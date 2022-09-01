Transfer deadline day live updates: The new FPL arrivals assessed

The summer transfer window closes today and late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ thinking going into Gameweek 6 and beyond.

Amid the carnival of yellow ties, made-up sightings in chip shops and besieged television reporters with phallic objects in their ears, this live blog will be rounding up the confirmed deals that could present Fantasy bosses with new targets or have a negative impact on existing assets.

KEY INCOMINGS

Antony (Ajax to Man Utd)

(Ajax to Man Utd) Manuel Akanji (Dortmund to Man City)

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY – AS IT HAPPENS

10:00 – MANUEL AKANJI (BORUSSIA DORTMUND TO MANCHESTER CITY)

Manchester City’s centre-half pool has now grown to five, with Switzerland international Manuel Akanji making the move from Borussia Dortmund.

Akanji has been out of favour at the German club this season after refusing to sign a new deal but he was a regular before then, making 119 league appearances in a sometimes injury-interrupted four years with Dortmund.

He has also been capped 41 times his country.

Akanji has typically played as a right-sided centre-half for Dortmund, meaning more competition for John Stones (£5.4m) and Ruben Dias (£6.0m) on the surface, but his pace and distribution could allow Akanji to play the inverted Kyle Walker (£5.1m) role whenever Guardiola opts for his patented 3-2-5 on-the-ball set-up.

“Manuel has plenty of experience playing at the top level of European football and we are confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad. “We have been impressed with his performances during his time at Dortmund, where he has developed into a very good defender and one who is ready to perform in both the Premier League and Champions League. “He has everything we want in a centre-back. He is strong, quick, comfortable in possession, has an excellent passing range and he will complement the other defenders in this team and our style of play.” – Txiki Begiristain

09:30 – ANTONY (AJAX TO MANCHESTER UNITED, £85m)

The first deal of the day was the mere confirmation of a transfer we were already aware of, with Antony now officially a Manchester United player.

The 22-year-old winger joins from Ajax on a five-year deal for a fee somewhere in the region of £85m and reunites with former boss Erik ten Hag.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.” – Antony

Antony registered 32 attacking returns in 57 league appearances for the Dutch giants, as well as three goals and four assists in 11 Champions League run-outs.

A left-footer who has played almost exclusively on the right flank, expect to hear the word ‘inverted’ bandied around whenever his name is mentioned.

Underlying stats-wise, his shot count leaps out but around half of his efforts have tended to be low-percentage attempts from distance, while the rate of chances created wasn’t as eye-popping as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) managed in a superior league in 2021/22 (one every 25 and 32 minutes respectively).

ANTONY IN 2021/22 (LEAGUE ONLY)

Mins per… Shot 22 Shot in the box 40.4 Chance created 46.9

As for the impact on existing United assets, we can probably expect to see Jadon Sancho (£7.3m) swap flanks so that ten Hag can emulate his tactics in the Netherlands.

“Ten Hag’s Ajax sides often used a right-footed player on the left and a left-footer on the right: Sancho and Antony would continue his preference for inverted goal creators who can cause overloads and multi-faceted attacking moves. “Sancho’s move to the left would mean Marcus Rashford could become a bench option for the left wing or centre-forward positions. Rashford’s best performances as a No 9 come when he plays ahead of two (or more) on-ball creators. Antony’s arrival could make this a more feasible option in-game where one of Martial or Ronaldo is rested.” – Carl Anka, The Athletic

As the ‘inverted’ tag suggests, Anthony isn’t really a touchline hugger or crosser of the ball from out wide. Many of the chances he created at Ajax resulted from his receiving the ball on the flank and then cutting infield to deliver a pass or cross from a narrower position. But ten Hag’s system at Ajax did promote underlapping runs from his full-backs, so Diogo Dalot (£4.4m) and Tyrell Malacia (£4.4m) could see more penalty-box prominence as a results – something we saw a bit of in pre-season.