake’s Morgan Guilavogui completes my attack.
- I’ll start with the captaincy on Griezmann for the first match, with Rusnák ready to take over in the second if needed.
@Fpl_Thomas10
- I’m backing Roman Celentano and Andrew Thomas in goal this week.
- In defence, I’m doubling up on Seattle Sounders, who have the best matchup of the round. I’ll pair them with Noël Caliskan, Iago and David Brekalo to spread the risk across different teams.
- Midfield looks fairly straightforward, with Evander and Albert Rusnák both obvious picks. They’ll line up alongside Gómez, Iván Angulo and Saba Lobjanidze.
- Up front, Antoine Griezmann and Martín Ojeda lead the line against FC Cincinnati. Both offer decent point floors, making them appealing options for the home fixture. Dejan Joveljić completes my attack.