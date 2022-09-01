413
Scout Notes September 1

FPL review: Conte to rotate, Arsenal injury latest, Haaland hat-trick

We’ve already brought you the statistical summary of Wednesday’s Gameweek 5 action but we now turn our attention to the wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from last night’s fixtures.

MANCHESTER CITY 6-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Back-to-back hat-tricks and 17-point hauls for Erling Haaland (£11.9m) has catapulted the Norwegian 20 points ahead of any other FPL asset after just five Gameweeks.

It’s a phenomenal start to life in the Premier League and the questions now are over whether he can sustain anything like his current rate of returns and whether he’s now in ‘perma-captain’ territory.

As for the first part, he has scored with 40.9% of his shots in the Premier League so far this season. We simply haven’t seen that conversion rate sustained historically in FPL and even anything above 30% is a rarity.

However, Haaland’s shot-to-goal conversion rates in his last two seasons at Dortmund were still elite-level (27.5% and 29.0%), and even a regression to those numbers and the knowledge that rotation/minor injuries will strike at some stage would still see him comfortably smash the 30-goal mark if the current rate of chances (roughly 4.5 shots per match) continues.

As for ‘perma-captaincy’, we haven’t actually seen City play a big-six team in the league yet, so perhaps the jury is out on that – although Haaland saw chances aplenty against Liverpool in the Community Shield. A benching will come at some point, too.

Will that breather be handed out this weekend against Aston Villa? The outcome of the Forest game was near-perfect for Haaland owners and gives him a further chance at extended minutes in Gameweek 6, as he scored a hat-trick early enough to be taken off after 68 minutes on Wednesday.

“I don’t want him to get injured so I substitute him, otherwise he play 90 minutes, 90 minutes and would score more goals, I am pretty sure of it.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Positional rival Julian Alvarez (£6.2m) also played the full game, operating behind the Norwegian in attack and scoring a brace on his full competitive debut.

This tactical switch meant that Ilkay Gundogan (£7.6m) played a bit deeper, failing to register a single penalty box touch all game. Given Guardiola’s horses-for-courses selections during his tenure at City, don’t be surprised to see the German back involved in the opposition area the next time he takes to the field.

Above: Man City’s average position map in Gameweek 6

“Erling is our first No.9, but in games where teams defend deep, to have the two guys there with an incredible smell to score goals is so important. Julian deserves everything. The work ethic always pays off.” – Pep Guardiola

One name we can be confident of starting this weekend is Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m), who was handed one of his rare rests at the Etihad.

As for Forest, it’s a defeat to be brushed under the rug as the good stuff starts now:

Even in an away match at the Etihad, Neco Williams (£4.1m) caught the eye: the budget defender supplied three key passes on Wednesday, including a big chance that debutant Renan Lodi (£4.5m) spurned at the back post.

Williams is remarkably now second among all FPL defenders for chances created in 2022/23, as well as first for goal attempts.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Stones (Lewis, 87’) Cancelo (Sergio Gómez, 68’), Rodrigo (Palmer, 55’), Gündogan, Bernardo, Julián Álvarez, Foden (Mahrez, 55’), Haaland (De Bruyne, 68’).

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Williams, Worrall, Kouyaté (Biancone, 79’) McKenna, Lodi (Toffolo, 69’), Freuler, Yates (Colback, 69’), O’Brien, Johnson (Awoniyi, 58’), Gibbs-White (Dennis, 58’)

LIVERPOOL 2-1 NEWCASTLE UNITED

A brace of assists for Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) on Wednesday means that the Egyptian now has five attacking returns in as many Gameweeks, averaging a healthy 7.0 points per match in 2022/23 to date.

While analysis continues on his role in an evolving Liverpool attack, the main thing that’s ‘wrong’ with Salah in FPL at present is that Erling Haaland is doing so much better. In a sliding-doors season in which the Norwegian didn’t sign for City, 35 points after five Gameweeks would be seen as a solid-enough start from Salah and indeed one point better than where he was at after five matches of his record-busting 2017/18 campaign.

His non-penalty xG (2.37) is even identical to what it was after Gameweek 5 of 2021/22.

Now, with Haaland hoovering up the points further along the M62, Fantasy fingers are getting twitchy: despite Wednesday’s double-digit haul, Salah has already suffered a net loss of 100,000 owners ahead of Gameweek 6.

