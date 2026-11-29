A comfortable win for Leeds United over Coventry City at Elland Road saw the hosts move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Daniel Farke’s side banked their fifth clean sheet in 12 outings; only Arsenal (seven) have conceded fewer goals than the Whites (nine).

Here are our Scout Notes.

THE EXPECTED CAKEWALK

Coventry have made strides in the last two months but it was men against boys at Elland Road.

The Sky Blues made a decent start in the opening 15-20 minutes, and the excellent Nico Elvedi (£4.5m) had to be alert to block Sidiki Cherif (£5.0m) when the visitors’ striker threatened to break clear. After that, Frank Lampard’s side didn’t have a shot in the box for another 55 minutes.

Leeds, still unbeaten at home and becoming quite the formidable foes in West Yorkshire, then turned the screw, completely dominating and racking up chance after chance. The shut-out was rarely in jeopardy, with about the best that Coventry had to offer being a late Brandon Thomas-Asante (£5.0m) chance that was smothered at source.

Sean Longstaff (£4.8m) played a part in all three goals, assisting Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£6.1m) header from a free-kick and scoring a rare brace of his own – albeit one strike taking a wicked deflection.

Longstaff, who stepped up in Anton Stach‘s (£6.0m) absence and is now keeping the fit-again German out of the side, swept in from a superb Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.5m) backheel to round off the scoring.

“If you work hard in training, good in training, and normally you play like you train, then you have a chance also to shine. And yeah, if you deliver good performances, also a good chance also to keep your spot. He fully deserves also to be in the spotlight today.” – Daniel Farke on Sean Longstaff

CALVERT-LEWIN IN THE THICK OF IT AGAIN

Above: Players involved in Leeds v Coventry sorted by expected goal involvement (xGI)

Longstaff walked away with the 19-point haul and his manager’s praise but Calvert-Lewin was front and centre of many of Leeds’ attacks yet again.

Have you ever seen a player rack up more Opta-defined ‘big chances’ than actual shots? The England international managed it, with one such opportunity seeing him attempt to square the ball rather than shoot himself. Calvert-Lewin had another great opening saved.

In fact, the forward was involved in five of the hosts’ six big chances. Two assists went begging when Ethan Ampadu (£5.3m) blasted over from Calvert-Lewin’s knock-down and Jayden Bogle (£4.9m) couldn’t steer in the striker’s sublime pass.

There are a lot of similarities with Thierno Barry (£5.7m) at Everton. Undisputed first-choice striker, playing for a settled side not in Europe, getting lots of big chances – and not the most ruthless in front of goal. With these two, you’ve just got to hope that quantity of shots wins out over quality of finish. And, in fairness, tallies of five (Calvert-Lewin) and six (Barry) goals are pretty darned good.

Above: The leading forwards sorted by the % of their sides’ big chances they’ve been involved in (min. 500 mins)

As for Noah Okafor (£5.8m), last weekend’s hauler, he blanked, but there wasn’t much wrong with his display. He had more shots (four) than anyone, going close with a blocked effort and a shot that curled narrowly wide. He was also the one Calvert-Lewin was trying to pass to for a tap-in in the aforementioned big chance!

BOGLE BAN – AND FARKE TO ROTATE?

There was more joy for the Leeds backline. James Trafford (£5.1m) is, until Sunday’s matches, now the top-scoring goalkeeper, while three of the Whites’ defenders are among FPL’s eight top-scoring defenders.

Farke will be without one of his regulars at the back in midweek, however.

Bogle, who again was a goal threat (he’s had more shots than any other FPL defender in the last six Gameweeks), picked up his fifth booking of the season, and will miss Wednesday’s clash with Manchester City.

As it happens, Farke may have rotated him anyway.

“If I could choose a moment when they hit the fifth yellow card… I would have chosen a week like this one right now when you would perhaps rotate a bit anyway.” – Daniel Farke

And you’d expect a bit of rotation elsewhere at the Etihad, too. Melvin Bard (£4.5m) for Gudmundsson, perhaps, with Stach, Lukas Nmecha (£5.2m), Brenden Aaronson (£5.2m) and Harry Wilson (£6.1m) other candidates to come in. Okafor probably gets a rest, and could Calvert-Lewin, too? The pair at least came off a bit earlier on Saturday, but Farke did manage them through the busy periods in 2025/26:

Above: 2025/26 minutes in the late-November/early-December three-game week (left) and over Christmas/New Year (right)

MORE DEFCONS FOR MUHA

One player you’d expect to swerve any midweek rotation is Tarik Muharemovic (£5.2m). There was more DefCon joy for him on Saturday, while Elvedi is now on a four-game streak, too:

RUDONI SAVED FOR TUESDAY?

A match to just forget about from a Coventry perspective, with Tuesday’s home clash with Ipswich Town the more winnable test.

“Disappointing game for us, performance-wise. Results-wise, obviously, that comes off of that.” – Frank Lampard

If you’ve got the likes of Jack Rudoni (£5.0m) and Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) in your FPL squads, that’s the match you’re pinning your hopes on for returns.

Indeed, Lampard may have had one eye on that fixture, making four changes (one enforced) to his starting XI against Leeds. Regulars like Rudoni and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (£4.8m) also came off early, no doubt to preserve them for midweek.

The Coventry boss seemed to be paying respect to Farke’s troops with his line-up, too, switching to a conservative 3-4-2-1.

Expect the 4-2-3-1 to be back in operation, with Yann Gboho (£5.5m) to return.