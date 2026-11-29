The final match of Gameweek 12 sees Arsenal play host to Manchester City.

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 4:30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

David Raya starts for Arsenal, having recovered from the shoulder injury he picked up at Newcastle United last week.

Declan Rice, however, misses out for the Gunners due to a dead leg.

Rice is one of two changes from Gameweek 11, with Eberechi Eze benched.

Mikel Merino and Christos Tzolis come into the side.

Man City make three changes to the team that drew 1-1 against Fulham.

Ruben Dias, Nico O’Reilly and Phil Foden drop to the bench.

Enzo Maresca brings in Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol and Enzo Fernandez.

Rayan Cherki is not in the matchday squad.

“It’s quite clear since we started training sessions dictate my decision. It’s just because I didn’t like the way he was working in the last few days. Not discipline, training every day is so important. Nothing happened, don’t make it too big. We are trying to be more solid. It’s a good idea, but with Cherki we made some good games in the season. It’s just for today.” – Enzo Maresca on Rayan Cherki’s absence, via BBC Sport

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Guimaraes, Merino, Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Saliba, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Bouaddi, Ndiaye, Enzo, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Dias, Kovacic, Reis, O’Reilly, Allan, Foden, Samba, Lewis

GAMEWEEK 12 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for expected goals (xG) and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with only Chief Scout Members getting full access.