Haaland looks set to become a staple of a two-premium squad and will probably be captained more weeks than not by many of us, which does beg the question of how much value Salah offers if he hasn’t got the armband.

At the moment, he does have the advantage of ‘expected minutes’ over Haaland, plus two decent fixtures against Everton and Wolves up next. Many of us FPL owners wouldn’t know what to spend the extra money on, either, unless it was a sideways switch to Kevin De Bruyne.

Gameweek 8-11 might be a different story, as Liverpool have an unfavourable run of games:

He’s been written off on multiple occasions in FPL before, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Salah wrestle his way out of this crisis of Fantasy manager confidence.

Outside of Salah, it was a disappointing evening for owners of Liverpool players with the Reds failing to keep a clean sheet for the fourth time in five games. Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) has already dropped in price, while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) might himself lose value by the time Saturday’s deadline comes around. Robertson was here substituted for the fourth straight match, although the early withdrawals for both Liverpool full-backs might actually be a good thing for their Gameweek 6 match-time prospects.

Luis Diaz (£8.2m) meanwhile had four shots in the box to Salah’s one but couldn’t add to his previous Anfield hauls, skying over his best chance after rounding Nick Pope (£5.0m).

Newcastle were understrength for this fixture but showed far they have come under Eddie Howe (and his dark time-wasting arts) with a stubborn display.

Taking the headlines was new striker Alexander Isak (£7.0m), who not only lashed home a debut goal but also finished superbly for a second strike that was ruled out by the tightest of offside calls.

He looks a real prospect for Newcastle’s favourable upcoming fixture run but a fitness check will need to be made before Gameweek 6.

 “Alex picked up a slight dead leg. He was limping a bit in the second half. That’s why we withdrew him.

“The finish, and his overall performance, was very good. Really, really pleased with his tactical discipline as well, and how he played off the ball. He gave us that pace in behind, that threat that good teams need. He showed great composure and technique for both goals.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, S.Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 84), Isak (Wood 64), Fraser (Murphy 64).


Liverpool XIAlisson, Alexander-Arnold (Carvalho 71), Gomez. Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 71), Henderson (Milner 71), Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

ARSENAL 2-1 ASTON VILLA

Arsenal are top of the Premier League table with the only 100% record in the division but their last two wins have come at a cost.

After being able to name an unchanged side in the first three Gameweeks, Mikel Arteta has been forced into a handful of starting XI changes in the last two matches due to injuries.

Two more Gunners were added to the list of walking wounded on Wednesday, with Martin Odegaard (£6.6m) limping off with a knock and Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) needing treatment on a muscular issue before finishing the game.

“[Odegaard] got a bad kick, and he was struggling. It was very recent so we’ll have to see over the next few hours how he recovers.

“I think [Ramsdale] felt something, I don’t know what exactly. He managed to finish the game but he’s another we’ll have to assess.

“Not good news [on Elneny], we still need him to see our specialist but I’m afraid we’re going to lose Mo for a while.

“[Partey] is going to be out for a while but we don’t know how long that period is going to be. Obviously, it’s not the first injury that he’s had in that area so it is a recurring injury, so it’s one for the doctors to put a timeline on it and see how he goes.” – Mikel Arteta

We’ll get a further injury update from Arteta on Friday.

It was business as usual for the Gunners, who made it five wins from five despite a late scare in which Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) scored direct from corner-kick to undeservedly bring a wretched Aston Villa level.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4m) continued their fine starts to 2022/23 with a goal apiece, with Martinelli now joint-top among FPL midfielders for goal attempts this season. Bukayo Saka (£7.8m) contributed his third assist in five matches – although it’s now 15 fixtures without a goal from open play for the winger.

Two clean sheets in five matches has been slightly under-par for the Arsenal defence given the fixtures but no side has allowed fewer big chances, with Luiz’s freakish goal following on from three self-inflicted goal concessions in Gameweeks 2 and 4.

Ben White (£4.5m) managed to get off the pitch to bank clean sheet and bonus points before Villa equalised, but Takehiro Tomiyasu’s (£4.3m) return to fitness will have some owners sitting nervously.

