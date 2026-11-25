As is often the case when there’s a Friday deadline, the Premier League press conferences for Gameweek 12 are underway early.

Oliver Glasner, whose Nottingham Forest side contests the upcoming round’s curtain-raiser against Chelsea, faces the media on Wednesday.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from the Forest boss in the article below.

We’ll also round up some bonus European pressers from the managers of Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

GAMEWEEK 12 TEAM NEWS

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest’s only absentees for Friday’s clash with Chelsea are Nicola Savona (knee) and Nicolas Dominguez (muscle).

Savona is, at least, back in training after a long spell out.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (groin) is available again after a brief period on the sidelines.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi trained with us and is fit. So, we’re just missing Nicolás Domínguez and Savona. All others are available.” – Oliver Glasner

Those available players include Xaver Schlager, who was limited to a second-half appearance in Gameweek 11 due to fitness concerns.

“Yes, he is [in contention to start].” – Oliver Glasner on Xaver Schlager

EUROPA LEAGUE/CONFERENCE LEAGUE TEAM NEWS

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Diego Gomez will not feature for the Seagulls on Thursday – but the Paraguayan is not injured, merely being rested.

Another first-team regular, Olivier Boscagli, is a doubt because of illness, however.

Fellow full-back Jaouen Hadjam, who missed international duty and Gameweek 11 with a “small issue”, is also sidelined.

Longer-term absentees Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Stefan Tzimas (knee) are still out, too. Tzimas is back in training but will first get game-time with the under-21s before he troubles the senior team.

Zadok Yohanna (unspecified) and Malick Yalcouye (knee) joined the injury list over the international break. We now have a timeline of 6-10 weeks for the latter.

Costinha is suspended domestically but can feature against Craiova on Thursday.

Quotes to follow

BOURNEMOUTH

Marco Rose confirmed that Bournemouth’s squad came through the weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest unscathed.

Alex Toth (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) remain out.

Eli Junior Kroupi has been re-added to the Europa League squad, but Marco Rose would only say “maybe” when asked if he or if the fit-again Alex Scott could start on Thursday. Kroupi is yet to start a match in 2026/27.

Quotes to follow

SUNDERLAND

Granit Xhaka (calf) and Brian Brobbey (thigh) remain out but the pair don’t sound too seriously injured.

“They are doing well. They are in a better place, assessed weekly. They want to play as well, but we need to take care of them, because the season will be long. So, they won’t be available for this week, but we will see after.” – Regis Le Bris on Granit Xhaka and Brian Brobbey

Dan Ballard (hamstring), Habib Diarra (muscle) and Romaine Mundle (knee) are still sidelined, too.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Ismaila Sarr (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) and long-term absentee Chadi Riad (knee) remain out for the Eagles.

“[Takehiro] Tomiyasu is getting closer to training with the team. [Ismaïla] Sarr, that will not be a long, long one, but it will be weeks before he can help the team. [Sarr returning after the international break] was the hope. But it’s a groin issue, so it’s a bit touch and go. It’s nothing big, it will just take time.” – Thomas Frank, quoted by the Palace website

Oscar Mingueza is back in training, however, after missing out in Gameweek 11 with a minor issue.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino will miss Gameweek 12 through suspension but can play in the Europa League this week.