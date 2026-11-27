Our team of contributors are returning as we count down to tonight’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 deadline.

This time, we hear from FPL General, who shares the thoughts behind his latest decisions.

General, aka Mark, has three top-500 finishes to his name, as well as a further nine inside the top 50k.

Gameweek 11 Review

Well, that was a weekend to forget as quickly as possible. This season’s second Gameweek rank outside of the top 10 million took place. The unwanted hat-trick is on!

A free transfer brought in Luka Vuskovic (£5.3m) for Josko Gvardiol (£5.5m), perfectly timed for his big fat zero-pointer.

The only returns were a Morgan Rogers (£8.3m) assist and Pascal Gross (£6.3m) hitting the defensive contributions (DefCon) threshold.

To rub salt in the wounds, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) grabbed nine points away at Chelsea.

Earlier in this campaign, I was inside the overall top 50k, but now I’m outside of the top million. So, my ‘One million to 50k’ challenge begins this weekend!

The issue is, I don’t have much faith in these troops getting me out of such a mess, and there’s only one free transfer available…

Gameweek 12 Team