“We are really happy that we are loading some minutes into him and he’s responding really well. He’s been training now for weeks without any issues which is the first period he’s been able to do that in the last six or seven months, and you can see the way he played today when he came on – I think he was really good.” – Mikel Arteta on Takehiro Tomiyasu

As for Aston Villa, they are a team you want your other FPL assets to be facing right now, rather than a side offering us any options of their own. It’s Manchester City up next and Villa could well be bottom by the time they face the reigning champions.

With unpredictably of starts in midfield and up top – not one of their attacking midfielders or forwards has lined up in all five matches – and the defence still without a clean sheet, there’s little endearing about the Villans at present.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Gabriel Magalhães, Saliba, Tierney, White (Tomiyasu 64′), Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Ødegaard (Smith Rowe 81′), Saka (Holding 88′), Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah 88′)

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Digne, Mings, Kamara (Ings 83′), Ramsey, McGinn (Douglas Luiz 73′), Bailey, Watkins, Buendía (Philippe Coutinho 73′)

WEST HAM UNITED 1-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

There was little joy for owners of Tottenham Hotspur players on a tough night in east London, while the extended game-time of a number of their key FPL assets leaves Gameweek 6 starts in doubt.

Antonio Conte didn’t make any unenforced changes to his starting XI and made only one substitution all evening, replacing Dejan Kulusevski (£8.2m) with Richarlison (£8.5m) after 75 minutes, so rotation looks likely when Fulham come calling this weekend.

“I think at that moment I didn’t want to change the balance of the team. Skippy was the first time with us. He trained with us for only two days, and I wanted to give him the possibility to come on the bench and breath the atmosphere and risk to play because Hojbjerg received a really bad tackle. Then I wanted to make only one change with Richy because in that moment, we needed energy, strong energy.

“In other situations, I prefer to keep the balance in that moment and also because in two (sic) days we have to play against Fulham and for sure I will make rotations. My players know very well, but they are ready, and we are ready to face this many games in a row, in two or three days.” – Antonio Conte

Spurs actually created little of note against the Hammers but there were fine margins for owners of their players: Harry Kane (£11.4m) was denied a penalty after a very long VAR review, Son Heung-min (£11.8m) would have tapped into an empty net had Thilo Kehrer (£4.5m) not bundled Kane’s cross into his own goal, and Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) was in the mix for two bonus points before a stoppage-time booking for dissent left his owners empty-handed.

Perisic and Son are surely two of the leading candidates for a breather in Gameweek 6 given the short turnaround, with Conte well-stocked with wing-backs and Son looking subdued further forward.

Spurs also had the misfortune of encountering a West Ham side at a time when they are slowly starting to kick into life, having lost their first three league matches – something David Moyes mentioned in his post-match presser.

“I was encouraged by what I saw on Sunday, I was encouraged by what I have seen tonight. I have seen us just beginning to get a little bit of rhythm going a little bit, trying to introduce some of the new players.” – David Moyes

Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m) made his debut as a second-half substitute and had a great chance to open his account, only for a mix-up with Emerson Palmieri (£4.0m) to result in neither of them having a shot.

Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) grabbed West Ham’s goal and it wouldn’t have come as much of a surprise to underlying stats fans, as the Czech international sits an impressive joint-eighth among FPL midfielders for shots in the box this season. Is the 2020/21 incarnation of Soucek back? What we do know is that he’s mostly rotation-proof, which is not the case for the players further forward after the Hammers’ summer of spending.

One of the recent acquisitions, Gianluca Scamacca (£7.0m), sat the match out through illness but should be fit for Gameweek 6.

“He was ill. There’s a name for it where your gums and your throat [hurt] and he’s had it since after the Aston Villa game. Wasn’t well and hasn’t trained since then. We’re hoping the antibiotics would have maybe kicked in but they didn’t. With a bit of luck, we will get him back tomorrow and get him started, if his temperature is down, but he wasn’t well.” – David Moyes on Gianluca Scamacca

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell (Ogbonna 72), Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma (Paqueta 67), Fornals (Emerson 85), Antonio.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-3): Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Kulusevski (Richarlison 76), Son, Kane.

BOURNEMOUTH 0-0 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

If you’ve just lost 9-0, you couldn’t wish for a more obliging opponent than Wolves in order to settle things down again.

Only the three relegated clubs scored fewer Premier League goals than Bruno Lage’s troops last season, while no side has fewer than Wolves’ two in 2022/23.

