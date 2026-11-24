A match that looked quite close to call before kick-off ended up being a one-sided affair, with Brentford thumping 10-man Everton 4-0.

Here are our Scout Notes from west London.

The stats and images come from our Match Centre.

BRENTFORD THE BETTER TEAM EVEN BEFORE THE RED

Much may be made of the fact that Everton had a man sent off but the Bees were by far the better team and 2-0 up even before James Tarkowski‘s (£6.2m) 40th-minute dismissal (shown in red above).

Both managers were in agreement on that point.

“I think a lot will probably be made around the sending off but I don’t think you should lose sight of the fact that 11 v 11, we were very, very good.” – Keith Andrews

“It was really, really not like us. I’ve got no complaints with the players. The players have done a brilliant job up to now and they’ve done so well in so many games. But tonight, it just looked as if we weren’t at it for whatever reason.” – David Moyes

KEANE TO SHOOT

Above: Players sorted by most shots in Brentford v Everton

The unlikely figure of Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m) emerged with a double-digit haul here.

The left-back went shot-crazy in west London, scoring twice and racking up four attempts even before Tarkowski’s red. He chalked up another three efforts before a leg-saving sub late on.

Lady luck was on his side, admittedly: both goals were heavily deflected.

It’s a real shame that Lewis-Potter was (bafflingly) reclassified as a midfielder in the summer. Had he not been, he’d be top among defenders for shots (21), and joint-fourth for chances created (14).

He’d also be second in the FPL defenders’ points table, ahead of Luka Vuskovic (£5.1m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m)!

Still, he’s sitting pretty in joint-fifth in the midfielders’ standings:

Lewis-Potter and his teammates can park themselves low down the FPL watchlist ahead of a busy week. The fixtures are tricky looking (insert joke about Man Utd here), and you’d imagine there’d be a bit of rotation anyway. El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.4m), for instance, may get one of the next three at left-back:

BARRY ALWAYS GETS A BIG CHANCE!

Someone who stands a better chance of starting all three matches in Gameweeks 12-14 is Thierno Barry (£5.7m).

Everton’s only recognised striker didn’t get a great deal of service in west London, even before Tarkowski’s dismissal.

But he always seemed to get at least one really good opportunity in every game. In fact, he’s racked up at least one Opta-defined ‘big chance’ in all 11 Gameweeks.

His latest moment came just before half-time on Monday, when he met Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall‘s (£6.7m) cross with a header from six yards out. Caiomhim Kelleher (£5.0m) pulled off a super save to halt the striker’s scoring run.

What a save by Kelleher. 😳😳 Liverpool shouldn’t have let him go, he’s better than Marmadashvili %100 https://t.co/NhVQMvABUn — ARSTray (@not_UTDTray) November 23, 2026

Never write the 24-year-old French forward off in any game.

BARRY + DEWSBURY-HALL SUBBED EARLY

Usually near enough a 90-minute man (in the post-Beto era), Barry’s evening ended prematurely on Monday. In fact, a 68th-minute withdrawal was his earliest substitution of the season.

Fellow key player Dewsbury-Hall also came off at the same time, and this seemed to be more about energy preservation, with the Toffees 3-0 and a man down.

“Yeah, a little bit, a little bit. But also, you know, we could have made the subs at half-time, really. We were looking as well how we would do it, how could we get back in the game. We knew if we could get one goal… then we might have been back in the game in some way.” – David Moyes on whether the triple second-half substitution was more about saving legs

Jack Grealish (£6.5m), incidentally, made his first appearance since Gameweek 7, coming on as a half-time substitute.

TARKOWSKI BAN

Everton will be without one player for the three-Gameweek week coming up.

Tarkowski’s dismissal for serious foul play earns him a three-match ban.

The Toffees could still appeal, of course, but David Moyes didn’t sound like he vehemently disagreed with the decision.

“Tarky’s boot’s a bit higher than I’d like, so I can understand why the decision went against us.” – David Moyes

Could Tarkowski’s absence be a boost for Alexander Isak (£9.3m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.3m), who face Everton in the next two Gameweeks?

SCHADE + SANGARE BENCHED

Mamadou Sangare (£5.3m) not appearing on a teamsheet isn’t really a shock these days. Monday’s demotion to substitute duty was his fourth benching of the season; the once great DefCon hope is now a dead duck, FPL-wise.

Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m), a much more reliable starter in the engine room (albeit on four bookings), earned more praise from his manager post-game, having capped off his display with a 30-yard stunner.

“He’s just flying, Vitaly, the way he’s playing. The control, the assurance that he gives us, his leadership quality; he steps into the game and gives us that nice balance with his his left foot.” – Keith Andrews

Kevin Schade‘s (£6.1m) omission from the starting XI was more of an eyebrow-raiser. Yes, it also happened in Gameweek 7, but that came off the back of an injury. Otherwise, he’d started every league game this season.

Keith Andrews didn’t really elaborate on the decision to bench the German, only talking in terms of squad depth.

“I’ve just said to the players there, some will be disappointed they haven’t played as much tonight as they would’ve liked, but we need absolutely everybody.” – Keith Andrews

More concerningly for Schade, Dango Ouattara (£6.2m) and Jaidon Anthony (£5.9m) played pretty well out wide. The latter banked two assists.

WILSON LEADS THE LINE

There was a possibility that Schade could have even spearheaded the attack on Monday in the absence of Igor Thiago (£7.8m).

As it was, the more recognised striker, Callum Wilson (£5.3m), got the nod.

“I thought his performance was very good. He led the line really well. He occupied the centre-halves and allowed that space for other players, and then unfortunately, he couldn’t quite find the net. We couldn’t create maybe the clear-cut opportunities for him, but it certainly wasn’t for the want of trying.” – Keith Andrews on Callum Wilson

Wilson lasted 90 minutes but couldn’t find the net, with fit-again substitute Fabio Carvalho (£5.0m) rounding off the scoring late on.