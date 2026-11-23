Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article is back ahead of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out before Friday’s deadline…

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) Wirtz 190,152 Cherki 150,994 Evanilson 111,041 Raya 124,400 Tavernier 85,509 Gvardiol 80,335 van Hecke 75,994 J Pedro 80,123 Jackson 74,853 Haaland 77,714 Okafor 74,771 Palmer 68,767 Trafford 66,629 Hall 50,971 Calvert-Lewin 64,691 Kostoulas 43,955 Isak 60,290 Mbeumo 40,387 Hill 56,605 Schade 29,154

In this article, we’ll discuss the merit of some of these moves.

We’ll try to avoid repetition from previous weeks. Nicolas Jackson (£7.2m), for example, was a ‘buy’ last week, while Josko Gvardiol (£5.5m) and Lewis Hall (£5.2m) were ‘sells’, so we’ll not cover those players again.

Meanwhile, we should have more news on David Raya (£6.3m) later this week.

And in the case of Joao Pedro (£7.6m), he is an obvious ‘sell’ due to his injury status.

FLORIAN WIRTZ

The in-form Florian Wirtz (£7.4m) has amassed 48 points over the last seven Gameweeks, the most of any FPL midfielder.

In that time, the German schemer has scored twice and supplied five assists, failing to return in only two matches.

It’s a far cry from his output under Arne Slot in 2025/26 (five goals and four assists in 27 league matches), but Andoni Iraola does seem to be getting the best out of him. He is now not only dictating play, but also making a concerted effort to get into the six-yard box, as evidenced by his goal against Manchester United on Sunday.

His recent underlying numbers look strong, with nine shots and 18 penalty box touches across his last three matches…

Above: Florian Wirtz’s shot map in Gameweeks 9-11

Creatively, Wirtz leads the way this season, having created 33 chances, more than any other player.

However, we need some context here, as over 57% of those chances came against Brentford and Manchester United after both teams went down to 10 men.

Above: Florian Wirtz’s chances created (CC) by Gameweek in 2026/27

Also, prior to Sunday, Wirtz had recorded just two big chance involvements in 10 matches, with a modest 3.09 expected goal involvement (xGI).

Still, Wirtz has plenty going for him as an FPL asset.

Not only is he reasonably priced, but Liverpool also have a very favourable run of upcoming fixtures, albeit with plenty of Champions League/EFL Cup commitments to factor in…

And let’s be honest, there aren’t a lot of other midfielders putting their hands up for inclusion in our squads right now.

Gameweek 13 is perhaps the best entry point for Wirtz, mind, after the blood and thunder of a Merseyside derby.

VERDICT: BUY (IF YOU NEED A MIDFIELDER) OR WAIT TIL GAMEWEEK 13

RAYAN CHERKI

Prior to the international break, Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) delivered nine points with a superb strike against Nottingham Forest.

He also completed the full 90 minutes for just the second time this season.

However, Enzo Maresca benched Cherki for the third time in five Gameweeks on Saturday, making his recent league minutes a real concern…

There are few more explosive midfielders than the Frenchman in FPL, having averaged 6.4 points per start in 2026/27 so far.

But in light of Manchester City’s tricky upcoming fixture run (ars/LEE/bre), now is surely a decent time to offload Cherki, given those minute concerns.

That could be for a Liverpool midfielder like Wirtz or Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m).

VERDICT: SELL

ERLING HAALAND

Fantasy managers have made Erling Haaland (£15.8m) the fifth-most transferred-out player ahead of Gameweek 12.

The Norwegian has, of course, blanked in three successive matches, with just six points against Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, anyone who has watched those games will know that Haaland has had opportunities to score, even when Manchester City have failed to function properly as a team.

Indeed, Haaland has had 12 shots in the box and three big chances over the last three Gameweeks, having generated 2.0 expected goals (xG)…

Above: Erling Haaland’s xG shot map in Gameweeks 9-11

We also need to consider exactly how we would use the funds from a Haaland sale, especially with the other premium midfielders either out of form or injured. There is obviously a stronger case for Alexander Isak (£9.3m), but you could likely fit him into your squad alongside the Norwegian, so the choice does not have to be either-or.

Also, we are already struggling for good captaincy options in FPL.

Remove Haaland, and that could become even more problematic, as per our captaincy matrix…

Now, if you plan to Free Hit in Gameweek 16, a no-Haaland team carries a bit more weight.

However, if injury rules Raya out in Gameweek 12, it weakens Arsenal defensively. A home fixture against Leeds United probably isn’t anything to fear for Haaland, either, at which point the fixtures improve (bre/CHE/HUL/new).

As a result, owners probably don’t need to be in any rush to sell him.

VERDICT: KEEP

COLE PALMER

And for those managers who would like to add Fernandes to their squads in the hope of some improved form under Mauricio Pochettino, likely with the captaincy in Gameweeks 12 and 14 in mind, selling Cole Palmer (£9.8m) is probably the more appealing way to raise funds.

He was anonymous again against Leeds on Saturday, with just one shot, one chance created and 0.10 xGI.

In truth, however, Palmer has been nowhere near his best for some time, with his non-penalty xGI of 3.04 in 2026/27 bettered by 29 other FPL midfielders.

Now, with fixture congestion soon set to affect many clubs, Chelsea’s absence from Europe and the EFL Cup is a plus for Palmer, especially in the midweek Gameweek 13 round, when Xabi Alonso’s men host Crystal Palace, who are also struggling.

But with Champions League opposition in the form of Liverpool, Man City and Aston Villa coming up afterwards, the decision to sell Palmer may feel easier.

You could then reassess the situation in Gameweek 17, when Pedro might be fit again.

In summary, penalty taker Palmer can be kept for the next couple of rounds, but selling him could make sense if you need the money for an upgrade elsewhere.

VERDICT: CONSIDER SELLING

LEEDS PLAYERS

In the ‘transfers in’ column this week, you can find Leeds United trio Noah Okafor (£5.7m), James Trafford (£5.1m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m).

Given the Whites’ defensive strength under Daniel Farke, having conceded only nine goals and kept four clean sheets in 11 games, Trafford is a ‘buy’.

Further forward, with Coventry City and Ipswich Town at home over the next three Gameweeks, you can also transfer in Calvert-Lewin.

As for Okafor, his minutes aren’t as secure, but it could be his shirt to lose after his brace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Notably, Okafor has scored 10 goals and supplied one assist in his last 17 Premier League appearances, so he feels like a nice differential punt, with an ownership of just 1.0%.