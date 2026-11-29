There’s a flurry of 2.05pm kick-offs this afternoon, with eight Premier League teams in action…

TEAM NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurezler makes two changes from Gameweek 11.

Costinha is suspended after his red card, while Lewis Dunk is missing from the matchday squad entirely.

Ferdi Kadioglu and Michael Svoboda come into the side.

That means Charalampos Kostoulas is only a substitute again.

Newcastle United’s three alterations see Tino Livramento, Jacob Ramsey and Anthony Elanga replace Amar Dedic, Sean Steur and Jacob Murphy.

At Selhurst Park, Thomas Frank brings in Oscar Mingueza, Jefferson Lerma and Evann Guessand.

Anan Khalaili and Quinten Timber are substitutes; Yeremy Pino is suspended.

There are four changes made by Sergej Jakirovic in south London.

John Egan, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Lucas Gourna-Douath and Sorba Thomas all get recalls.

Matt Crooks and Mohamed-Ali Cho drop to the bench. Lewie Coyle and Tim Iroegbunam are absent.

There is one change apiece at Craven Cottage.

Fulham bring in Gonzalo Garcia for the injured Oscar Bobb, while Eli Junior Kroupi takes the place of Justin Kluivert for the visitors.

Finally, Sunderland are unchanged from last weekend’s goalless draw at Aston Villa.

There are a whopping six changes made by Roberto De Zerbi, however.

Archie Gray, Micky van de Ven, Andrew Robertson, Rodrigo Bentancur, Sandro Tonali and Omar Marmoush come into the side.

Pedro Porro, Marcos Senesi, Destiny Udogie, Conor Gallagher, Mateus Fernandes and Luca Williams-Barnett drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Svoboda, Boscagli, Chema, Gross, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Rutter

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Struijk, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Osman, Kostoulas, Wieffer, Azeez

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, J Ramsey, Miley, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Osula

Subs: Pope, Botman, Schar, Gonzalez, Bamba, Wissa, Toure, Murphy, Dedic

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Mingueza, Disasi, Richards, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton, Guessand, Kamada, McNeil, Strand Larsen

Subs: Benitez, Canvot, Chilwell, Khalaili, Osorio, Timber, Hughes, Gozo, Nketiah

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Norton-Cuffy, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Stroud, Slater, Gourna-Douath, Belloumi, Thomas, McBurnie

Subs: Butland, McNair, Herrington, Giles, Hjerto-Dahl, Mouzakitis, Crooks, Cho, Ansah

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Charles, Gonzalo, King, Iwobi, Muniz

Subs: Kaiser, Castagne, Cuenca, Robinson, Cairney, Larsson, Manuel Angel, Palacios, Kevin

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Christie, Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Di Gregorio, Cook, Soler, Brooks, Scott, Diakite, Kluivert, Adli, Rodriguez

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Meunier, Mukiele, O’Nien, Reinildo, Ahoka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Talbi, Isidor

Subs: Ellborg, Methalie, Angulo, Rigg, Ta Bi, Fofana, Angulo, Tutierov, Proctor

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Tonali, Bentancur, Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush, Solanke

Subs: Dubravka, Senesi, Gallagher, Udogie, Fernandes, Kulusevski, Porro, Davies, Williams-Barnett

GAMEWEEK 12 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for expected goals (xG) and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with only Chief Scout Members getting full access.