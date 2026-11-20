As the Gameweek 11 deadline approaches for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, could a Free Hit tempt you?

Every week, we put together a glorified Free Hit team in the form of the Scout Picks. These are selected by our editorial team after an in-house discussion and vote.

But in this age of AI, algorithms and points projections, what does our industry-leading ‘Rate My Team’ tool think?

Our own TopMarx has come up with a solver that puts together the best possible Free Hit team for each Gameweek, firstly within the £100m budget. There are also variations for those with better team values.

So, without further ado, here’s what it came up with for Gameweek 11…

£100M BUDGET

£101M-£102M BUDGET

Goalkeeper

Between the sticks, both Zion Suzuki (£5.1m) and David Raya (£6.2m) are expected to collect around 3.9 points. Aston Villa’s stopper gets the nod from RMT because he’s quite a bit cheaper.

Defenders

A back five of defensive contribution (DefCon) powerhouses has recently become a popular strategy among FPL managers, but this model opts for just two in the £100m draft and three in the £101m-£102m team: Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.1m), Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m) and, for the bigger-budget XI, Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m).

The Arsenal centre-back has collected 39 points over the last four Gameweeks, and leads the defender projections with 5.1 this week.

Van Hecke forms part of a Spurs defence that has conceded merely eight big chances over the last six, on par with the Gunners. Add in the attacking threat he demonstrated when scoring past Crystal Palace in Gameweek 9, and it’s easy to see why he’s predicted to do well (5.0 points) against Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, his replacement at Brighton and Hove Albion, Vuskovic, is certainly living up to the pre-season hype. He’s currently equal with Erling Haaland (£15.8m) and teammate Pascal Gross (£6.3m) on 70 points, beaten by only one other player. That man is Maxim De Cuyper (£5.5m), who also features here.

Midfielders

Despite gathering just 11 points in his last four matches, Cole Palmer (£9.8m) claims a spot in this XI. Algorithms tend to love him, despite indifferent recent form, thanks to penalty-taking duties and high xMins. The 28.3% of managers who still own him hope to be rewarded for their faith when facing Leeds United.

Heading away to Hull City, Pascal Gross‘ recent 10-pointer versus Brentford was his fourth double-digit haul of the campaign. Scoring a penalty puts him on 10 goal involvements in as many matches, he’s now in 48.2% of squads.

Projected to secure 4.9 points is Marcus Tavernier (£6.6m). His tally of five goals is the joint-highest among midfielders this term.

The model also likes Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki (£7.9m), similarly predicted to get 4.9 points, but anyone with even half-decent team value is advised to get Gabriel over him.

Forwards

Up front, Erling Haaland gets the captain’s armband because of his 7.3 projection. A couple of consecutive blanks were out of character, and he’ll hopefully put things right versus Fulham.

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak (£9.3m) faces a leaky Manchester United defence in Gameweek 11, one yet to keep a clean sheet. On seven league goals already, 5.7 points are anticipated on Sunday.

Finally, Nicolas Jackson (£7.2m) is one of the league’s in-form assets, netting four times in his last three outings. Backed to bring 5.3 points, he completes the Villa double-up.