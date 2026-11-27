The first of 30 Premier League matches in the space of 10 days sees Nottingham Forest face Chelsea at the City Ground.

Kick-off in the Gameweek 12 curtain-raiser is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Forest boss Oliver Glasner makes two changes to the side that started the 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

The two players who came off at half-time in that match, Dan Ndoye and Ryan Yates, drop out.

Xaver Schlager and Igor Jesus are their replacements.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso makes three alterations to the team he sent out against Leeds United, a match that ended in a 1-4 loss.

Jordan Henderson, Pedro Neto and Danny Welbeck come in for the benched Levi Colwill, Estevao and Emmanuel Emegha.

It looks like Moises Caicedo will be at centre-back.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Murillo, Milenkovic, Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams, Gibbs-White, Jesus, Delap.

Subs: Victor, Diomande, Sangare, Netz, Yates, Ndoye, Kalimunedo, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Acheampong, Fofana, Lavia, Chavarria, Henderson, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Rogers, Welbeck.

Subs: Penders, Palestra, Colwill, Gusto, Nicoll-Jazuli, Barco, Quenda, Estevao, Emegha.

GAMEWEEK 12 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for expected goals (xG) and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with only Chief Scout Members getting full access.