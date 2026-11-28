There are only two Premier League matches taking place at 3pm GMT today: Leeds United v Coventry City and Manchester United v Brentford.

TEAM NEWS

There’s no question that the headline team news comes from Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes shakes off a virus and starts for the Red Devils this afternoon.

However, there are some high-profile benchings in the shape of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Compared to the midweek draw against Sporting, there are two changes to the United XI.

Out go Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui, in come Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot. Cunha had missed out on Wednesday due to suspension.

Brentford make only one alteration from the 4-0 win over Everton.

It’s an enforced one, too, as Yehor Yarmoliuk is unexpectedly absent. Mamadou Sangare takes his place.

That means that Kevin Schade has to be content with a place among the substitutes again.

Leeds United are unchanged for their meeting with Coventry City this afternoon.

The Sky Blues make four alterations, however.

Frank Lampard hands recalls to Jay Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Gustavo Hamer and Sidiki Cherif.

Taiwo Awoniyi is out injured, while Matt Grimes, Victor Torp and Yann Gboho drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Rodon, James, Wilson, Aaronson, Nmecha, Bijol, Stach, Bard.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Mfuni, Dasilva, Onyeka, Hamer, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Cherif.

Subs: Bentley, Grimes, Simms, Mason-Clark, Kesler-Hayden, Latibeaudiere, Thomas-Asante, Torp, Gboho.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Tielemans, Mainoo, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Dorgu, Zirkzee.

Subs: Darlow, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Mount, Cunha, Andrey Santos, Mbeumo, Shaw, Lacey.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Janelt, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Anthony, Wilson.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Jensen, Dasilva, Jensen, Fabio Carvalho, Diouf, Nunes, Schuster, Fredrick.

GAMEWEEK 12 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for expected goals (xG) and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with only Chief Scout Members getting full access.