There were plenty of openings for the visitors at the Vitality Stadium, with Raul Jimenez (£6.9m) and Daniel Podence (£5.5m) wasting the best of them, but the end result was predictable as chance after chance went begging.

Wolves now haven’t scored from inside the box since Gameweek 1, despite dominating against most of the teams they have played this campaign.

Matheus Nunes (£5.0m) did strike the woodwork here: he’s caught the eye with some advanced positioning since his arrival, registering seven shots in three starts, but any fresh investment in Wolves now looks completely off the table with both form and favourable fixtures lacking.

Pedro Neto (£5.2m), who has suffered three price drops already, looks set to further depreciate in value as a result.

The Cherries’ fixtures are altogether more appealing from now until the World Cup, and indeed they sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 6-16.

But not many of us will be considering a Bournemouth player until we’ve seen a new manager appointed and sussed out his favoured tactics and personnel, and even then, there are going to be limitations to what this group of players could offer FPL managers.

Neto (£4.5m) replaced Mark Travers (£4.5m) for this fixture, the latter having been between the posts for that 9-0 thumping.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura (Fredericks, 69), Cook, Lerma, Billing (Moore, 77), Tavernier, Solanke, Christie (Anthony, 86)

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Semedo (Ait-Nouri, 59), Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Nunes (Podence, 74), Neves, Moutinho, Guedes (Traore, 74), Jimenez, Neto.

  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 hours, 2 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    A) Sterling, Darwin, James
    B) Salah, Toney, Saliba

    Have Haaland who will be captain most weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 hours, 19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. n-doggg
      • 10 Years
      22 hours, 18 mins ago

      A is nice, but B

      Open Controls
    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 hours, 9 mins ago

      if we knew Darwin was a starter then A.
      but we don't just yet.

      Maybe Sterling, Toney & James....then move up to Darwin when he's locked in?

      Open Controls
  2. n-doggg
    • 10 Years
    23 hours, 1 min ago

    Diaz rotation risk with jota coming back?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      22 hours, 54 mins ago

      Probably yea

      Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      22 hours, 45 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
  3. Peter Haddock
    • 2 Years
    22 hours, 59 mins ago

    Would like to do Gross > Zaha but would need to raise funds via a -4…thinking Ramsdale > Sanchez but are those two moves worth the hit, or wait until next GW

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      22 hours, 10 mins ago

      Definitely not as Groß plays Leicester next

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 hours, 10 mins ago

      would rather roll the FT than do that.

      Open Controls
    3. Peter Haddock
      • 2 Years
      22 hours, 7 mins ago

      Cool thank you

      Open Controls
  4. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    22 hours, 58 mins ago

    Cucurella + Rodrigo --> Fofana + Zaha?

    I will be benching Fofana this week for Neco and then playing him against Fulham

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
        19 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yes, but I'd wait and see if Fofana is fit enough to start every game and play the full 90. If you can only afford a 4.4 defender with Zaha then I'd go for Dalot instead, switching to Fofana once he's a regular starter.

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      22 hours, 57 mins ago

      Almost time for UTD to be thumped.

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        22 hours, 13 mins ago

        Won’t happen. Maguire on the bench.

        Open Controls
    3. Hattrick Harry
      • 2 Years
      22 hours, 56 mins ago

      4.4m left Dalot or Malacia or Fofana?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        22 hours, 12 mins ago

        Fofana could be a steal

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 hours, 10 mins ago

        i like the idea of Malacia.
        think maybe MU have turned a corner.

        haven't looked at fixtures though.

        Open Controls
      3. Big Mike
          19 hours, 52 mins ago

          Dalot but only just. As well as clean sheets he's more likely to get the odd assist as well.

          Open Controls
      4. mr messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        22 hours, 55 mins ago

        I would like to play Neco at home to Bournemouth but who to bench?

        Sanchez
        TAA James Trippier Cancelo Neco
        Salah Diaz Martinelli Andreas Dasilva
        Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          22 hours, 11 mins ago

          andreas, dasilva & .... Neco for me.

          but at a stretch....Mitro I guess.

