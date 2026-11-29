The first of six Premier League games to take place this Sunday kicks off at 12pm GMT, with Liverpool the visitors to Everton.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola makes three changes from midweek.

Ronald Araujo, Trey Nyoni and Victor Munoz drop to the bench.

Reports indicate that Araujo has been unwell recently…

Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Rio Ngumoha come into the side.

Ryan Gravenberch remains out due to injury.

Everton’s four changes from Gameweek 11 see Michael Keane, Hayden Hackney, Tyler Dibling and Jack Grealish replace James Tarkowski, Harrison Armstrong, Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George.

Tarkowski is suspended, while the others are on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Hackney, Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Maitland-Niles, George, Johnson, Alcaraz, Rohl, Armstrong, Graham

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Munoz, Araujo, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas

GAMEWEEK 12 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for expected goals (xG) and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with only Chief Scout Members getting full access.