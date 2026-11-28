A quieter-than-usual Saturday of Premier League football concludes with Ipswich Town v Aston Villa.

Kick-off at Portman Road is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Johan Manzambi‘s minutes may be questionable but he at least keeps starting; he’s in Unai Emery’s line-up for the clash in Suffolk tonight.

So too is Nicolas Jackson, by far the most-owned player on show this evening.

In fact, Unai Emery makes just one change from Villa’s Champions League defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Pau Torres replaces Tyrone Mings at centre-half.

Matty Cash is back from a head injury but has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

There are three alterations for the hosts.

Abdul Fatawu, Jack Clarke and Emersonn get recalls as Darnell Furlong, Daizen Maeda and Zian Flemming all drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Davis, Lukic, Palacios, Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke, Emersonn.

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Greaves, Matusiwa, Florentino, Maeda, Philogene, Akpom, Flemming.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Joes Gomes, Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi, Jackson.

Subs: Bizot, Mings, Cash, Hemmings, Buendia, Goretzka, Barkley, Madjo, Mbaye.

GAMEWEEK 12 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for expected goals (xG) and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with only Chief Scout Members getting full access.