          Open Controls
        2. Big Mike
            19 hours, 49 mins ago

            What formation are you looking to play? I'd say the best one for Gwk6 with the players you have is a 4-3-3

            TAA James Cancelo Neco
            Salah Diaz Martinelli
            Haaland Jesus Mitro

            Da Silva Trippier Andreas

            Open Controls
        3. Isca Extremadura
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          22 hours, 52 mins ago

          TFR ideas appreciated 2 FT / 0.0 ITB
          Considering Mendy to Sanchez / Pope & Rolling other TFR

          Mendy
          AA Cancelo James Nico
          Salah Diaz Gross Martinelli
          Haaland Jesus

          Subs Ward Gabriel Andreas Archer

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            22 hours, 8 mins ago

            Like that plan. Mendy out.

            Open Controls
        4. The Neville Wears Prada
          • 6 Years
          22 hours, 51 mins ago

          Think I will end up with this

          Sanchez
          TAA - Cancelo - James
          Salah - Martinelli - Zaha - Gross
          Haaland - Jesus - Mitro

          Iversen - Fofana - Andreas - Neco (0ITB)

          Open Controls
        5. Ibralicious
          • 8 Years
          22 hours, 50 mins ago

          Would you wildcard this:

          Ramsdale
          TAA - Cancelo - Perišić - Walker - Dunk
          Salah - Diaz - Martinelli
          Haaland - Jesus

          (Ward) - (Andreas - Reed - Archer)

          to this:

          Raya
          TAA - Cancelo - Saliba - Jonny
          Sterling - Diaz - Martinelli
          Haaland - Kane - Jesus

          (Ward)- (Andreas - Patterson - Reed)

          Yay or nay?

          Open Controls
          1. C0YS
            • 6 Years
            22 hours, 6 mins ago

            Don’t think I would tbh

            Open Controls
          2. Big Mike
              19 hours, 47 mins ago

              No.

              Open Controls
          3. diesel001
            • 5 Years
            22 hours, 50 mins ago

            Man Utd staked a lot on the Dutch league this transfer window - Malacia, Martinez, Eriksen, Antony, an already at the club VDB and the manager Ten Hag.

            Don't know how it will work out, but my feeling is that it is more likely than not that Man Utd will flop as the Dutch league is low in quality.

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • 12 Years
              22 hours, 6 mins ago

              Eriksen?

              Open Controls
              1. diesel001
                • 5 Years
                22 hours, 4 mins ago

                An Ajax youth team graduate. He is trained in the way of the Dutch league.

                Open Controls
                1. Wild Rover
                  • 12 Years
                  22 hours, 1 min ago

                  Lol, he came from Brentford and is already proven a class act in the Prem at Spurs. You make it sound as if he a nod from the Dutch league.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wild Rover
                    • 12 Years
                    22 hours, 1 min ago

                    *noob

                    Open Controls
            2. MyNameIsRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              22 hours, 2 mins ago

              We’ve also seen players come from there and become some of the Premier League’s best ever playsers - Suarez, Van Persie, Altidore, etc.

              I think it’s just a bit hit and miss (but the money paid makes it more risky as the sort of prices you’d expect to pay for as sure a thing as possible)

              Open Controls
              1. Old Man
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                22 hours ago

                Mr Bergkamp was quite reasonable

                Open Controls
                1. MyNameIsRedro
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  21 hours, 59 mins ago

                  He was alright, yeah

                  Open Controls
              2. Dthinger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                21 hours, 59 mins ago

                Altidore?

                Open Controls
                1. MyNameIsRedro
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  21 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Just included him as a little joke. Got to amuse myself somehow.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Old Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    21 hours, 56 mins ago

                    You wag!

                    Open Controls
          4. C0YS
            • 6 Years
            22 hours, 49 mins ago

            Looking to switch some KDB funds around and am facing 2 major questions, input welcome!

            A) Is Bernardo/Foden-Zaha-Darwin-Mitrovic worth the KDB loss in moving from KDB-Rodrigo-Archer-Toney?

            B) Bernardo or Foden?

            Open Controls
            1. diesel001
              • 5 Years
              22 hours, 6 mins ago

              Interesting moves. I personally think KDB is nailed to start this GW which makes him an attractive hold.

              Open Controls
              1. C0YS
                • 6 Years
                22 hours ago

                Agreed. The dilemma for this week is whether to…

                A) Keep KDB and Rodrigo, lose a transfer, play Neco
                B) Make a Foden/Bernardo & Zaha double transfer

                KDB will likely play and get points, but which duo gets more?

                Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              22 hours, 1 min ago

              4 starters v 3.
              hard to compare.

              KDB & Rodrigo > Sterling & Zaha for me.

              I prefer Mitro over Toney even with the fixtures.
              And we don't know that Darwin is starting.

              Open Controls
              1. C0YS
                • 6 Years
                21 hours, 53 mins ago

                Thanks, I like that team. Would you pick A in this comparison?

                A) Sterling, Mitro, Toney
                B) Foden/Bernardo, Mitro, Darwin/Firmino*

                *This would happen in 2-3 GW’s

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  21 hours, 50 mins ago

                  A yes.
                  City is too hard to get right for me.
                  xmins wins

                  Open Controls
          5. pundit of punts
            • 9 Years
            22 hours, 47 mins ago

            What to do here?

            Sanchez
            TAA - James - Walker - Neco
            Salah - Diaz - Martinelli
            Haaland - Jesus - Toney

            Ward - Saliba - Andreas - Rodrigo

            1 FT and 0.1m in the bank.

            Play this lot or transfer Rodrigo out for someone and bench Neco?

            Undecided 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • 8 Years
              22 hours ago

              GTG

              Open Controls
            2. DARE TO BISCAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              20 hours, 19 mins ago

              Looks fine. Depends if you're looking to keep Rodrigo or not

              Open Controls
            3. Big Mike
                19 hours, 44 mins ago

                Rodrigo to Gross. Neco has a good fixture though, so it's a tough call.

                Open Controls
            4. Eightball
              • 1 Year
              22 hours, 44 mins ago

              Rodrigo to:

              A) Bernardo
              B) Harrison
              C) Sinisterra
              D) Trossard
              E) Rashford

              Unfortunately I am 0.1 off getting Zaha and I don't fancy taking a -4

              Open Controls
              1. C0YS
                • 6 Years
                21 hours, 50 mins ago

                A or -4 for Zaha

                Open Controls
              2. Big Mike
                  19 hours, 44 mins ago

                  I'd try and get Zaha if you can as his price is likely to keep on rising.

                  Open Controls
              3. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                21 hours, 3 mins ago

                Toney to Mitro tonight (price changes)?

                I think I will be at some point. Just, in a few weeks time. How is Toney looking? Getting chances, or not looking likely?

                Is Mitro that important in the next two games (I get that he's been 'fixture proof')?

                Open Controls
              4. Stranger Mings
                • 1 Year
                21 hours, 2 mins ago

                Anyone considering rashford as Rodrigo replacement ?

                Open Controls
                1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                  • 5 Years
                  21 hours, 1 min ago

                  Seems a little out of form to me.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stranger Mings
                    • 1 Year
                    20 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Just looking at alternatives to gross

                    Open Controls
                2. Big Mike
                    20 hours, 25 mins ago

                    How much do you have to spend? If you can stretch to Zaha, go for it.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 1 Year
                      19 hours, 39 mins ago

                      6.5 or I can get zaha by downgrading Walker to dalot ?

                      Open Controls
                3. Slitherene
                  • 4 Years
                  20 hours, 43 mins ago

                  What is the deadline for the first WC?

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 10 Years
                    19 hours, 43 mins ago

                    In the rules

                    Open Controls
                  2. Same Old
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    18 hours, 45 mins ago

                    I think it is 12th Nov?

                    Open Controls
                4. OO
                  • 5 Years
                  20 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Neco Williams captain, thoughts??

                  Open Controls
                  1. Not again Shirley
                    • 5 Years
                    19 hours, 43 mins ago

                    Think it could be a very tight match as neither team will want to lose. Forest, with the money they have spent and playing at home really need the win. If Neco is going to play any games then this is the one.

                    Open Controls
                5. OptimusBlack
                  • 9 Years
                  20 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Sanchez (Ward)
                  TAA James ****
                  Salah Martinelli Groß Diaz (Andreas)
                  Toney Haaland © Jesus

                  Pick one to play ***
                  ( Neco Walker Tripper)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Not again Shirley
                    • 5 Years
                    19 hours, 42 mins ago

                    The agony of choice (said in an Edmund Blackadder voice).

                    Too many good options. Maybe play your BB.

                    Open Controls
                6. Jengkreng
                    17 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Zaha or gross to replacec
                    rodrigo?

                    I like gross fixture for next 2 match but zaha look good too

                    Open Controls

