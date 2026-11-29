In a frantic Merseyside derby, Everton and Liverpool could not be separated.

Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) netted the opener with a driven low strike from a Florian Wirtz (£7.6m) lay-off, before a Jeremie Frimpong (£5.1m) own goal levelled it up.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

ANOTHER WIRTZ RETURN

Liverpool went ahead with their first attack of the match, when Wirtz set up Szoboszlai, who drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

Wirtz has now recorded seven assists this season (five Opta, two Fantasy) – no one has more.

The German schemer also threatened to score himself.

He had the joint-most shots of any Liverpool player, including a close-range effort that Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) saved.

Above: Liverpool players sorted by most shots in Gameweek 12

As for Szoboszlai, he has now delivered an attacking return in three successive Gameweeks and, in a further boost, played further up the pitch on the left after Rio Ngumoha (£5.7m) went off.

“I wanted to put Trey [in midfield] because I think we were not sharp in the build-up. We were having spaces, we were controlling the game, but I think Trey gives us good speed on the ball. I think he can control that situation really well and Dom, a little bit coming inside with Milos [Kerkez], we can still use him as a set-piece taker, as a finisher and attacking the box. I think with Trey we win a lot, and it’s one more in the middle that gives us more control of the game.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai

IRAOLA TO ROTATE?

The other Liverpool attackers, Alexander Isak (£9.4m) and Bradley Barcola (£8.1m), were pretty quiet by their recent standards.

Isak missed a sitter and another decent chance late on, but might fatigue have played a part?

He’s now racked up 260 minutes of football in the past week. Could he be rested against Sunderland on Wednesday, then, given that a trip to Chelsea follows in the early Saturday kick-off?

“I think we were not clean in the touches. We were not clean because we had a lot of situations even in the second half, on the counter, even inside the box the finishes, the contacts were not clean and probably we lacked a bit of freshness. “We are coming from playing a big game, Brugge away and probably you can see in the last touches, in the quality of the last things, that probably this has affected the game. We were a little bit sloppy on the ball. A lot of situations on the counter that we don’t find the last pass there. It’s a shame because it was a great opportunity for us I think.” – Andoni Iraola

Further back, Jeremy Jacquet (£5.1m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) both banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Van Dijk also missed a good early chance in the second half, when he had a free header from Szoboszlai’s corner.

WHY ARAUJO WAS BENCHED

Ronald Araujo (£5.5m) dropped to the bench for Liverpool in Gameweek 12, and in came Frimpong.

The reason? Araujo has been dealing with a fever over the past few days…

“Jeremie played the other day very well against Brugge and also Ronald after Brugge has been with some temperature, has been without training, has a cold a little bit so he can be on the bench. We were not confident enough to start him because he had a couple of days off [with] illness and I hope he can help us after.” – Andoni Iraola on Jeremie Frimpong coming in for Ronald Araujo

Iraola did indeed get some minutes from Araujo, when he came on for Frimpong in the 74th minute. The Dutchman was pretty poor prior to that but did supply the cross for Isak’s missed ‘big chance’.

Victor Munoz (£6.5m) suffered a knock in midweek but also came off the bench to feature here.

DEWSBURY-HALL SUPERB

Everton can take plenty of positives from this performance and result, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (6.7m) excellent in the middle of the park.

He provided the assist for the own goal with a lovely curled free-kick into the box. He was really unlucky not to score, too, with two goalbound shots blocked in the second half.

“I have to say Kiernan has done exceptionally well and today he was great. Overall, I thought he played so well, great credit to him. He continues to play well and hopefully he can keep it going.” – David Moyes on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall seemed to benefit from having more technical players around him on Sunday, like Hayden Hackney (£5.3m), Tyler Dibling (£5.3m), and, in particular, Jack Grealish (£6.5m).

Grealish, making his first start since his recent absence due to a “breach of club discipline”, created three chances and won four fouls, more than any other Everton player.

In contrast, Thierno Barry (£5.7m) was much quieter, with two shots and just 23 touches of the ball.

At the back, with James Tarkowski (£6.1m) suspended, Michael Keane (£4.7m) partnered Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) in central defence and did pretty well.

“After the defeat on Monday and then losing a goal in four minutes, they stuck at it and never gave in. We worked our way back into the game. Defensively we were sound. “Jack Grealish played really well and Hayden Hackney. I have a small squad and I am going to try and use them. The boys who came in today did a great job.” – David Moyes

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.6m) is nearing a ban, however: he picked up his fourth yellow card of the season on Sunday.