Gameweek 12 brings the first round of Fantasy Football Scout’s latest open-to-all tournament, the FFS Open Cup, along with a separate FFS Members Cup competition for paid Chief Scout members only.

A total of £300 worth of prizes is on offer in each, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece

FFS OPEN CUP

The qualifying score was 28 in Gameweek 11, although those who scored 27 and had a rank of 3,756,481 or lower also crept in.

There are 512 qualifiers in this one, six of which sit inside the world’s current top 5,000 right now.

1,984th-placed Majeci222 ranks higher than the rest, and this team is going against Kaffi og Lukaku (1.02m)

Several former champions have decided to enter: TH14 (761,045th), TFO (27,305th) and Gribude (3.94 million).

They’re facing Gregor Golab (2.00 million), Who ate depays (2.81 million) and Mullered In Maenam (1.26 million), respectively.

The full first-round draw is available here

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The qualifying score for the Members Cup was 29 in Gameweek 11. Entrants scoring 28, who had a rank of 2,081,650 or better, also made it through.

A total of 256 teams are taking part here, including six previous winners: Mohd Rodzi (805k), rrcmc (1.72 million), Mayanyi (908k), Scrumper (635k), Chabs (96k) and Rossaldinho (1.54 million).

In order, these go head-to-head with schroffi (509k), Saka Potatoes 01 (2.09 million), manshizzle (1.29 million), Jeremy L (401k), Werkself (75k) and Torpedo (2.08 million).

Four participants are currently amongst the top 10k, again led by Majeci222. This time, he’s versus Bolton’s Wanderers (329k).

The full first-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

Our cups are very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other. The winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager who is highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The cups will be played out according to the following schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

– Gameweek 12 Round 2 – Gameweek 13

– Gameweek 13 Round 3 – Gameweek 14

– Gameweek 14 Round 4 – Gameweek 15

– Gameweek 15 Round 5 – Gameweek 16

– Gameweek 16 Round 6 – Gameweek 17

– Gameweek 17 Quarter-finals – Gameweek 18

– Gameweek 18 Semi-finals – Gameweek 19

– Gameweek 19 Final and third-place playoff – Gameweek 20

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Round 1 – Gameweek 12

– Gameweek 12 Round 2 – Gameweek 13

– Gameweek 13 Round 3 – Gameweek 14

– Gameweek 14 Round 4 – Gameweek 15

– Gameweek 15 Round 5 – Gameweek 16

– Gameweek 16 Quarter-finals – Gameweek 17

– Gameweek 17 Semi-finals – Gameweek 18

– Gameweek 18 Final and third-place playoff – Gameweek 19

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, each round’s fixture list will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows: