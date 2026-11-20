It was confirmed at Thursday’s press conference that Joelinton (hamstring) and Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) remain out for Newcastle United.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11
“I don’t want to be too precise when it comes to the medical update. As for the moment, we will get [more] feedback from the specialists and then we will make a decision how long he will be out.
“Hopefully, he is back really, really soon.” – Matthias Jaissle on Joelinton
Jacob Ramsey returns from a one-match suspension.
Tino Livramento was a surprise inclusion in the matchday squad in Gameweek 10 after recovering from injury, but Matthias Jaissle says the Magpies will continue to manage his load carefully despite his return.
“He was for a long time out, and not only once. Now, we’re really happy to have him back.
“We manage his load management quite closely, in a smart way, because we want to have him available for a long, long time.” – Matthias Jaissle on Tino Livramento
Meanwhile, Matias Fernandez-Pardo has used the break to further recover from the virus that left him struggling in October.
“He got this heavy virus and it really knocked him out. So, it was now a process to bring him at least back to being able to join the full training sessions and work then from there to be able, hopefully, sooner than later, to be an option again.” – Matthias Jaissle on Mathias Fernandez-Pardo